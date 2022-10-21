ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators Release Statement on Future of Game

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators released a joint statement on Monday regarding the future of their game in Jacksonville. The two rivals are set to meet in Jacksonville for the 91st time this Saturday. CBS is set to broadcast the game at 3:30 PM EST. “The annual...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

BREAKING: CBS Selects Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers

ATHENS - Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs will take on Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Vols on Saturday, November 5th at Sanford Stadium on CBS, the network announced on Monday. The game is expected to be a fight between top-five teams. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 after a dominating 7-0 start to the season. The Vols just knocked off previously undefeated No. 3 Alabama at Neyland Stadium. It was the Vols’ first win over their rivals in a decade and a half.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog DB Chris Smith Included As Thorpe Award Semifinalist

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia Bulldog senior safety Chris Smith has been included as one of 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, according to an announcement from the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Monday. The Thorpe Award is given annually to the best defensive back in college football....
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Legge's Thoughts: College Football's For Reals and Frauds

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs were off this week, but the world of college football - full of for reals and frauds - continued over the weekend. First, if you missed the Tech-Virginia game on Thursday night... be thankful. It was one of the worst college football games I have ever seen. And I watched FSU-LSU to start this season. Georgia Tech is horrible.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records

ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens

On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Ask Atlanta: Will the city ever get high-speed rail?

Ask Atlanta is a regular column where we answer your questions about life in ATL—our infrastructure, our politics, our history and culture, and much more. Have a question? Ask us here!. Question: I want to know when we’ll get high-speed rail. There has been a proposal for a long...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta

Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
ATLANTA, GA
robertsnapspot.com

Ossoff, Warnock, Abrams Showed Up for Us… Again!

Neal and I love to travel to Atlanta for the annual gay festival, and it was being held in Piedmont Park after a 2 year “pandemic” hiatus. Sunday morning, October 10th, 2022, Atlanta’s Gay Pride Celebration Parade. The air is charged, roaring applause announce Georgia’s Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, then Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by a vast body of supporters as the made their way down Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

UGA names new chief for Office of Emergency Preparedness

Adam Fouche has been named director of the University of Georgia’s Office of Emergency Preparedness. Fouche has spent the better part of the past twenty years in the University’s campus police department. From Hayley Major, UGA Media Relations…. After the conclusion of a national search, Adam Fouche has...
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox

MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

