lakeexpo.com
Earline P. Distler (October 27, 1934 - October 19, 2022)
Earline P. Distler, age 87, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Missouri. Earline was born October 27, 1934 in Taos, Missouri; the daughter of Bruno and Bernadine (Prenger) Eiken. On July 25, 1953, Earline was united in marriage...
lakeexpo.com
Florence Florene Hays (DOB: October 21, 2022)
Florence Florene Hays, 80, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Florence was born in Camdenton, Missouri to Harry Cooper and Nettie Cooper Weithop. She graduated from Camdenton High School and followed her dream of being a model. She concluded her career working in accounting. Florence was...
lakeexpo.com
Edward Lee Bryant (September 6, 1928 - October 22, 2022)
Edward L. Bryant, 94, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. A full obituary and service detail are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home and are incomplete at this time.
lakeexpo.com
Kathleen C. "Kathy" Orlick (November 22, 1944 - October 21, 2022)
Kathleen “Kathy” C. Orlick (nee Burton), of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, was born November 22, 1944 and died on Friday, October 21, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was the loving wife of Bill Orlick; dear mother of Steve (Deb) Hoelscher and Bill (Mikie) and Jeff (Melinda) Orlick; beloved grandmother of fourteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
khqa.com
Two cars found in Lake of the Ozarks as part of search for veteran missing for a decade
Dive teams uncovered two cars from the Lake of the Ozarks as part of the search for a Camdenton veteran who has been missing for ten years. On Tuesday, October 18, Camden County Sheriff's Office detective, Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division troopers, and the Mid-County Fire Protection District members met with dive teams near the Cave Restaurant on North Missouri Route 5.
KOMU
'I felt like my children deserved a home': Jefferson City families find help amid housing instability
JEFFERSON CITY - It's a process many people in Jefferson City know too well: waiting to get a house, and being denied. New homeowner Sonya Fletcher jumped from apartment to apartment before she ended up in her home in August. "I was so frustrated getting denied over and over again,"...
Divers recover decades-old missing vehicles from Lake of the Ozarks
Lake of the Ozarks turned into a possible crime scene as two underwater search teams recovered decades-old vehicles at the bottom of the lake.
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
KOMU
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes
WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
lakeexpo.com
Divers Discover Two Cars At The Bottom Of Lake Of The Ozarks & One's A Vintage T-Bird
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — In a mysterious discovery that's still being investigated, the Camden County Sheriff's Office recovered two cars from Lake of the Ozarks this week. The cars were found when two private recovery/rescue teams, Chaos Divers of Illinois and Adventures With Purpose of Bend, Ore., were searching the Niangua Arm of Lake of the Ozarks near the Cave Restaurant on North Missouri Route 5. They were in the area searching for missing Camdenton veteran, Donnie Irwin. Irwin went missing in December of 2013 when he drove away from his Camdenton home, and the case is still open.
lakeexpo.com
Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
lakeexpo.com
Christopher Thomas Trout (June 17, 1996 - October 7, 2022)
Christopher Thomas Trout, age 26, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 along with his fiancé Jasmine Chaplain. Christopher was born June 17, 1996 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Christopher L. Trout and Candy (Gowler) Trout. Christopher attended Camdenton schools from 5th to 10th grade....
Funeral Announcements for October 20, 2022
The family of Caleb Garrett Brodersen, 16, of Florence, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Morgan County R-I High School in Stover. Funeral service for Evelyn...
Laclede Record
Laclede County Historical Society plans for reorganization
On October 15th, 2022, a Group of citizens gathered on the lawn at the Courthouse with representatives from the “Daughters of the American Revolution,” the Genealogical Society, and the Laclede County Treasure Trackers, the local metal detecting club. Their purpose was to meet others interested in establishing a new Historical Society. The prior Historical Society dissolved on September 14, 2022. In 2016 the prior Historical Society had given all the donations and artifacts to the Lebanon-Laclede County Library and all monies that they had at that time was given to the Lebanon-Laclede Public Library Foundation. The current mission is to reorganize The Lebanon-Laclede Historical Society. For more on this story see the LCR.
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 2
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Rising like a fortress, for 168 years the Missouri State Penitentiary was designed to keep prisoners from escaping. Today, almost two decades after it closed, many believe some inmates are still here. For a fifth Halloween, Chad Plein is following David Glidden for a paranormal...
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
kmmo.com
I-70 CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS DUE TO LARGE FIRE IN COOPER COUNTY
A portion of Interstate-70 was closed due to a major brush fire during the afternoon hours of Saturday, October 22. Authorities report that I-70 was closed from Mile Marker 106 to 117 due to there being zero visibility caused by the fire. The fire started in Woolridge when a combine...
