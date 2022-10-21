On October 15th, 2022, a Group of citizens gathered on the lawn at the Courthouse with representatives from the “Daughters of the American Revolution,” the Genealogical Society, and the Laclede County Treasure Trackers, the local metal detecting club. Their purpose was to meet others interested in establishing a new Historical Society. The prior Historical Society dissolved on September 14, 2022. In 2016 the prior Historical Society had given all the donations and artifacts to the Lebanon-Laclede County Library and all monies that they had at that time was given to the Lebanon-Laclede Public Library Foundation. The current mission is to reorganize The Lebanon-Laclede Historical Society. For more on this story see the LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO