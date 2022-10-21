Read full article on original website
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Russian TV host Anton Krasovsky suspended after calling for drowning of Ukrainian children
Russia TV host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after suggesting on "Russia Today" that Ukrainian children be drowned and burned alive.
Watch: India state's display of 1,576,955 oil lamps breaks world record
A state in India broke a Guinness World Record when it created a display of 1,576,955 oil lamps to celebrate Diwali.
No passengers harmed after Korean Air flight overshoots runway at Filipino airport
A Korean Air plane overran the runway Sunday at an airport in the Philippines, while attempting to land during bad weather. Bloomberg reported the plane, an Airbus A330-300 designated Korean Air Flight KE631, had taken off from Seoul bound for Mactan Cebu International Airport, the second-busiest airport in the Phillippines. On approach to Mactan Cebu during a storm, flight tracking radar showed the plane circling the airport twice before attempting to land. The rainy weather caused KE631 to overshoot the runway and become lodged in the grass beyond, where it remained Monday. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crew...
Mitch Albom: The horrors of Haiti today are, sadly, very believable
What adjective really suffices when describing the current state of the nation of Haiti? “Unbelievable” just doesn’t cut it.
