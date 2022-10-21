A Korean Air plane overran the runway Sunday at an airport in the Philippines, while attempting to land during bad weather. Bloomberg reported the plane, an Airbus A330-300 designated Korean Air Flight KE631, had taken off from Seoul bound for Mactan Cebu International Airport, the second-busiest airport in the Phillippines. On approach to Mactan Cebu during a storm, flight tracking radar showed the plane circling the airport twice before attempting to land. The rainy weather caused KE631 to overshoot the runway and become lodged in the grass beyond, where it remained Monday. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crew...

22 MINUTES AGO