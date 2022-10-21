ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Week

No passengers harmed after Korean Air flight overshoots runway at Filipino airport

A Korean Air plane overran the runway Sunday at an airport in the Philippines, while attempting to land during bad weather.  Bloomberg reported the plane, an Airbus A330-300 designated Korean Air Flight KE631, had taken off from Seoul bound for Mactan Cebu International Airport, the second-busiest airport in the Phillippines. On approach to Mactan Cebu during a storm, flight tracking radar showed the plane circling the airport twice before attempting to land.  The rainy weather caused KE631 to overshoot the runway and become lodged in the grass beyond, where it remained Monday. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy