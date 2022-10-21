Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister School District to offer Holiday Assistance
The Hollister School District is offering holiday assistance to students and families in need within the school district. Each year, the Hollister R-V School District Counseling Team coordinates to help families in need of extra assistance during the holiday season. In order to obtain assistance, students must attend school within the district. The amount of assistance varies, and there is no assurance of assistance.
bransontrilakesnews.com
JATC hosted its 21st Annual Trivia Night
The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County raised money for their mission by testing attendees’ knowledge. The JATC hosted its 21st Annual Trivia Night on Sept. 17, at the Chateau on the Lake. The Chateau was decorated for an Enchanted Evening with emcee Jim Barber, who hosts the radio show “The Barber Shop” on 98.1. Mike Cathcart, who performs at Top of the Rock’s Buffalo Bar Restaurant, served as Music Maestro.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Dannie Wilkinson
Dannie Wilkinson, 79, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on October 18, 2022. He was born in Wichita, KS, on January 31, 1943, to Thomas and Adaline (Warner) Wilkinson. No service is planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
bransontrilakesnews.com
LaVerne Viola Baker
LaVerne Viola Baker, 89, of Kimberling City, MO, passed away October 18, 2022. LaVerne was born on February 24, 1933, in St. Louis, MO, daughter of Frank and Hilda Seiberlich. She was preceded in death by her parents and only sister, Marilyn Dwyer and son, David Neigglemann. LaVerne is survived...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Wolf Howl Scramble a big success
Golfers and sponsors chipped in money to help students and staff at Reeds Spring Schools. The Wolf Howl Scramble, which was held on Oct. 3, at Pointe Royale, brought in more than $8,000 to go toward grants for teachers in the district and scholarships for graduates. The event proceeds will...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Linda K. Kent
Linda K. Kent, 71, of Kimberling City, MO passed away on October 13, 2022. Linda was born December 26, 1950, in Sacramento, CA, the daughter of Weldon and Bonnie (Stevens) Townsend. She was preceded in death by her husband Terry Kent; her parents; son Terry Kent Jr; and two sisters...
bransontrilakesnews.com
‘The Curious Savage’: Rehearsals underway for BHS Theatre Department fall play
Rehearsals are underway at the Branson High School for the theatre department’s fall production of “The Curious Savage.”. With performances set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3, 4 and 5, the student-led cast is closing in on the final weeks of run-throughs as they prepare for opening night. The play is being directed by Branson High School Theatre Teacher Erin Moody.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Milton to declare Branson America’s most patriotic city
Editor's Note: After publication, the mayor informed Branson Tri-Lakes News he will instead be reading the proclamation at various events during Branson Veterans Homecoming Week. The city of Branson is about to claim status as a torchbearer for love of country and the nation’s veterans. Branson Mayor Larry Milton...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson’s biggest Oktoberfest takes place Sunday
Your opportunity to again correctly pronounce “lebkuchenherzen,” then eat one, is coming on Sunday, Oct. 23, in Branson. Faith Lutheran Church is hosting the 30th annual Oktoberfest celebrating German culture and food from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature traditional German food, games for the kids, photo booths, a raffle, a silent auction, and more.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Marilyn ‘Grammy’ June Blair
Marilyn ‘Grammy’ June Blair, 90, of Hollister, MO passed away on October 17, 2022, at home with loved ones nearby. Marilyn was born on August 10, 1932, in Delaware, OH, the daughter of Stanley and Dorothy (Morton) Curtis. She was preceded in death by her parents; husban Clayton...
bransontrilakesnews.com
BRAC Halloween weekend production opens Thursday
The Branson Regional Arts Council invites the community to join them at the Historic Owen Theatre for their upcoming Halloween weekend production of Noel Coward’s classic Blithe Spirit. Under the direction of Carson Burkett, this comedic play will host a total of five performances. Showtimes will be at 7...
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Texas Tenors to display hall of fame plaque in Branson
Guests of the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson will now have an opportunity to view the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame plaques for both Mickey Gilley and The Texas Tenors. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District Executive Director Kirk Elmquist joined John Hagen,...
Comments / 0