bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson’s biggest Oktoberfest takes place Sunday
Your opportunity to again correctly pronounce “lebkuchenherzen,” then eat one, is coming on Sunday, Oct. 23, in Branson. Faith Lutheran Church is hosting the 30th annual Oktoberfest celebrating German culture and food from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature traditional German food, games for the kids, photo booths, a raffle, a silent auction, and more.
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth business partners with Gift of Hope
A Forsyth business partnered with a local nonprofit to make a difference in the lives of area children. The employees of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes in Forsyth, along with local nonprofit Gift of Hope, Inc. partnered for the second year to collect hygiene items for school students in Taney County.
bransontrilakesnews.com
‘The Curious Savage’: Rehearsals underway for BHS Theatre Department fall play
Rehearsals are underway at the Branson High School for the theatre department’s fall production of “The Curious Savage.”. With performances set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3, 4 and 5, the student-led cast is closing in on the final weeks of run-throughs as they prepare for opening night. The play is being directed by Branson High School Theatre Teacher Erin Moody.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Wolf Howl Scramble a big success
Golfers and sponsors chipped in money to help students and staff at Reeds Spring Schools. The Wolf Howl Scramble, which was held on Oct. 3, at Pointe Royale, brought in more than $8,000 to go toward grants for teachers in the district and scholarships for graduates. The event proceeds will...
bransontrilakesnews.com
BRAC Halloween weekend production opens Thursday
The Branson Regional Arts Council invites the community to join them at the Historic Owen Theatre for their upcoming Halloween weekend production of Noel Coward’s classic Blithe Spirit. Under the direction of Carson Burkett, this comedic play will host a total of five performances. Showtimes will be at 7...
Lawrence County Record
ABMD Weenie Dog Races at '76 Park
The Weenie Dog Races were held in the Spirit of '76 Park on Saturday, Oct. 8. Fifty-three dogs raced in the event, the largest number in the race's history. The races also drew a massive audience; an estimated 300 people turned out to watch the dachshunds as they ran down the track. In addition to the races, Vanessa Healey, a Springfield dog trainer, gave a demonstration of what a trained dog can do as her dog, Sakari, performed several tricks with her.
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
sgfcitizen.org
Actor, MSU alum Goodman set to host free event on Homecoming weekend
This Sunday, the public is invited to take a first tour of the John Goodman Amphitheatre on the Missouri State University campus. Just a few days later, the venue’s namesake will be hosting an arena-sized event. Goodman, the award-winning actor who graduated from MSU in 1975, is emceeing an...
Houston Chronicle
Branson is the entertainment hub of the Ozarks. This critic had a blast.
BRANSON, Mo. - It's Saturday night at Presleys' Country Jubilee, in the theater where the Presleys have been playing for 55 years, and the crowd, mostly older folks, is eating it up: Scott Presley on guitar, Greg Presley on harmonica, Ambrus Presley as one of the vocalists, and patriarch Gary Presley and son Eric going through their trademark comedy routine, as Herkimer and Cecil.
Several Greene, Lawrence County cities to lose power around 7 hours Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22. Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Dannie Wilkinson
Dannie Wilkinson, 79, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on October 18, 2022. He was born in Wichita, KS, on January 31, 1943, to Thomas and Adaline (Warner) Wilkinson. No service is planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
KYTV
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Warm and windy tomorrow before the pattern flips
A windy advisory will go into effect at 10 am tomorrow for counties west of Springfield until midnight. This area will see the strongest winds. It will be another warm day across the area tomorrow and overnight low temperatures will be competing with high low temperatures across the region tonight and tomorrow! Then the pattern flips again!
houstonherald.com
Vehicle strikes deer; four injured
Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Marilyn ‘Grammy’ June Blair
Marilyn ‘Grammy’ June Blair, 90, of Hollister, MO passed away on October 17, 2022, at home with loved ones nearby. Marilyn was born on August 10, 1932, in Delaware, OH, the daughter of Stanley and Dorothy (Morton) Curtis. She was preceded in death by her parents; husban Clayton...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Linda K. Kent
Linda K. Kent, 71, of Kimberling City, MO passed away on October 13, 2022. Linda was born December 26, 1950, in Sacramento, CA, the daughter of Weldon and Bonnie (Stevens) Townsend. She was preceded in death by her husband Terry Kent; her parents; son Terry Kent Jr; and two sisters...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Milton to declare Branson America’s most patriotic city
Editor's Note: After publication, the mayor informed Branson Tri-Lakes News he will instead be reading the proclamation at various events during Branson Veterans Homecoming Week. The city of Branson is about to claim status as a torchbearer for love of country and the nation’s veterans. Branson Mayor Larry Milton...
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
KYTV
Parents react to a student bringing a handgun to Seymour Middle School
SEYMOUR Mo. (KY3) - Authorities said a middle school student in Seymour brought a gun to the school on October 18. Administrators said they posted on Facebook and sent out automatic messages to parents. A school resource took away the gun after students told administrators. Chief Steven Pogue with the...
