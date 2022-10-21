ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

cw34.com

Missing woman from Boca Raton found safe

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Saveria Ann Veltri has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a woman who drove away from her home and has yet to return. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Saveria Ann Veltri was last seen on October 22 when she drove away from her residence in unincorporated Boca Raton around 6 p.m.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
idesignarch.com

Romantic Coastal Dream Villa with Lush Courtyard Oasis

This elegant villa in Palm Beach, Florida is a dream home with an exterior that features barrel-tile roof and a bevy of Bougainvillea. Just steps from the ocean, this enviable piece of real estate epitomizes the splendor and grace of Palm Beach’s coastal living. Originally crafted by legendary architect...
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Holiday Care Packages for Heroes underway in West Palm Beach

Active US service members and veterans will be receiving homemade stockings filled with sweet and savory treats and handwritten holiday cards thanks to the Red Cross' Holiday Care Package initiative. Steve Bayer has volunteered at the American Red Cross for the last 25 years and is a US Air Force...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Fire Rescue Invite Residents to its 2022 Pancake Breakfast Event

Tamarac Fire Rescue invites residents to the 2022 Pancake Breakfast, where the community gets to meet the firefighters while supporting a great cause. Held on Saturday, October 29, from 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., breakfast is $7 per person and free for kids under seven. The breakfast includes eggs, bacon,...
TAMARAC, FL
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space

The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls in Coral Springs; Little Mike’s Pizzeria in Pembroke Pines

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

