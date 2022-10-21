ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta Free Press

ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson cements top spot, UNC closing in on Coastal title

Clemson, led by backup quarterback Cade Klubnik, rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to beat Syracuse, 27-21, inching closer to the Atlantic Division title. The Tigers scored 17 fourth-quarter points to secure the comeback win. Syracuse missed a chance to seize control of the Atlantic on a day when the Clemson offense sputtered for three quarters.
nunesmagician.com

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: So Clemson Happened...

The Syracuse Orange are 6-1. Oh and they’re ranked No. 16 in the country. A tough loss against Clemson has some weird tastes in everyone’s mouths. Christian, and Steve break it all down... In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about... We had a...
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: This season will be defined by the Orange response

The Syracuse Orange gave away an orange opportunity yesterday. I know that makes the 27-21 loss hurt more- because the game was there for the taking and Syracuse simply didn’t get it done in the second half. Let’s be clear, the time management in the final minutes, the continued...
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game

College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Syracuse RB Sean Tucker rushes only five times

Syracuse suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a 27-21 decision at Clemson. Here are some quick hits from the game. The second half meltdown was brutal and came on both sides of the ball. ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath highlighted a notable shift in morale on the Syracuse bench as the tables turned away from their favor late in the game.
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Maliq Brown

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Let’s get to one member of the freshman class who might be overlooked right now: Maliq Brown. Position: Forward. Class: Freshman. Vitals: 6’8”, 213 lbs. Stats...
FanSided

Should Alabama jump Clemson after narrow victory over Syracuse?

Clemson nearly losing at home to Syracuse could allow Alabama to leapfrog them in the next college football rankings. While a win is a win, Clemson fans may need to prepare for a slight downtick in the next college football rankings after the Syracuse game, especially if Alabama bounces back in a big way vs. Mississippi State.
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Falls to Syracuse

CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior Ani Clark reached 500 career kills and sophomore Devan Taylor tallied 700 career digs as the Clemson volleyball team (11-10, 2-7 ACC) fell to Syracuse (10-9, 6-3 ACC) on Friday evening in three sets. Sophomore Azyah Dailey led the Tigers offensively, clocking 10 kills, and Mckenna Slavik picked up 30 assists.
localsyr.com

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame to be seen on NewsChannel 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A kickoff time is set for Saturday’s Syracuse-Notre Dame game. In a tweet from SU Athletics early Sunday morning, it said “ Saturday’s Orange Out vs. Notre Dame will be a noon kickoff on ABC.” The game will be seen on NewsChannel 9.
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Where foes are nationally ranked, projected in ACC

Heading into the 2022-23 regular season, which begins for Syracuse basketball on November 7 at home versus Lehigh, the Orange isn’t ranked in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll. That isn’t much of a surprise. Additionally, the ‘Cuse is projected to finish at No. 8 in the Atlantic...
Syracuse.com

Watch: Corcoran returns kickoff 85 yards for touchdown (video)

Corcoran’s Jahmere Clarke returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 19-7 loss to West Genesee on Friday night. After West Genesee scored for a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, Clarke took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to tie the game. The senior looked to be bottled up near midfield but kept going to the end zone.
FOX Carolina

Gaffney beats Dorman 41-29 and seals 5A Region-II title

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney beat Dorman 41-29 and sealed a 5A Region-II title. It was a clash of two explosive run games. Both teams ran for over 300 yards, headlined by Dorman’s D.J. Porter logging 14 carries for 242 yards and three rushing scores and Gaffney’s Jaiden McDowell putting up 21 carries for 176 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
localsyr.com

MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
