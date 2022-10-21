Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: first down offense and 2nd-half breakdown vs Clemson
If the Syracuse Orange had held on to win against the Clemson Tigers I think we’d feel a lot better about the offensive game plan. That’s not to defend the lack of touches for Sean Tucker, but going back to the game log shows that the Orange kept a similar strategy in each half.
Augusta Free Press
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson cements top spot, UNC closing in on Coastal title
Clemson, led by backup quarterback Cade Klubnik, rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to beat Syracuse, 27-21, inching closer to the Atlantic Division title. The Tigers scored 17 fourth-quarter points to secure the comeback win. Syracuse missed a chance to seize control of the Atlantic on a day when the Clemson offense sputtered for three quarters.
Syracuse gets some sympathy after crushing loss: Clemson can ‘thank the refs’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-1 after a 27-21 loss at Clemson on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. In an instant classic that will leave fans stewing, second-guessing coaching decisions and debating penalty calls for decades, this one makes the short list for agonizing losses in program history.
Clemson falls in Herbstreit's top teams
Kirk Herbstreit has released his top teams after week 8. After having to rally to defeat Syracuse Herbstreit dropped the Tigers down a spot. Clemson fell a spot to No. 6 this week, being jumped by (...)
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: So Clemson Happened...
The Syracuse Orange are 6-1. Oh and they’re ranked No. 16 in the country. A tough loss against Clemson has some weird tastes in everyone’s mouths. Christian, and Steve break it all down... In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about... We had a...
Watch: After personal foul penalty keeps Clemson alive, Syracuse denied flag on similar play
The Syracuse football team is trying to overcome one of the country’s most talented teams. It might have to overcome the officiating too. With the Orange protecting an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter against No. 5 Clemson, Syracuse’s defense appeared to have Clemson stopped on a 3rd-and-25 play.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: This season will be defined by the Orange response
The Syracuse Orange gave away an orange opportunity yesterday. I know that makes the 27-21 loss hurt more- because the game was there for the taking and Syracuse simply didn’t get it done in the second half. Let’s be clear, the time management in the final minutes, the continued...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game
College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Syracuse RB Sean Tucker rushes only five times
Syracuse suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a 27-21 decision at Clemson. Here are some quick hits from the game. The second half meltdown was brutal and came on both sides of the ball. ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath highlighted a notable shift in morale on the Syracuse bench as the tables turned away from their favor late in the game.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Maliq Brown
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Let’s get to one member of the freshman class who might be overlooked right now: Maliq Brown. Position: Forward. Class: Freshman. Vitals: 6’8”, 213 lbs. Stats...
Should Alabama jump Clemson after narrow victory over Syracuse?
Clemson nearly losing at home to Syracuse could allow Alabama to leapfrog them in the next college football rankings. While a win is a win, Clemson fans may need to prepare for a slight downtick in the next college football rankings after the Syracuse game, especially if Alabama bounces back in a big way vs. Mississippi State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS halftime crew called out on social media for not knowing about Clemson tradition
If you cover college football for a living, you should probably know something about college football. Clemson picked up a come-from-behind 27-21 win over Syracuse on Saturday to move to 8-0 the season. At halftime of the Ole Miss-LSU game on CBS, the halftime crew for CBS expressed shock during...
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Falls to Syracuse
CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior Ani Clark reached 500 career kills and sophomore Devan Taylor tallied 700 career digs as the Clemson volleyball team (11-10, 2-7 ACC) fell to Syracuse (10-9, 6-3 ACC) on Friday evening in three sets. Sophomore Azyah Dailey led the Tigers offensively, clocking 10 kills, and Mckenna Slavik picked up 30 assists.
localsyr.com
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame to be seen on NewsChannel 9
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A kickoff time is set for Saturday’s Syracuse-Notre Dame game. In a tweet from SU Athletics early Sunday morning, it said “ Saturday’s Orange Out vs. Notre Dame will be a noon kickoff on ABC.” The game will be seen on NewsChannel 9.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Where foes are nationally ranked, projected in ACC
Heading into the 2022-23 regular season, which begins for Syracuse basketball on November 7 at home versus Lehigh, the Orange isn’t ranked in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll. That isn’t much of a surprise. Additionally, the ‘Cuse is projected to finish at No. 8 in the Atlantic...
Late-season Class C-1 shakeup gets Skanetaeles football into playoffs
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Nine days was all it took for the entire area Section III Class C football picture to change in a profound way. Where once Skaneateles was […]
C-NS, Liverpool football score wins before sectional playoffs
CENTRAL NEW YORK – With only seven teams left in the Section III Class AA football ranks, each of them would get a taste of post-season action, no matter how the regular season went. Thus, Cicero-North Syracuse, with its 7-1 mark, would be joined by 2-5 Liverpool, with the...
Watch: Corcoran returns kickoff 85 yards for touchdown (video)
Corcoran’s Jahmere Clarke returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 19-7 loss to West Genesee on Friday night. After West Genesee scored for a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, Clarke took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to tie the game. The senior looked to be bottled up near midfield but kept going to the end zone.
FOX Carolina
Gaffney beats Dorman 41-29 and seals 5A Region-II title
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney beat Dorman 41-29 and sealed a 5A Region-II title. It was a clash of two explosive run games. Both teams ran for over 300 yards, headlined by Dorman’s D.J. Porter logging 14 carries for 242 yards and three rushing scores and Gaffney’s Jaiden McDowell putting up 21 carries for 176 rushing yards and three rushing scores.
localsyr.com
MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
Comments / 0