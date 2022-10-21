Read full article on original website
Robber Hits 2 Men in Head With Gun, Both Seriously Injured: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a robber struck two victims in the head with a gun early Sunday in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said. At around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue for a reported robbery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
fox32chicago.com
Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
NBC Chicago
New Phone Call Scam Is Targeting Lake County Residents, Officials Warn
Authorities are warning residents to be wary of a new phone call scam that has been circulating through Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a fraud alert about the ploy, stating that scammers posing as officials are calling residents to inform them that there is an active warrant issued for their arrest.
nrgmediadixon.com
Man Stopped for Squealing Tires in Amboy Now Facing Numerous Charges, Including DUI and Endangering a Child
Illinois State Troopers say 30 –year-old Brandon Wood of Plainfield was stopped for Squealing Tires and Disobey Stop Sign on Saturday October 15 at 5:27 p.m. at Main St – US52 in Amboy. Wood was charged with Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Squealing Tires, Disobey Stop Sign,...
Man arrested in DeKalb County for domestic battery, child endangerment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Aurora man was arrested in DeKalb County Sunday after a domestic violence call. Deputies responded to a house in the 500 block of N. Loves Road in Cortland around 4:15 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation was conducted on the scene, and 32-year-old Darrius T. […]
warricknews.com
Trial to begin Monday for man accused of attempting to murder relative of witness in separate case
CROWN POINT — A jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday in Lake Criminal Court for a man accused of shooting and wounding a woman in 2019 in an attempt to find and silence her relative. Jarod D. Johnson, 25, of Gary, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges...
2 years in prison for man arrested on drug charge in CPD chief’s car
CHICAGO — A man who was arrested earlier this year after he was allegedly seen throwing heroin from the window of a car owned by a high-ranking Chicago police official was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday, according to Cook County court records. Kenneth Miles, 35, was found guilty of one count of […]
2 teens, man charged after off-duty police-involved shootout, Calumet Heights robbery attempt: CPD
An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shootout in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Thursday night, police said.
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie police investigate 1993 John Doe case
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police in Pleasant Prairie are investigating a John Doe case from 1993. The male victim's body was found near a railroad that year. Now, Michigan State police -- who were helping with the investigation -- have released facial reconstruction of John Doe. DNA analysis...
californiaexaminer.net
No Bail For 69-year-old Woman Accused Of Murdering Her 87-year-old Mother
According to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, a 69-year-old woman will be held without bail after being charged with murder in the death of her 87-year-old mother at her South Side senior apartment building. Police in Chicago announced on Wednesday that they had arrested 69-year-old Shearly Gaines...
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 killed amid 100-car caravan in Brighton Park, police say
Five people were shot, three fatally, after a large car caravan on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
Fraudsters in Lake County pose as cops to lure, rob victims
The Lake County Sheriff warns area residents of recent fraudulent activity where people pose as cops to lure and rob victims.
Man dead in hallway outside his Irving Park apartment
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man in Irving Park was killed steps away from his front door Sunday night. Police said the 50-year-old man stepped into the hallway outside his apartment, in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street around 9 p.m., after hearing a disturbance coming from the second floor. That's when someone came into the hallway and shot him in the face. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. No arrests have been made.
Family sues over Will County police shooting that left man, grandfather dead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of two men shot and killed by Will County Sheriff's deputies during a domestic dispute last year is suing not only the sheriff's office, but the hospital where the grandson in the shooting had previously been treated for mental illness. The deputies who shot the men have also been cleared of criminal charges and are back on the streets, the Task Force investigating the shooting said Friday.Deputies shot both 21-year-old Jabbar Muhammad and his 70-year-old grandfather, Eldred Wells Sr., on Nov. 6, 2021, at their home in Joliet Township while responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to two...
americanmilitarynews.com
Wisconsin woman allegedly burned man’s military clothing and pins, and now faces criminal charges
A Burlington woman allegedly burned a man’s military clothing and pins. Maureen Kay Smith, 41, of the 300 block of Lewis Street, was charged with a felony count of arson of property other than a building and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. According to...
ABC7 Chicago
Woman accused mom of stealing disability money before 87-year-old was found beaten to death: court
CHICAGO -- In the days before she was killed, 87-year-old Mae Brown allegedly argued with one of her daughters over money and called police when she wouldn't leave. The daughter, 68-year-old Shearly Gaines, later returned to Brown's apartment and killed her as the mother sat in a wheelchair, prosecutors alleged Friday.
Crest Hill man facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening DCFS worker
A Crest Hill man is accused of a gun crime involving the alleged intimidation of an investigator with the Department of Children and Family Services.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Committee recommends additional detectives, deputy to proposed Sheriff’s Department budget
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will have more sworn law enforcement officers than it has had in recent years following a committee’s recommendation to increase the number of deputies and detectives next year. The Judiciary and Law Committee voted unanimously to recommend hiring two detectives and a deputy...
CBS News
Man charged with setting fire to mother's house in Libertyville
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with setting fire to his mother's house in north suburban Libertyville last week. Around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, firefighters and police rushed to a home at 592 E. Golf Rd., right off Milwaukee Ave. An explosion had been reported and the single-family home was on fire.
