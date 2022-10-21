Healey, Diehl spar over taxes, energy, education, and more in final debate before November election

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio completed its October Fund Drive on October 21, 2022, raising over $1,000,000 to support the station's award-winning news and cultural programming. WAMC board and staff thank its listeners for their generosity and devotion to the station. In total, the on-air portion of the drive took less than 12 hours over the week. This is the third and final drive of 2022 for WAMC.

