Healey, Diehl spar over taxes, energy, education, and more in final debate before November election

wamc.org
The major party candidates for Vermont governor clash over a number of topics during latest debate
The incumbent Republican and the Democrat challenging him for the top elected position in Vermont have participated in a number of debates. The latest occurred Thursday night on NBC5. Vermont Republican Phil Scott is seeking his fourth two-year term as governor. Democrat Brenda Siegel has not held elective office. She...
Abortion rights is one of the top issues driving the New York governor's race
Several issues are driving the New York governor’s race, and abortion is among the top ones. Democratic candidate Governor Kathy Hochul believes her strong support of abortion rights will sway more swing voters to her, compared to Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who opposes abortion. The issue of abortion intensified...
WAMC reaches $1 million goal in Fall 2022 Fund Drive
WAMC/Northeast Public Radio completed its October Fund Drive on October 21, 2022, raising over $1,000,000 to support the station's award-winning news and cultural programming. WAMC board and staff thank its listeners for their generosity and devotion to the station. In total, the on-air portion of the drive took less than 12 hours over the week. This is the third and final drive of 2022 for WAMC.
Annual week to promote bat awareness and conservation begins Monday
Bat Week begins Monday and wildlife officials say the fall is an important time to help bat conservation efforts. Bat Week is an annual global event to raise awareness about the mammal’s role and promote conservation. During the summer, bats will roost in attic, barn and office ceilings. In...
