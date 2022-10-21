ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelo State Smothers A&M Kingsville’s Offense to Win 34-7

SAN ANGELO, TX — The No. 2 Angelo State Rams (7-0)(5-0) hosted the undefeated No. 15 Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas (7-0)(5-0) in a high-powered Lonestar Conference matchup at 1st Community Credit Union field at LeGrand Stadium at 6 p.m. Both teams traded punches for most of the first half,...
