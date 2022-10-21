Read full article on original website
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Hollister School District to offer Holiday Assistance
The Hollister School District is offering holiday assistance to students and families in need within the school district. Each year, the Hollister R-V School District Counseling Team coordinates to help families in need of extra assistance during the holiday season. In order to obtain assistance, students must attend school within the district. The amount of assistance varies, and there is no assurance of assistance.
‘The Curious Savage’: Rehearsals underway for BHS Theatre Department fall play
Rehearsals are underway at the Branson High School for the theatre department’s fall production of “The Curious Savage.”. With performances set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3, 4 and 5, the student-led cast is closing in on the final weeks of run-throughs as they prepare for opening night. The play is being directed by Branson High School Theatre Teacher Erin Moody.
Branson is the entertainment hub of the Ozarks. This critic had a blast.
BRANSON, Mo. - It's Saturday night at Presleys' Country Jubilee, in the theater where the Presleys have been playing for 55 years, and the crowd, mostly older folks, is eating it up: Scott Presley on guitar, Greg Presley on harmonica, Ambrus Presley as one of the vocalists, and patriarch Gary Presley and son Eric going through their trademark comedy routine, as Herkimer and Cecil.
Pets & Pumpkins Festival to bring costumed dogs to Downtown SGF today
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those who want to take advantage of the warmer weekend weather and show off both their costumes, their kids’, and their dogs’ should head to Park Central Square in downtown Springfield for the Pets & Pumpkins Family Festival. Pets & Pumpkins boasts that it’s one of the largest costume parades in Missouri. […]
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
LaVerne Viola Baker
LaVerne Viola Baker, 89, of Kimberling City, MO, passed away October 18, 2022. LaVerne was born on February 24, 1933, in St. Louis, MO, daughter of Frank and Hilda Seiberlich. She was preceded in death by her parents and only sister, Marilyn Dwyer and son, David Neigglemann. LaVerne is survived...
Forsyth business partners with Gift of Hope
A Forsyth business partnered with a local nonprofit to make a difference in the lives of area children. The employees of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes in Forsyth, along with local nonprofit Gift of Hope, Inc. partnered for the second year to collect hygiene items for school students in Taney County.
The Texas Tenors to display hall of fame plaque in Branson
Guests of the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson will now have an opportunity to view the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame plaques for both Mickey Gilley and The Texas Tenors. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District Executive Director Kirk Elmquist joined John Hagen,...
Milton to declare Branson America’s most patriotic city
Editor's Note: After publication, the mayor informed Branson Tri-Lakes News he will instead be reading the proclamation at various events during Branson Veterans Homecoming Week. The city of Branson is about to claim status as a torchbearer for love of country and the nation’s veterans. Branson Mayor Larry Milton...
Actor, MSU alum Goodman set to host free event on Homecoming weekend
This Sunday, the public is invited to take a first tour of the John Goodman Amphitheatre on the Missouri State University campus. Just a few days later, the venue’s namesake will be hosting an arena-sized event. Goodman, the award-winning actor who graduated from MSU in 1975, is emceeing an...
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
ABMD Weenie Dog Races at '76 Park
The Weenie Dog Races were held in the Spirit of '76 Park on Saturday, Oct. 8. Fifty-three dogs raced in the event, the largest number in the race's history. The races also drew a massive audience; an estimated 300 people turned out to watch the dachshunds as they ran down the track. In addition to the races, Vanessa Healey, a Springfield dog trainer, gave a demonstration of what a trained dog can do as her dog, Sakari, performed several tricks with her.
Branson’s biggest Oktoberfest takes place Sunday
Your opportunity to again correctly pronounce “lebkuchenherzen,” then eat one, is coming on Sunday, Oct. 23, in Branson. Faith Lutheran Church is hosting the 30th annual Oktoberfest celebrating German culture and food from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature traditional German food, games for the kids, photo booths, a raffle, a silent auction, and more.
Linda K. Kent
Linda K. Kent, 71, of Kimberling City, MO passed away on October 13, 2022. Linda was born December 26, 1950, in Sacramento, CA, the daughter of Weldon and Bonnie (Stevens) Townsend. She was preceded in death by her husband Terry Kent; her parents; son Terry Kent Jr; and two sisters...
Dannie Wilkinson
Dannie Wilkinson, 79, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on October 18, 2022. He was born in Wichita, KS, on January 31, 1943, to Thomas and Adaline (Warner) Wilkinson. No service is planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
New technology helps detect cancer earlier
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new cancer-screening test called Galleri may be fully approved for public use soon. Dr. Barbara Bumberry of Mercy Hospital, visited the studio to talk about the benefits of this new technology. “What it is is a blood test that picks up cancer signals from over 50 different types of cancer,” Bumberry […]
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
Forecast: Warm and windy tomorrow before the pattern flips
A windy advisory will go into effect at 10 am tomorrow for counties west of Springfield until midnight. This area will see the strongest winds. It will be another warm day across the area tomorrow and overnight low temperatures will be competing with high low temperatures across the region tonight and tomorrow! Then the pattern flips again!
