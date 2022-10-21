The Weenie Dog Races were held in the Spirit of '76 Park on Saturday, Oct. 8. Fifty-three dogs raced in the event, the largest number in the race's history. The races also drew a massive audience; an estimated 300 people turned out to watch the dachshunds as they ran down the track. In addition to the races, Vanessa Healey, a Springfield dog trainer, gave a demonstration of what a trained dog can do as her dog, Sakari, performed several tricks with her.

