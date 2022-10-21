ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Daily Mail

California Governor Gavin Newsom REFUSES to free Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, 74, after deeming the killer who murdered Sharon Tate and six others 'too dangerous' to release

California Governor Gavin Newsom has blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, more than five decades after she scrawled 'Helter Skelter' on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Krenwinkel, now 74, and other followers of the cult leader terrorized the state in the late...
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Santa Barbara Independent

Elizabeth Duncan: The Last WomanExecuted in California

New Book on the Santa Barbara Mother-in-Law Who Paid to Have Her Son’s Pregnant Wife Murdered. Deborah Holt Larkin was an over-anxious 10-year-old living in Ventura in November 1958 when her father, a reporter for the Ventura County Star Free Press, began covering the story of a pregnant nurse in Santa Barbara named Olga Kupczyk, who had gone mysteriously missing in the middle of the night. Making it all the more ominous, Kupczyk’s purse and wallet were still in her Garden Street apartment, and her soon-to-be baby’s new clothes were folded neatly in plain sight. “It was a pivotal event in my life,” Larkin said during a recent interview.
The Independent

Susan Sarandon shares video of homeless crisis in Oakland: ‘The crisis of our generation’

The actor Susan Sarandon has shared a video of a street lined with tents and debris to her Twitter account. The Oscar-winner and campaigner did not make any comment on the video in her tweet. The video, apparently shot in Oakland, appears to have first been shared on TikTok by the user Jeffrey Long. Sarandon reshared the video from the account of Thomas Wolf, whose account says that he is a recovery advocate in San Francisco. “This isn’t a shanty town in India,” Mr Wolf wrote in his tweet. “This is Oakland, CA. The crisis of our generation. #homelessness.”The...
