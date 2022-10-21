Read full article on original website
Related
Parents don't need to vote Republican to send a message to Gavin Newsom
"While many have mentally moved on from school closures, as a parent and concerned Californian, I cannot."
FiveThirtyEight sours on House Democrats' chances in California
The recent findings from FiveThirtyEight may leave Democrats anxious.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gavin Newsom will debate GOP opponent for governor on NFL Sunday. Who will tune in?
For the first and likely only time before voters cast their ballots on Nov. 8 for California governor, Incumbent Gavin Newsom will face off against his Republican opponent, Sen. Brian Dahle, in a debate Sunday afternoon. But who will tune in to the radio debate on NFL Sunday — and...
Newsom trades barbs with Dahle in California's only 2022 gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gavin Newsom debates state Sen. Brian Dahle in the only gubernatorial debate of the 2022 general election in California.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman dubbed ‘Black Widow’ killer dies in state prison, California corrections officials say
Susan Russo, who was dubbed the “Black Widow” killer by prosecutors for having her husband murdered in 1994, died of natural causes on Friday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported. Russo was 67 years old. Russo was assigned to the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Revises Political Stunt As Californians Are Left Paying The Bill
Governor Gavin Newsom’s call for a special legislative session on December 5 to impose “windfall taxes” on oil companies is nothing but a political stunt and politics at its worst. If Newsom thinks there is price-gouging, then he should call the session for next week, not after...
California Governor Gavin Newsom REFUSES to free Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, 74, after deeming the killer who murdered Sharon Tate and six others 'too dangerous' to release
California Governor Gavin Newsom has blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, more than five decades after she scrawled 'Helter Skelter' on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Krenwinkel, now 74, and other followers of the cult leader terrorized the state in the late...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Santa Barbara Independent
Elizabeth Duncan: The Last WomanExecuted in California
New Book on the Santa Barbara Mother-in-Law Who Paid to Have Her Son’s Pregnant Wife Murdered. Deborah Holt Larkin was an over-anxious 10-year-old living in Ventura in November 1958 when her father, a reporter for the Ventura County Star Free Press, began covering the story of a pregnant nurse in Santa Barbara named Olga Kupczyk, who had gone mysteriously missing in the middle of the night. Making it all the more ominous, Kupczyk’s purse and wallet were still in her Garden Street apartment, and her soon-to-be baby’s new clothes were folded neatly in plain sight. “It was a pivotal event in my life,” Larkin said during a recent interview.
California Megadrought Reveals Long-Lost WWII Ghost Ship on Dried Lake Bed
No one knows how or when the wrecked World War II military vessel—dubbed the "ghost boat"—ended up in Lake Shasta.
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
What Gavin Newsom ending California's COVID state of emergency really means
"It will probably have its most meaningful impact on the day-to-day lives of Californians at the county level."
Susan Sarandon shares video of homeless crisis in Oakland: ‘The crisis of our generation’
The actor Susan Sarandon has shared a video of a street lined with tents and debris to her Twitter account. The Oscar-winner and campaigner did not make any comment on the video in her tweet. The video, apparently shot in Oakland, appears to have first been shared on TikTok by the user Jeffrey Long. Sarandon reshared the video from the account of Thomas Wolf, whose account says that he is a recovery advocate in San Francisco. “This isn’t a shanty town in India,” Mr Wolf wrote in his tweet. “This is Oakland, CA. The crisis of our generation. #homelessness.”The...
California school bans football team's pro-police flag 3 years after students were rescued from school shooter
Saugus High School parent Lexi Hawk reacted to the school district banning the football team from carrying the thin blue line flag, noting community 'disgust'
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
The latest U.S. winter outlook spells trouble for dry California
A warm, dry winter is in store for much of California as La Niña conditions are expected to persist through at least January, U.S. weather agency says.
Kidnapped California family, including 8-month-old, found dead, sheriff says
A person of interest is in custody as the search continues for a family "taken against their will," on Monday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said
Harvey Weinstein's defense team secures a win; can use email from California Governor Newsom's wife in trial
Harvey Weinstein was granted a small gift in trial with the judge allowing the defense to question California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, about an email she sent Weinstein.
2 California cities have the most expensive fast-food burger combos in the U.S.
If it seems like burger combo meals in California cost more (or a lot more) than most other places, you’re right. MoneyGeek analyzed menu prices at fast food restaurants across the nation and found that San Francisco and Los Angeles are the two most expensive cities for burger meals in the U.S. The financial advice […]
Comments / 1