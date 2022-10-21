Read full article on original website
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Jury Selection Officially Underway In Trump Criminal TrialTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
The Best Wine Bars in America
There’s a time and a place for dive and sports bars, with their loud music or blaring soccer games, cheap beer, and fried food. But every so often one may desire a quieter night out to enjoy some alone time with a book and a nice cabernet, or to converse with a date without yelling […]
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
California Megadrought Reveals Long-Lost WWII Ghost Ship on Dried Lake Bed
No one knows how or when the wrecked World War II military vessel—dubbed the "ghost boat"—ended up in Lake Shasta.
activenorcal.com
VIDEO: GIANT Great White Shark Seen off the Coast of Northern California
The waters off the coast of Northern California are known as the Red Triangle, which is home to 40 percent of all great white shark attacks in the United States. A kayaker fishing in the Pacific Ocean got a glimpse at just how big these sharks can get, and it’s pretty terrifying.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Popculture
NBC News Anchor Recently Tied the Knot in Tuscany
Savannah Sellers is a married woman! Five years after first meeting at The Spaniard in New York City, the NBC News correspondent tied the knot to fiancé Alex Yaraghi in an intimate ceremony at Villa Corsini in Tuscany, Italy on Sept. 16. "We got married in a Tuscan garden...
Art Laboe dead at 97: Legendary DJ who coined phrase ‘oldies but goodies’ passed away at Palm Springs home after battling pneumonia
The broadcasting world is in mourning on Monday, with the news that legendary DJ Art Laboe has passed away. The radio pioneer - who is credited with coining the oft-used term 'oldies but goodies' - passed after a battle with pneumonia at his Palm Springs home. The DJ was 97...
SFGate
Frank Sinatra's Former California Compound Back on the Market for $12.75M
Calling Ol' Blue Eyes fans: If you have $12.75 million to pony up, now's your chance to live in the hilltop estate that Frank Sinatra called home in the 1950s and '60s. It was originally listed for $21.5 million back in August 2021 when it included an additional 7-plus acres of land. The property is now being offered separately, reducing it by $8.75 million.
This $35 Million Waterfront Mega-Mansion in Maui Has an Observation Deck for Whale-Watching
Two swimming pools? Yep. A whale-watching deck? You bet. This Maui pad checks all the boxes when it comes to island living. Built for a Silicon Valley couple, the palatial abode was nearly a decade in the making and, well, you can tell. Sass Somekh and his wife Eta bought the land in 2001 for $4.65 million and finished building the mega-mansion around 10 years later, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is now listed at $35 million, making it the most expensive home on the Maui market.
Meet the New Wave of American Cider Makers
Regional cider makers across the country are reinventing the comforting fall classic.
Attention, Wine Collectors: Rimowa Finally Made a Suitcase to Carry Your Most Coveted Vintages
Rimowa is about to make traveling with wine a little easier—and a lot more stylish. Next month, the German brand known for its tough-as-nails aluminum luggage, will start selling a new trunk-style suitcase designed to hold 12 bottles of wine—and to keep them all from breaking during your journey. The case, which spent years in development, was designed for serious connoisseurs who want to take fine wines from their own cellars on the road, or stock up when they visit Sonoma or Ribera del Duero. And like the most-anticipated vintages, those in the know have already been anticipating getting their hands...
Harry Styles’s Former Home Is Listed With Realtor Emma Hernan From Selling Sunset
The former Los Angeles home of One Direction alumnus Harry Styles is on the market again. Set on a private gated lot above the Sunset Strip, the modern four-bedroom, six-bathroom house is listed at $7.995 million. The boxy glass-walled construction of the modern home feels quintessentially LA, even bearing a strong resemblance to the titular character’s Hollywood Hills home in the Emmy-nominated series Bojack Horseman, which was set in a highly parodic (if not accurate) version of the city.
Steve Jobs never locked the front door of his Palo Alto house, which had an English-style cottage garden full of wildflowers and 'stuff you could eat,' U2's Bono says in memoir
The Apple cofounder also didn't have any security guards, live-in help, or drivers, his biographer has previously said.
Lourdes Leon Delivers Edgy Style in Leather Coat, Sheer Stockings & Knee-High Boots for UGG Feel House Opening
Lourdes Leon wore a grunge ensemble at the opening of Feel House on Oct. 22. Feel House is UGG’s new multi-sensory community space in Brooklyn, New York, dedicated to making self-expression comfortable for everyone. The 26-year-old model wore a black sleeveless minidress to the event. The fitted crew neck dress was paired with a long black leather coat and sheer black thigh-high stockings that featured a lace lining. To accessorize, Leon opted for a silver beaded necklace with an oversized cross pendant and a set of silver rings. She added a patent leather shoulder bag with a white embroidered strap. Leon slipped...
A writer on 'The Simpsons' is selling his funky Venice Beach house for $5.8 million. He knows it's not for everyone — and that's part of its appeal.
"The house is a piece of art, and we kept seeing new things in it the entire time we lived there," J. Stewart Burns and his wife told Insider.
I Attended a Timeshare Meeting at the Zoëtry Casa del Mar Los Cabos Hotel in Mexico
Why Chefs Have Loved Garum Since Ancient Times
The Roman fermented fish sauce is retaking the spotlight in restaurant kitchens.
A Switch to Cans Creates Chaos at the Beer Mile World Classic
Apparently, top-flight beer milers prefer bottles for faster times.
Ironman California: Competitors compete in the triathlon in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Competitors from around the world arrived in Sacramento for the Ironman triathlon.A 2.4-mile swim began in the American River, followed by a 112-mile bike course highlighting what makes Sacramento the country's Farm to Fork Capital. From there, it is a full marathon run."I think the biggest part of race day is the mental part of the game," said Teresa Campos of Folsom, a triathlete who cheered for her friends from the sidelines on Sunday. Spectators lined the run course along Discovery Park to motivate their family and friends."These people are so inspiring," said Erika Pollner of San Diego, who rooted for her husband. "We've been watching people. They're all ages. They're all different body shapes, and they are out there, and I love it," she said.Julien Boulain from Paris, France, had the fastest time of the day in his age group, 35 to 39 years old. Meanwhile, Liis Rametta of Park City, Utah, finished with a time of 9:33:5 in her age group of 35 to 39 years old.
I Was the First Black Man in America to Earn a Michelin Star and I Want to Make Sure I'm Not the Last
Gerald Sombright came up through kitchens where white European chefs were presented as the paradigm, but no one looked like him. He's here to change that.
Food & Wine
