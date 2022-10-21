Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
What Indiana Quarterback Connor Bazelak Said Following Loss to Rutgers
Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak addressed media following the Hoosiers' 24-17 loss to Rutgers on Saturday. Read his full transcript, or watch the attached video of the entire press conference.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts as Indiana sets ugly all-time record
Saturday seemed destined to be a good day for the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first 10 minutes against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and appeared set to even their record at 4-4. But Rutgers shut down the Hoosiers the rest of the way to...
My Two Cents: Be Angry, But Stop With the 'Fire Everybody' Talk, Because it Can't Happen
Indiana football is a mess, and after a fifth-straight loss on Saturday at Rutgers, fans are howling for change. They want everyone fired, but that's just not reality in big-time college football. Money talks first, and cleaning house just can't happen right now.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Protesters storm field during halftime of Penn vs. Yale, delaying game by more than an hour
Penn's homecoming game against Yale experienced a lengthy delay at halftime on Saturday when protesters stormed the field at the end of the first half, with many remaining on the field for more than an hour. As the first half concluded with the Quakers and Bulldogs tied at 10, protestors...
american-rails.com
Indiana Interurban and Streetcar History
Your second block of text... The Beech Grove Traction Company served downtown Indianapolis and the suburb of Beech Grove. It began operations in 1911 operating a six-mile system and remained in service until 1938 when it was discontinued due to its electricity being cut over lack of payment. Evansville Electric...
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
14news.com
Princeton, Jasper, & Reitz all advance to IHSAA Cross Country State Finals
BROWN CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It was an exciting day, for three SW Indiana cross country teams, up at Brown County, Saturday. The Jasper and Reitz boys teams, along with the Princeton girls squad, all placed in the top 6 of their respective meets, to advance to the IHSAA state finals, next weekend.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
WISH-TV
84 marching bands to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– High school marching bands from around the country will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium this Friday and Saturday. The Bands of America Super Regional Championship features 84 high school marching bands from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The bands are taking...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
trekmovie.com
Watch: Kate Mulgrew Visits The Captain Janeway Monument In Bloomington, Indiana
Bloomington, Indiana is the future birthplace of Captain Kathryn Janeway of Star Trek: Voyager, and the city recently erected a monument in Janeway’s honor. And today Kate Mulgrew visited Janeway and you can watch video of the visit and of a Q&A session she held later. Mulgrew visits Janeway.
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
Wave 3
Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game
Churchill Downs celebrates new First Turn Club, seating area with topping off ceremony. Churchill Downs celebrates new First Turn Club, seating area with topping off ceremony. Cows loose in Cherokee Park, escaped cattle trailer. Funds from Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle Benefit Mental Health. Updated: Oct. 21,...
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Jersey Proud: High school teacher cheers on the Phillies from the left field line -- as the ball girl
Kelly Fleck, 23, of Ocean Gate, does a great job of not only taking care of foul balls but also interacting with fans.
How Much is Indiana’s Libertarian Candidate James Sceniak Worth?
James Sceniak, 34, is a behavioral therapist who is running as the Libertarian candidate for the 2020 midterm election. While there does not seem to be a glimmer of hope that he will win the coveted...
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
cbs4indy.com
This is the top-rated fast food in Indiana
(CBS4) They call it fast food for a reason. It’s an easy stop on the way home or during your short lunch break. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state. For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one. KTLA reports researchers determined the rankings by...
Comments / 0