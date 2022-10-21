ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

muddyrivernews.com

‘Every day is a joy to go to work’: Shireman to receive Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for her role at Quincy Police Department

QUINCY — Ruth Bower Shireman was a sixth-grade teacher for 27 years before she retired in 1999. Her retirement, however, never stopped her from working. Shireman recently learned she is a recipient of a Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, presented by the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service. These awards recognize volunteers through a statewide award program to highlight the importance of volunteerism and community service in the State of Illinois.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Watch the SAFE-T Act Town Hall meeting on Oct. 19 at John Wood Community College

A town hall meeting about the SAFE-T act was held Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at John Wood Community College. Speakers were Justin Oliver, sheriff of Brown County; Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department; Todd Eyler and Gary Farha with the state’s attorney’s office in Adams County; and State Sen. Jil Tracy.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Trunk or Treat, Haunted Yard of Graves set for Saturday in Ursa

URSA, Ill. — Ursa will be the site of a Haunted Yard of Graves on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will begin with ‘Trunk or Treat’ from 3-6 p.m. followed by the Yard of Graves Haunted Yard Walk-Through from 8-10 p.m. All are invited to join in this fun, family-friendly day to get in the spirit of Halloween. Refreshments and treats will be served.
URSA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 14-20, 2022

HALE,LORIA (42 of Augusta, IL) Hancock County Warrant. JACKSON,SAVANNAH K (26 of Blandinsville, IL) Driving While License Suspended, McDonough County Warrant. BIGHAM,BRYAN P (35 of Sutter, IL) Schuyler County Warrant. 10/16/2022. SKAGGS,ELLA J (20 of Kansas City, MO) Speeding. 10/17/2022. HOWE,DERRICK R L (37 of Warsaw, IL) Driving While License...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man made an initial appearance Friday on charges stemming from a shooting in July that left a man dead. Asheem M. Afutu, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of Gregory Delandiz Tucker, also 33. If...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Energy bill program assists during winter heating season

Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
IOWA STATE
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 22, 2022

Jasmine Forrest (30) Quincy, IL for criminal damage to property at 1100 Kentucky. NTA. 122. Nathaniel Fortney (46) 509 Locust St. Quincy, IL on a charge of Domestic Battery and a warrant out of Miller County Missouri. Lodged on both. 109. Tony McEwen (59) 1316 Summers Lane Quincy, IL for...
QUINCY, IL
1470 WMBD

Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation

CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
FULTON COUNTY, IL

