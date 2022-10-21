Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
‘Men Making a Difference’ to be host of community BBQ on Saturday at Bella Ease
QUINCY — A group of local residents formed Men Making a Difference, an initiative that aims to empower male youths in underrepresented communities through mentoring and leadership training, in June. MMAD will be the host of a Community Give Back BBQ with food, music and fun from noon to...
muddyrivernews.com
Music trivia night on Saturday to benefit classrooms at St. Francis Solanus School
QUINCY — St. Francis Solanus School PTO will host a music trivia night Saturday, Oct. 22, to raise money to update the kindergarten classrooms in the school. The event will be held in the St. Francis Solanus Parish Center, 17th and Elm. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with play beginning at 7 p.m.
muddyrivernews.com
Miss Quincy Scholarship Program seeks candidates for 75th anniversary competition on Jan. 7
QUINCY — The Miss Quincy Scholarship Program, an official preliminary to Miss Illinois and Miss America, is seeking candidates for its 2023 competition to be held Jan. 7 at Quincy Community Theatre. Candidates will have the opportunity to earn scholarships, hone their interview skills, become a part of an...
muddyrivernews.com
Free community art program for students in grades 1-4 scheduled at Western Illinois
MACOMB, Ill. — The Western Illinois University Art Education department will offer a free community art program for students in grades 1-4 on three Sundays in October and November. The classes will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 in Garwood Hall. Classes for...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Every day is a joy to go to work’: Shireman to receive Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for her role at Quincy Police Department
QUINCY — Ruth Bower Shireman was a sixth-grade teacher for 27 years before she retired in 1999. Her retirement, however, never stopped her from working. Shireman recently learned she is a recipient of a Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, presented by the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service. These awards recognize volunteers through a statewide award program to highlight the importance of volunteerism and community service in the State of Illinois.
muddyrivernews.com
Watch the SAFE-T Act Town Hall meeting on Oct. 19 at John Wood Community College
A town hall meeting about the SAFE-T act was held Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at John Wood Community College. Speakers were Justin Oliver, sheriff of Brown County; Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department; Todd Eyler and Gary Farha with the state’s attorney’s office in Adams County; and State Sen. Jil Tracy.
muddyrivernews.com
Trunk or Treat, Haunted Yard of Graves set for Saturday in Ursa
URSA, Ill. — Ursa will be the site of a Haunted Yard of Graves on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will begin with ‘Trunk or Treat’ from 3-6 p.m. followed by the Yard of Graves Haunted Yard Walk-Through from 8-10 p.m. All are invited to join in this fun, family-friendly day to get in the spirit of Halloween. Refreshments and treats will be served.
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 14-20, 2022
HALE,LORIA (42 of Augusta, IL) Hancock County Warrant. JACKSON,SAVANNAH K (26 of Blandinsville, IL) Driving While License Suspended, McDonough County Warrant. BIGHAM,BRYAN P (35 of Sutter, IL) Schuyler County Warrant. 10/16/2022. SKAGGS,ELLA J (20 of Kansas City, MO) Speeding. 10/17/2022. HOWE,DERRICK R L (37 of Warsaw, IL) Driving While License...
muddyrivernews.com
Davis to serve as housing coordinator of Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials
QUINCY — Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials recently promoted Elaine Davis to the position of housing coordinator as part of the Community Development Department with the organization. The housing coordinator position was created in response to the housing issues and needs in the organization’s service area. Davis...
KWQC
Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man made an initial appearance Friday on charges stemming from a shooting in July that left a man dead. Asheem M. Afutu, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of Gregory Delandiz Tucker, also 33. If...
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police says Sunday night shooting incident at 33rd and Broadway wasn’t random
QUINCY — Investigators with the Quincy Police Department believe the report of shots being fired from a car in a traffic Sunday night at 33rd and Broadway was not a random shooting. Deputy Chief Michael Tyler said in a Friday afternoon press release that the investigation of the incident,...
BREAKING: Masks Return To Three Illinois Counties Due To Covid Spikes, Are More On The Way?
BREAKING NEWS: The Quad-Cities area is at risk of going back to a mask mandate with covid numbers spiking in the area and reaching a “high” level in neighboring Knox County, which includes Galesburg, as well as neighboring Warren County. Knox and Warren, surrounding the Quad-Cities’ Rock Island...
ourquadcities.com
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 22, 2022
Jasmine Forrest (30) Quincy, IL for criminal damage to property at 1100 Kentucky. NTA. 122. Nathaniel Fortney (46) 509 Locust St. Quincy, IL on a charge of Domestic Battery and a warrant out of Miller County Missouri. Lodged on both. 109. Tony McEwen (59) 1316 Summers Lane Quincy, IL for...
wlds.com
JFD Respond to Compactor Fire at Jacksonville Industrial Complex Thursday Morning
The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a fire a an industrial complex this morning. At 7:23 this morning, a call came into West Central Joint Dispatch of a structure fire at UGL located at 550 Capitol Way in Jacksonville. While en route to the scene, fire department...
1470 WMBD
Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation
CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
