Cruise Ship Worker Shares 'Below Deck Secrets' We Had No Idea About

By Kathleen Joyce
 3 days ago

Most people don't know this exists!

Have you ever wondered what life on a cruise ship is like below deck? We often don't think too deeply about the lives of the crew members while we're on vacation, but they spend far more time at sea than we do! What is it like to live and work on a cruise ship every day?

Cruise ship performer @bryanjames.music shares his everyday life as a Royal Caribbean employee on TikTok. Today, he shares one of the most essential resources for workers below deck-  the crew shop.

This is pretty darn cool. We have shops we can go to every day to get the basic supplies we need- why shouldn't cruise ship workers? We often don't think about the more boring, mundane parts of living on a cruise ship- in between all the sun and fun, workers still need to do things like do their laundry and stock up on snacks.

It's a bit chilling, however, to consider the massive eight-month span of time crew members were confined to the ship. The lockdowns were a harrowing experience for everybody, but aboard a cruise ship, it must have felt extra confining. We're glad they finally have the freedom to take shore leave and shop where they please!

"I loved all your videos. Always wondered how the crew lived!!!" praised @lindamarinin. Like us, so many people love these behind-the-scenes glances into cruise ship life and had questions of their own.

A common question in the comments section was about pricing. "How are the prices? We make a huge care basket for our room steward for our last cruise (plus a big fat tip)," wondered @duggiecat- what a nice idea, by the way. "It's not too bad! There are weird taxes being overseas right now so everything is about 30 percent more expensive than it should be," Bryan explained. Even the crew aren't safe from the cruise ship markup!

"D*mn. U gotta pay for it?" @justwandering999 asked, shocked. As Bryan's other videos show, crew members do get some things free, including a pretty swanky buffet for meals. But sadly, yes, other necessities do come out of their own pockets.

Bryan's videos are an amazing look into all the different aspects of cruise life. Thanks for the insight, Bryan!

