Another Trump-Appointed Judge Says She Will Stop Hiring Elite Yale Law School Graduates, Citing Concerns About ‘Lack of Free Speech’
A federal appellate judge became the first to signal that she will add her name to a boycott of hiring graduates from Yale Law School for clerkships, an idea first proposed by another appellate judge and fellow appointee of former president Donald Trump. On Friday, U.S. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch...
NYU chemistry professor, 84, who was fired after students complained his class was too hard says US colleges need to stop 'coddling' students and 'apply a little tough love'- while university argues he 'wasn't successful' at teaching
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
Majority of Americans support banning the consideration of race during college admissions: Poll
A majority of American adults polled in a recent survey support banning colleges and universities from considering race during the admissions process.
No Signs Of Missing Princeton University Student Who Mysteriously Vanished From Campus
Police are looking for Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie, who “has not been in touch with her family or friends in several days,” school officials said. Authorities are desperately trying to locate an Ohio woman and Princeton University student who vanished over the weekend. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was...
Body of missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie found by authorities
PRINCETON, N.J. — Misrach Ewunetie, a Princeton University student from Ohio who had been missing for nearly a week, was found dead Thursday afternoon, authorities said. She was 20. According to a joint news release from Mercer County prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Kenneth Strother Jr., the school’s assistant vice...
University of Florida bans indoor protesters from upcoming Sasse vote
Sen. Ben Sasse on Oct. 6 was named the sole finalist in the search for a new leader at UF, a move that sparked intense backlash from the student body.
Washington Examiner
Yeshiva University approves new LGBT group amid religious liberty dispute
Yeshiva University in New York will formulate a new LGBT student club on its campus while a lawsuit challenging the orthodox Jewish school's status as a "religious entity" plays out in lower courts. The new student group is called Kol Yisrael Areivim Club and has been approved by leadership at...
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
New York University professor fired after students say his class was too hard
Some parents and teachers say the firing of Maitland Jones Jr points to a lowering of academic standards
Perspective: Does Yale Law School deserve to be canceled?
Judge James Ho of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has said he will not hire clerks who attended Yale Law School, and other judges have followed. The controversies at Yale and other law schools are bad, and Yale and Harvard have a disproportionate influence on the legal profession. But cancel culture comes at a cost.
Yale-Penn Ivy League Football Game Disrupted by Protestors
The individuals were protesting climate change and community justice.
David Lat on the Yale Law School Free Speech Issues (Including the Boycott)
David Lat (Original Jurisdiction) has a characteristically detailed and thoughtful article on the issue. The article links to Judge James Ho's article (based on his speech) in which he explains his thinking behind his boycott of clerk applicants from future Yale Law School classes; and it also links to Judge Lisa Branch's and Judge Ho's letter accepting Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken's invitation to meet, and criticizing parts of Dean Gerken's letter to Yale alumni about free speech at Yale.
Military leaders: Affirmative action is a national security imperative
Of the many issues raised by the contentious affirmative action cases that will be heard by the Supreme Court on Oct. 31, national security would not seem to be among them. Yet that is precisely what a distinguished group of former military leaders argue in an extraordinary friend-of-the-court brief supporting the affirmative action programs of Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
Liberal parents are joining the school culture wars — but conservatives are way ahead
Liberal parents concerned about the right’s increased focus on school board elections are ready to fight back — but they face obstacles in fundraising and organizing, with little national support. Over the past year, dozens of progressive activist organizations and political action committees have launched or reoriented themselves...
