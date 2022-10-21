ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor, 84, who was fired after students complained his class was too hard says US colleges need to stop 'coddling' students and 'apply a little tough love'- while university argues he 'wasn't successful' at teaching

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America

College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Deseret News

Perspective: Does Yale Law School deserve to be canceled?

Judge James Ho of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has said he will not hire clerks who attended Yale Law School, and other judges have followed. The controversies at Yale and other law schools are bad, and Yale and Harvard have a disproportionate influence on the legal profession. But cancel culture comes at a cost.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Reason.com

David Lat on the Yale Law School Free Speech Issues (Including the Boycott)

David Lat (Original Jurisdiction) has a characteristically detailed and thoughtful article on the issue. The article links to Judge James Ho's article (based on his speech) in which he explains his thinking behind his boycott of clerk applicants from future Yale Law School classes; and it also links to Judge Lisa Branch's and Judge Ho's letter accepting Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken's invitation to meet, and criticizing parts of Dean Gerken's letter to Yale alumni about free speech at Yale.
The Hill

Military leaders: Affirmative action is a national security imperative

Of the many issues raised by the contentious affirmative action cases that will be heard by the Supreme Court on Oct. 31, national security would not seem to be among them. Yet that is precisely what a distinguished group of former military leaders argue in an extraordinary friend-of-the-court brief supporting the affirmative action programs of Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
MICHIGAN STATE

