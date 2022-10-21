ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credo Beauty Sale offers big savings on celebrities’ favorite products

By Hannah Southwick
While Black Friday is still over a month away, this Friday could be just as exciting for clean beauty fans.

Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Olivia Wilde all swear by skincare and makeup sold at Credo Beauty , a site that only stocks products meeting its clean beauty standard.

Right now, during the Credo Beauty Friends & Family Sale , you can score 20% off sitewide on a range of brands — including Kosas, Ilia and Tata Harper — that are both cult favorites and celebrity-approved.

From the beauty product that’s Aniston’s “Friend” when she wants a glowing look to the concealer Hailey Bieber swears by, the discounts are brimming with stars’ favorite products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NMS3E_0ihqOccc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqFLW_0ihqOccc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6F8w_0ihqOccc00

Keep scrolling for 10 of the top celebrity-loved finds from the sale, which ends on October 23.

Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlighting Stick ($38, originally $48)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSmdR_0ihqOccc00
Westman Atelier

Searching for the secret behind Jennifer Aniston’s signature glow? Makeup artist Gucci Westman, who’s worked with Aniston, wrote on the brand’s blog that the actress swipes on this stick “wherever her skin needs a pick-me-up.”

buy now Kosas Revealer Concealer ($22, originally $28)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3SxY_0ihqOccc00
Kosas

Hailey Bieber certainly doesn’t conceal her love for clean beauty brand Kosas. While showing off her makeup routine on TikTok , she swiped on this creamy brightening formula.

buy now RMS Beauty Luminizer in Magic ($30, originally $38)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShXfU_0ihqOccc00
RMS Beauty

As for highlighter suited to royalty? Makeup artist Lydia Sellers, who worked with Meghan Markle on “Suits,” told Byrdie the star loved this shade for its subtle shine.

“It doesn’t go on looking like a disco ball, but it has just enough pop to make her skin glow in a natural, dewy way,” she said.

buy now Exa High Fidelity Balancing Color Corrector ($22, originally $27)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ru3B3_0ihqOccc00
Exa

Just call it “How to Lose an Under-Eye Circle in Seconds.” Kate Hudson used this color corrector in a TikTok video documenting her “hot girl summer” makeup routine.

buy now True Botanicals Renew Chebula Active Serum ($72, originally $90)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9uNK_0ihqOccc00
True Botanicals

Among the “Special” products on Lizzo’s skincare shelf? This hydrating anti-aging serum, which also counts Olivia Wilde as a fan.

buy now Jones Road Miracle Balm ($30, original $38)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kvKl_0ihqOccc00
Jones Road

Cindy Crawford listed this balm among her essentials in an interview with W magazine last year , saying she uses the “Tawny” shade as multipurpose makeup.

“I’m also obsessed with Jones Road Miracle Balm in Tawny,” she told the outlet. “I use my fingers to apply to my cheeks and eyelids and lips — talk about one-stop shopping.”

buy now Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser ($70, originally $88)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExQOq_0ihqOccc00
Tata Harper

Gigi Hadid’s “me time” includes melting off makeup with this multi-vitamin cleanser. She included it in a snap of her skincare lineup on Instagram Stories last year.

buy now Ilia Multi Stick ($27, originally $34)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XipKC_0ihqOccc00
Ilia

Ever wondered how “Do Revenge” star Camila Mendes does her makeup? In a Vogue video , the actress swiped on this multipurpose stick from Ilia.

“It’s really like creamy and light,” she said of the formula, which also counts Megan Fox and Brooke Shields as fans. “So the more I blend it in, the more it kind of disappears, which I like.”

buy now Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara ($22, originally $28)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giT6o_0ihqOccc00
Ilia

While all eyes might be on Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing recipe right now, the actress has also spilled her secrets when it comes to eye makeup. Ilia Beauty’s cult favorite products include this mascara, which the “Don’t Worry Darling” director once listed among her favorites.

buy now Tower 28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly ($12, originally $15)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCShG_0ihqOccc00
Tower 28

Between jelly shoes and jelly-like lip gloss, the early aughts were all about clear shine. Olivia Rodrigo’s bringing back the trend by polishing her pout with this semi-sheer gloss.

buy now

Whether you’re cleaning out your beauty bag or simply refreshing your clean beauty stash, shop fast before the weekend — and this sale — slips away.

