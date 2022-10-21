ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans think Taylor Swift shaded Kim Kardashian, Kanye divorce on ‘Midnights’

By Evan Real
 3 days ago

Those Swifties are swift.

Many Taylor Swift fans believe her new song “Vigilante S—t” on her “Midnights” album is about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce.

On the track, the 32-year-old pop star sings about being “thick as thieves” with the ex of a nemesis and giving her “cold hard proof.”

“Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me, thick as thieves with your ex-wife,” she croons. “And she looks so pretty / Driving in your Benz.”

Now Swift’s acolytes are theorizing that she has developed a secret friendship with Kardashian, 42, with whom she was engaged in a heated feud involving West, 45, in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sjk80_0ihqOY2a00
Taylor Swift fans believe the pop star references Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce on her new album “Midnights.”
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZS1WR_0ihqOY2a00
Swift sings about being “thick as thieves” with the ex of a nemesis on her track “Vigilante S–t.”
Getty Images

“VIGILANTE S—T IS ABOUT KIM KARDASHIAN OMG!!! GUYS!!!!!!!?????????!!!!!!” one fan tweeted .

“THIS HAS TO BE ABOUT KIM KARDASHIAN AND TAYLOR OMG … IM SCREAMING,” added another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vnsjM_0ihqOY2a00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3RMA_0ihqOY2a00

One fan was excited by the thought of Swift and Kardashian making amends to go after the controversial rapper.

“is vigilante s—t about taylor and kim teaming up to get revenge against kanye because oh my god,” the individual wrote.

Another fan applauded Swift for her seemingly shady lyricism.

You can’t tell me this isn’t about Kim Kardashian and Kanye west. We love, adore and respect a petty Taylor Swift🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/TmYaOQm9u3

— TiffanyAS (@tast0494) October 21, 2022

“You can’t tell me this isn’t about Kim Kardashian and Kanye west,” they wrote. “We love, adore and respect a petty Taylor Swift.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in early 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. She currently lives in the former couple’s Hidden Hills, Calif., mansion with their four children and drives a Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9vJg_0ihqOY2a00
Kardashian filed for divorce from West in early 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.
Getty Images

Meanwhile, some acolytes of Swift believe “Vigilante S—t” is about her other public adversary, Scooter Braun, and his ex-wife, Yael Cohen Braun.

Scooter, 41 — who purchased most of Swift’s catalog in a contentious acquisition settled his divorce from Yael, 35, in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfqWI_0ihqOY2a00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46gya5_0ihqOY2a00

“Someone told his white collar crimes to the FBI,” Swift sings.

Some fans believe the line is about the $200 million lawsuit Scooter was slapped with in June 2021 over a failed private equity fund.

“Is Taylor admitting to helping Yael Cohen in her divorce and alluding turning Scooter Braun into the FBI on Vigilante S—t???” one fan enthused , echoing others.

