ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
ffxnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Oct. 15-21

The weekend is almost here. Let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the five most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to news@ffxnow.com or submitted as an anonymous tip. Photos of scenes from around the county are welcome too, with credit always given to the photographer.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Mosaic District skating rink proposal skids to a halt until next year

There will be no ice skating at the Mosaic District this winter. The Fairfax County Board of Zoning Appeals agreed on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to postpone a decision on Rink Management Services Corporation’s special permit request for a rink in the Merrifield neighborhood that would have roller skating in the spring and ice skating in the winter.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy