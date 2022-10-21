Read full article on original website
Roughly 25,000 voters receive incorrect voting information due to ‘printing issue’
A state elections mailer sent to around 25,000 voters incorrectly directed Town of Herndon, Vienna and Clifton voters to the wrong polling locations. The letter directs Town of Herndon residents should vote at a new location nearly thirty minutes away from the town: the Stacey C. Sherwood Community Center in the City of Fairfax.
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Oct. 15-21
The weekend is almost here. Let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the five most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to news@ffxnow.com or submitted as an anonymous tip. Photos of scenes from around the county are welcome too, with credit always given to the photographer.
Mosaic District skating rink proposal skids to a halt until next year
There will be no ice skating at the Mosaic District this winter. The Fairfax County Board of Zoning Appeals agreed on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to postpone a decision on Rink Management Services Corporation’s special permit request for a rink in the Merrifield neighborhood that would have roller skating in the spring and ice skating in the winter.
Coco’s Sodas + Sweets, opening today, introduces the ‘dirty soda’ to Vienna
Coco’s Sodas + Sweets is ready at last to give Vienna its first taste of “dirty sodas” — flavor-spiked soft drinks that originated as a coffee substitute in Mormon-heavy Utah. The soda shop officially opened today (Friday) in The Village Green shopping center at 513 Maple...
