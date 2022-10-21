ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Jennifer Aniston shares hilarious spray tan fail on Instagram

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svAwG_0ihqOMh600

Looks like Ross Geller isn’t the only one with spray tan problems .

Jennifer Aniston, 53, gave fans some tanning tips learned the hard way, sharing a video on Instagram showing herself getting her very orange foot scrubbed in the sink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eku6_0ihqOMh600
Jennifer Aniston ended up with a streaky orange foot after a spray tan failure, sharing a video on Instagram to warn others to lotion up.
jenniferaniston/Instagram

In the clip, the “Friends” icon, wearing glasses and a black robe, stands with one leg propped up in a kitchen sink while a woman soaps up her foot.

“Note to self,” she tells the camera. “Hands and feet, you must lotion before a spray tan, otherwise … you end up with a situation.”

The shot zooms in to reveal the LolaVie beauty founder’s streaky orange foot being lathered up while the team member chimes in, “oh my God, more than anything,” with a laugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3248oa_0ihqOMh600
The Golden Globe winner failed to lotion her feet before spray tanning.
jenniferaniston/Instagram

While the “Just Go With It” star’s feet might have ended up “an eight” like her “Friends” love interest (played by David Schwimmer) in the infamous “The One With Ross’ Tan” episode , the rest of her skin looked smooth and even.

“This is what love is,” Aniston says to close out the clip, which was part of a series of photos and videos taken behind-the-scenes at her Apple+ series, “The Morning Show.”

“Ross didn’t tell you about spray tans?” one fan commented on the post, while another added, “Been there in the spray tan lolll.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAbvp_0ihqOMh600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9rlj_0ihqOMh600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPUtD_0ihqOMh600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bq9Z7_0ihqOMh600

“Orange you glad you know now?” a third follower wrote.

However, some Instagram users weren’t loving the vid. “why is someone washing your feet?? cant you wash them yourself?” one fan wrote, while another said, “I don’t care how rich and famous you are, you can wash your own feet.”

“Is she that clueless or can’t she see that this looks terrible,” one comment read. “i feel for her assistant, kind of humiliating.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3Bfk_0ihqOMh600
Aniston filmed “The Morning Show” at the Mercer Hotel in New York last month.
GC Images

Experienced spray tanners know you shouldn’t shower in the hours following lest the bronze wash away, which is likely why Aniston had to rely on a staff member to do the scrubbing so her hands wouldn’t have been ruined, too.

And even though he poked fun at her in a recent Instagram post, perhaps the Emmy winner can ask Schwimmer for some tips — or a helping hand — next time.

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Hilary Duff Wishes She Was as ‘Cool’ As Her Daughter & It's So Relatable

Moms carry their babies for 9 months, give birth to them, feed and care for them around the clock, and still — our kids are cooler than us by age 1. It’s not fair … but also, we’re kind of proud of them, too. Even celebrities aren’t immune. Hilary Duff posted the cutest pictures on Instagram of her daughter Banks showing off her preppy style on Friday, and people were in love with her total coolness. “For one day of my life I’d like to be as cool as Banks Bair,” the How I Met Your Father star wrote in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Healthy-looking Matthew Perry spent time with pal before health crisis reveal

“Friends” alum Matthew Perry was looking healthy just days before he revealed an opioid addiction nearly killed him. The actor, 53, was spotted out and about with a female pal in Los Angeles last week, running errands while rocking a gray tee, red-and-white Nike shorts and yellow Converse sneakers. Perry – who called off his engagement to literary manager Molly Hurwitz in June 2021 – was seen chatting with the mystery brunette while walking through a parking garage. The woman, who wore a floral yellow sun dress and white sandals, then got into the passenger seat of his car. The outing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Matthew Perry photographed for first time since admitting he came ‘close to dying’

Matthew Perry has broken his cover for the first time since revealing he came scarily “close to dying” from a past drug addiction. The actor, 53, was seen enjoying a game of pickleball with some friends in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, looking healthy and happy while working up a sweat. The “Friends” star was dressed casually in white basketball shorts with a red trim, a navy blue polo shirt and black sneakers with white socks. He sported sunglasses for the activity and kept them on for the car ride home. Earlier this week, Perry revealed that he almost died four years ago after his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Tom Schwartz ‘shut down’ when James Kennedy outed Raquel Leviss hookup

Tom Schwartz felt really “awkward” when James Kennedy accused him of making out with Raquel Leviss live onstage at BravoCon last weeknd. “I kind of shut down,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star exclusively told Page Six at the Soho House’s Patrón Tequila Pit Stop event in Austin on Friday. “I kind of just put my head down and clicked my heels together and was hoping I could disappear.” Kennedy claimed Schwartz and Peter Madrigal kissed his ex-fiancée during BravoCon’s “WWHL: Charming House Rules” taping. After Kennedy’s allegation, Schwartz began blushing and slowly raised his hand to his face and tried to shield his...
AUSTIN, TX
Page Six

‘Ellen’ star Sophia Grace Brownlee pregnant, cousin Rosie McClelland reacts

Sophia Grace Brownlee is going to be a mom. The 19-year-old singer – who rose to fame for her childhood appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with cousin Rosie McClelland – announced she’s expecting her first child in a video shared to YouTube on Saturday. “I’m sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked because it probably was quite unexpected,” Brownlee admitted in the video, noting that she is at 21 weeks. “I was very shocked when I first found out,” she continued. “I got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it. And I can’t wait...
Page Six

Chase Chrisley engaged to Emmy Medders: Inside the over-the-top proposal

Presenting, Mr. and Mrs. Chrisley. Chase Chrisley announced Friday that he and his girlfriend of almost three years, Emmy Medders, were engaged. “I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God. You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry,” he began in an Instagram post, alongside several pictures of the emotional moment, which took place on Oct. 5.
NASHVILLE, TN
Page Six

‘Deal or No Deal’ stylist claps back after Meghan Markle’s ‘bimbo’ comments

Meghan Markle can’t strike up a deal here. Dina Cerchione, who served as a costume designer for “Deal or No Deal,” took to Instagram on Friday to defend her work after the Duchess of Sussex, 41, said on her “Archetypes” podcast that being a model on the game show made her feel like a “bimbo.” The stylist, who said it had been “a rough week” after hearing Markle claim she was “objectified” while starring on the game show, wrote a lengthy post following the royal’s new podcast episode. “I had the privilege to design the looks for Deal or No Deal, for all...
Page Six

Teresa Giudice shades Caroline Manzo during Instagram QA

All she does is love, love, love – except when it comes to Caroline Manzo. Teresa Giudice subtly shaded her nemesis while answering fan questions about BravoCon 2022 via her Instagram Stories on Sunday. After one person asked if she talked to “Caroline at any point” during the event, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star replied, “Yes, I spoke to Caroline Stanbury and Caroline Brooks from [‘Real Housewives of’] Dubai. They were amazing.” While the fan didn’t specify which “Caroline” they were referring to, many believed it was an inquiry about Manzo, 61, due to her tumultuous falling out with Giudice. The “Dancing...
Page Six

The sneakers stars like Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis love are back in stock

What do Ben Affleck, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis have in common (besides being A-list actors, that is)? They all dress down with shoes from Løci. While the sustainable sneaker brand’s classic kicks have become a celebrity go-to, the Løci Nine ($170) will set you back less than similarly star-loved kicks from brands like Golden Goose and Common Projects. And right now, a celeb-loved colorway of the 100% vegan shoes — which frequently fly off the shelves — is back in stock on the brand’s website. Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde all own the black-and-stone version, which is — don’t worry,...
Page Six

Adrienne Bailon reveals Raven-Symoné’s special role in surrogacy journey

Adrienne Bailon’s former “Cheetah Girls” co-star Raven-Symoné has a special connection to the new mom’s surrogacy journey. The Disney Channel stars were filming “Raven’s Home” when Bailon found out that she and her husband, Israel Houghton, were expecting a baby, the former “Real” co-host told Page Six while promoting her nursery reveal on Amazon Live. “I actually found out that we were pregnant on the lot, literally in the car in the parking lot in between scenes of shooting,” the actress, 38, recalled. “The whole journey with [my son, Ever], even implanting him, finding out that we were pregnant, [it] was all while...
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian speaks out against Kanye West’s anti-Semitism

Khloé Kardashian took a stand against anti-Semitism after Kanye West, the ex-husband of her sister Kim Kardashian, made numerous hateful comments about Jewish people this month. “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” Kardashian, 38, shared in a statement to Twitter Monday along with two blue heart...
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon dress is half off at Saks

Still feeling yellow with envy over Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon style? Saks has got you covered. The newlywed, 53, rocked a number of head-turning outfits after saying “I do” to husband Ben Affleck, 50, this summer — and the sunny, off-the-shoulder Farm Rio dress ($100, originally $200) she sported in Italy is now half off in the Saks sale.
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

Lisa Rinna hits back at Kathy Hilton, Denise Richards: ‘The truth will come out’

Lisa Rinna isn’t standing down. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to Instagram Stories Friday to respond to both Kathy Hilton and Denise Richards after they deemed her a “bully” and “cruel” respectively. Rinna, 59, first took aim at Hilton, 63, who had previously said she would not return to “RHOBH” if the former model, as well as Erika Jayne, remained in the cast, calling them “bullies.” “I’m a firm believer that the truth will come out,” she quoted from an unknown post in a now-deleted Story. “You might as well save yourself the energy and be honest from the...
Page Six

Page Six

151K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy