TVLine Items: Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, The L Word Trailer and More
Dune: The Sisterhood is expanding: Indira Varma (aka Game Of Thrones‘ Ellaria Sand) has joined HBO Max’s forthcoming prequel series, our sister site Deadline reports. The female-led spinoff of the film franchise is intended to act as a companion series to the new Dune films as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. As previously reported, Emily Watson (Chernobyl) will play Valya Harkonnen, while Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) will play Tula Harkonnen — two sisters who “have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of...
1899 Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the official trailer for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The streamer first revealed 1899 during its big Tudum fan event in September, which follows a group of passengers traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. It's here that the series' big mystery begins, as the Kerberos goes out in search of the missing Prometheus. The ocean can be a very unforgiving place, and an empty Prometheus only serves to ramp up the intensity. 1899 isn't your typical cruise ship vacation show, as its first trailer highlights.
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
Surprising Horror Movie Taking Over Netflix Top 10
It's the spooky season which means that people are around the world are looking for new horror movies to enjoy on their streaming platforms, but even with that in mind it makes very little sense why 2014's Dracula Untold would be holding its own on the Netflix Top 10. Eight years old as of this writing, and sitting at a dreadful 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, the Legendary Pictures reboot of Bram Stoker's vampire was a decent hit at the box office when it debuted but largely found itself forgotten to time. Despite that it has been hovering near the top of the Netflix Top 10 for almost a week.
Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker is WhatsApping replacement Ncuti Gatwa 'loads'
You could fill a TARDIS with the things which famously ebullient Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker thinks are "brilliant." But, when EW recently caught up with the actress in London, Whittaker was particularly excited about the choice of Ncuti Gatwa as her replacement on the time travel show. Gatwa was cast by Russell T. Davies, who successfully revived Doctor Who in 2005 and is now returning to replace the current showrunner Chris Chibnall. Whittaker's version of the Doctor will "regenerate" into Gatwa's iteration at the end of the feature-length Doctor Who adventure "The Power of the Doctor," which premieres Oct. 23 on BBC America.
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return
House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
Doctor Who fans ‘lost for words’ as David Tennant makes shock appearance
Doctor Who fans have been left in a state of shock as David Tennant made an explosive return to the BBC series.Sunday (23 October) night saw Jodie Whittaker make her last adventure in the Tardis in the feature-length special episode “The Power of the Doctor”. You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.The episode ended with Whittaker regenerating, with fans suspecting that she was going to turn into Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who will be playing the Doctor in the next series.However, in a shocking twist, she instead turned back into former Doctor Who star Tennant.Tennant’s...
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
House of the Dragon finale trailer teases another major death before season's end
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9. Buckle up, because there could be one more character death before the end credits roll on House of the Dragon's first season finale. The teaser trailer for episode 10, which was attached to the ending of...
‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant And Catherine Tate Return As Jodie Whittaker Exits Series Ahead Of Ncuti Gatwa’s 2023 Debut
Jodie Whittaker’s final episode on Doctor Who aired and it brought back some familiar faces as the series celebrates its 60th anniversary. You can watch the clip in the video posted above. Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor regenerated and a familiar face returned to the Doctor Who universe. David Tennant appeared as the Fourteenth Doctor and reprised his role in the long-running series. Tennant was the Tenth Doctor of the BBC show between 2005 and 2010. Along with Tennant came Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate in the episode that was Whittaker’s last episode of the series. It has been confirmed that Tennant and Tate...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Warns Fans to ‘Tread Carefully’ With Scandalous Cast Member Rumor
Reality Steve says fans should expect a major scandal to break regarding a 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 contestant. Here's what's going on.
Ghosts Cast Previews Séance Episode, Shares Halloween Costume Tips
For any Ghosts fans looking to dress up as their favorite character from the show for Halloween this year, we’ve got some advice on how to nail your look from none other than the cast of the hit CBS comedy. Because who better than the people wearing those same outfits, day after day, to offer up costume tips? In the above exclusive video, the stars share the key pieces — peasant top, no pants, arrow, of course — needed to dress up as one of the ghosts. Or if you prefer to be more living than dead, Rose McIver has a...
David Tennant Returns to ‘Doctor Who’ in New Trailer
Doctor Who concluded its latest run of episodes on BBC One in the United Kingdom on October 23, and it's now been confirmed that the show is returning on November 2023 for what they are describing as 'three special episodes'. The latest episode, entitled 'The Power of the Doctor', ended...
GameStop Stock Movie Dumb Money Casts Barbie, How to Train Your Dragon Actress
The upcoming movie based on the GameStop stock catastrophe, Dumb Money, has cast actress America Ferrera. At the start of 2021, there was an implosion in the stock market with a number of major stocks. The biggest one was GameStop, the stock was trading in the low double digits for months and then it skyrocketed into the hundreds, meaning anyone who got in early and bought a lot of shares made off with a lot of money. It made a lot of people very rich, made some people who got in a bit too late a bit broke, but it was a historic moment and one that has had a lasting impact on the stock market. The sudden surge was influenced by Reddit users, private investors, and generally everyday people, resulting in a truly monumental moment in finance.
Despicable Me Is Changing Streaming Services (Again)
The Minions/Despicable Me franchise remains one of the most popular animated film series around today. All five movies have been hits with kids and done great numbers at the box office, and they continue to find serious success in the streaming space. The first two Despicable Me films have been huge on Netflix each time they've made their way to the streaming service, establishing themselves as Top 10 staples. Unfortunately, in a couple of weeks, Despicable Me is leaving Netflix once again.
Beetlejuice 2 Might Not Include Tim Burton, Director Reveals Why
Beetlejuice 2 might not end up including Tim Burton and he has some ideas why. Deadline reports that he made some of the comments during a recent Masterclass. Now, Plan B productions has been confirmed as working on the sequel earlier this year. But, Burton seemed to be ambivalent about his own involvement. When approached by the outlet, the filmmaker clarified that "nothing is out of the question." It's a weird space for the long-requested follow-up. Beetlejuice was nothing short of a smash hit many moons ago. With the current landscape of remakes and reboots, it seems like the perfect cultural artifact to shine-up. However, just because these beloved projects can come back from the dead, that doesn't mean their entire creative teams are along for the ride. Doing his part to aid in the mystery, Burton tried to address all the fervor in his signature tone. Take a look at his read of the situation down below!
Doctor Who boss breaks down that secret reunion scene
Doctor Who spoilers follow. Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has opened up about the companion reunion scene in tonight's (October 23) special. 'The Power of the Doctor' was Jodie Whittaker's last outing as the Doctor, with the next Time Lord, Ncuti Gatwa, set to take over. The scene saw several...
Back to the Future the Musical Trailer Reveals Surprise Guest
Back to the Future is heading to Broadway. Today marks "Back to the Future Day," and the popular 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd is racing back into the public's eye with Back to the Future The Musical. Fans recently got to witness a reunion between Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd at New York Comic Con. The Broadway preview of Back to the Future arrives at the Winter Garden Theatre on June 30, 2023, with tickets going on sale October 28th. Roger Bart is portraying Doc Brown. However, a trailer for the Broadway production also features Christopher Lloyd in a surprise role.
Sam Heughan Details Intense ‘Outlander’ Audition With Caitriona Balfe in New Memoir (EXCLUSIVE)
“Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have undeniable chemistry in their roles as the series’ romantic leads Jamie and Claire, giving viewers six seasons of passion and romance — even when they were separated by centuries of time. In an exclusive excerpt from Heughan’s new memoir...
Jodie Whittaker wants to return to Doctor Who after upcoming finale
Jodie Whittaker, who plays the 13th Doctor in sci-fi series Doctor Who, wants to continue playing the character after the upcoming finale. Whittaker’s time as the Doctor is coming to an end, as is Chris Chibnall’s time as showrunner, with her regeneration episode The Power of the Doctor.
