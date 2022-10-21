Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Eastern Iowa Pumpkin Farm Has A Little Of Everything [PHOTOS]
Our thermometers keep swinging on the hot and cold pendulum and after the cold weekend we had last week, it will be nice to get some warmer temperatures. During this time of year, people love to take advantage of the fall colors by going to local farms. On Thursday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig did just that as he toured Kroul Family Farm over in Mount Vernon.
Check Out 1,000+ Carved Pumpkins This Weekend in Iowa
A fun annual event is happening this weekend over in Ames!. Every year, Reiman Gardens puts on an impressive Halloween celebration called Spirits in the Gardens. The event features over a THOUSAND hand-carved Jack-O-Lanterns, as well as other festive activities for families. This year's Spirits in the Gardens will take...
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Iowa?
We all remember when we were little. Our parents would leave us alone like it was no big deal. They'd go to the store and we would sit & watch TV. They'd go to work while we sat at home on summer break. They'd go to bowling league every Tuesday and we went to sleep on our own.
Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
The 'One Chip Challenge' created by the Paqui tortilla chip brand has been around since 2016, but it's really caught fire (no pun intended) on TikTok this year. If you're unfamiliar, the goal is to eat an extremely spicy chip that comes in a solo package and see how long one can last without eating or drinking anything else. The chip company encourages those who partake to post a video of their attempt online and share the 'level' they're able to reach.
KCCI.com
Storm chances in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Mountain Lion Sightings on Video
Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. He says the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
3-year-old Iowa cancer survivor has wish fulfilled
"It's something that we typically do as parents," the little girl's mother said "We worry about our kids. We want what's best for them. We want them to be happy and healthy."
Iowa restaurants will not see fewer health inspections
DES MOINES, Iowa — An article published by the Iowa Capital Dispatch last week claimed restaurant inspections would be dramatically scaled back to once every five years. After a firestorm on Twitter, it was corrected, but not before the original story went viral. “This is more about Twitter and how a story can take on […]
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: DNR Begins Trout Stocking
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking is underway. Northeast Iowa fisheries supervisor, Mike Steuck says they’ll stock 18 lakes and ponds across the state. The stocking was started to allow everyone a chance to catch trout close to where they live so they don’t have to...
kiow.com
Trumpeter Swans in Northern Iowa
The Trumpeter Swan is one of Iowa’s great conservation success stories. This native species was extirpated from the state in the 1800s due to wetland habitat loss and unregulated harvesting and the species remained absent for over 100 years. The Iowa DNR started a captive breeding and reintroduction program in 1994 which has successfully re-established a population of Trumpeter Swans in the state. The initial goal of the reintroduction was to establish 15 breeding pairs. This goal was first met in 2004 and the breeding population has slowly increased ever since. The DNR tracks the number of nesting attempts each summer in order to quantify a population trend. The results for 2022 confirm an increasing population with a record 135 Trumpeter Swan nesting attempts across the state.
This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding
It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
KELOLAND TV
Scorched by sunflowers
This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: A previous version had Charlie Edinger’s name spelt incorrectly. Mt. VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — As a leading state in sunflower production, finding a sea of the yellow crop in late summer is not uncommon in South Dakota. However, now that harvest season is upon us, those beautiful flowers have now become a risky crop for farmers to combine.
KCCI.com
Warmer, windier, rainier weather coming
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. If today didn't satisfy your appetite for 80° temps, they're coming right back tomorrow. We'll only cool down to around 60° tonight (our normal high this time of year), then warm rapidly back up to the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Des Moines' record high for Oct. 23 is 84° back in 1899.
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Drought Conditions Increase in Iowa
(Des Moines) Last week’s U.S. Drought Monitor shows significant changes over the past two weeks. Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the previous week Iowa had full coverage of abnormally dry to D3 drought conditions across the state. Glisan says there is good news on the horizon. Glisan...
Early spike in RSV cases has Iowa healthcare providers concerned
A respiratory illness for kids is peaking early in Iowa and leading to more hospitalizations.
Could Two Fast Food Giants be Teaming up in Iowa?
If there are two fast food restaurants that are universally adored (or hated by health nuts) and regularly visited by the American and worldwide public, those two would be Krispy Kreme and McDonald's. Though Krispy Kreme has just four locations in the state of Iowa (three of which are in...
Iowa Toy Shop Donating Entire Day of Work to Local Kids
These folks sound like prime candidates to be Santa's helpers, and thanks to them, lots of kids in Eastern Iowa will be guaranteed a fun toy under their tree this Christmas. Blu Track is a very small company with a factory in Anamosa. According to what their spokesperson told Radio Iowa, this Friday's operation (October 21) will be devoted entirely to making 500 of its dual-track kits to donate to local Toys for Tots chapters.
