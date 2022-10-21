ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Charley Prime, a New Concept by the Restaurant Group Behind Quarry House Tavern, Expected to Open in Rio in Early 2023

Coming soon signage is now up around the exterior of Charley Prime Foods, the new restaurant from Jackie Greenbaum & Gordon Banks (Little Coco’s, El Chucho, Bar Charley, Quarry House Tavern) that will be replacing Tara Thai on the Rio Lakefront boardwalk at 9811 Washington Blvd in Gaithersburg. Originally aiming for a Fall/Winter 2022 opening, the restaurant had its Class B: Beer, Wine, & Liquor license hearing on August 4th and construction continues as Rio representatives have let us know that the restaurant is now scheduled to open “early 2023”.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Rockville, MD

Located in Montgomery County, Rockville is considered part of the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and is the fifth largest community in the county. It is a beautiful spot for nature lovers with various nature centers such as the Croydon Creek Nature Center and plenty of trails to enjoy the foliage of every season. It also features several delicious restaurants and bars, some of which are better than others.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Pama Thai Now Open in Park Potomac

Last December we let you know that Kruba Thai would be coming to Park Potomac. Instead, Pama Thai has arrived. The new Thai restaurant comes from the owners of Kruba Thai, which has a location at 301 Water St. near Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Their menu offers traditional Thai dishes, but we are told will not offer sushi like DC”s Kruba Thai (aside from one appetizer roll). Pama Thai had a soft opening earlier in the week and has since listed that it will be open from 11:00am-9:30pm, 7 days a week. It is located at the former Wine Harvest location at 12525 Park Potomac Ave B.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

The St. James Aiming for a “Late Fall 2022” Opening in Bethesda

Back in June we let you know that The St. James, a sports, performance training, wellness and entertainment brand, announced that it will open its second Performance Club in Downtown, Bethesda in the winter of 2022. A recent social media update from the club now has a “Late Fall 2022” opening date listed. It will be opening at 6828 Wisconsin Ave., the location that was previously home to Washington Sports Clubs until it closed in the summer of 2020. The St. James Bethesda Performance Club will extend the brand’s “Train Like an Athlete” experience first introduced at the Springfield Flagship Complex in fall 2018 and earlier this year at Reston Town Center.
BETHESDA, MD
Source of the Spring

Peet’s Coffee Acknowledges Regret at Closing Silver Spring Location

Peet’s Coffee has officially acknowledged the closing of the downtown Silver Spring location, which staff was told about last week. “Closing one of our coffee bars is never an easy decision,” reads an email from the company to the Source. “We know the Silver Spring store was part of the daily routine of so many and we deeply regret that our lease came to an end.
SILVER SPRING, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA

Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
SILVER SPRING, MD
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Herndon Shooting — A suspect has been arrested in connected with a shooting at the 2600 block of Logan Wood Drive in Herndon. The victim was hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening. [Fairfax County Police Department]. School Board Member Apologizes After Using...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Vietfood, a Vietnamese Restaurant, to Open in Twinbrook Center

Vietfood, a Vietnamnese restaurant that currently operates as a stall called Viet Kitchen in Rockville’s Pike Kitchen, will be moving to a new location at The Twinbrook Center in Rockville. It will be taking over a 1,500 SF space that was previously occupied by Asia Market., according to the brochure for the shopping center by klnb. An opening date is not yet available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
ffxnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Oct. 15-21

The weekend is almost here. Let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the five most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to news@ffxnow.com or submitted as an anonymous tip. Photos of scenes from around the county are welcome too, with credit always given to the photographer.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

On Top, a Korean/Japanese Fusion Restaurant, Has Opened at Pike Kitchen in Rockville

On Top, a new restaurant offering Korean and Japanese fusion cuisine, opened its stall earlier this month at Pike Kitchen food hall in Rockville (1066 Rockville Pike). The restaurant has shared photographs of yubu, which is a fried tofu pocket filled with rice and various toppings “On Top.” Our featured photo, courtesy of @ontop_pike on Instagram, shows Masago, Spicy Crab, Spicy Pork, Spicy Chicken, Unagi (Eel), and Mentaiko Mayo yubu. Donburi, a Japanese rice bowl dish consisting of fish, meat, vegetables or other ingredients served together over rice, is also on the menu. We do not have a website for the restaurant at this moment.
ROCKVILLE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

BB.Q Chicken and Beer Now Open in Plaza Del Mercado

BB.Q Chicken is now open at 2235 Bel Pre Rd in Plaza Del Mercado (Silver Spring). It has been over a year and a half since we announced that it would replace Fu Lin Restaurant, which closed on February 21st, 2021. BB.Q Chicken, a global chain of restaurants offering Korean fried chicken and more, has another Montgomery County location at 9712 Traville Gateway Dr in Rockville.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
spoonuniversity.com

5 Places to Eat With Your Parents in Georgetown

There is nothing college students love more than free food. So, the next time your parents take the journey to Georgetown, encourage them to treat you to one of these five delicious D.C. restaurants. It's like Georgetown's Family Weekend! (but without those school-provided boxed lunches). 1. Farmers Fishers Bakers. A...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy