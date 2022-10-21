Read full article on original website
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
Charley Prime, a New Concept by the Restaurant Group Behind Quarry House Tavern, Expected to Open in Rio in Early 2023
Coming soon signage is now up around the exterior of Charley Prime Foods, the new restaurant from Jackie Greenbaum & Gordon Banks (Little Coco’s, El Chucho, Bar Charley, Quarry House Tavern) that will be replacing Tara Thai on the Rio Lakefront boardwalk at 9811 Washington Blvd in Gaithersburg. Originally aiming for a Fall/Winter 2022 opening, the restaurant had its Class B: Beer, Wine, & Liquor license hearing on August 4th and construction continues as Rio representatives have let us know that the restaurant is now scheduled to open “early 2023”.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Rockville, MD
Located in Montgomery County, Rockville is considered part of the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and is the fifth largest community in the county. It is a beautiful spot for nature lovers with various nature centers such as the Croydon Creek Nature Center and plenty of trails to enjoy the foliage of every season. It also features several delicious restaurants and bars, some of which are better than others.
foxbaltimore.com
'Here to take him home again': Virginia family searching for new dog makes incredible find
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A family looking to adopt a new dog was reunited with their lost pet in Fairfax County, Virginia last week. The family perused through adoption kennels at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter recently but no particular pup caught their eye, the shelter posted on Facebook.
mocoshow.com
Pama Thai Now Open in Park Potomac
Last December we let you know that Kruba Thai would be coming to Park Potomac. Instead, Pama Thai has arrived. The new Thai restaurant comes from the owners of Kruba Thai, which has a location at 301 Water St. near Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Their menu offers traditional Thai dishes, but we are told will not offer sushi like DC”s Kruba Thai (aside from one appetizer roll). Pama Thai had a soft opening earlier in the week and has since listed that it will be open from 11:00am-9:30pm, 7 days a week. It is located at the former Wine Harvest location at 12525 Park Potomac Ave B.
mocoshow.com
The St. James Aiming for a “Late Fall 2022” Opening in Bethesda
Back in June we let you know that The St. James, a sports, performance training, wellness and entertainment brand, announced that it will open its second Performance Club in Downtown, Bethesda in the winter of 2022. A recent social media update from the club now has a “Late Fall 2022” opening date listed. It will be opening at 6828 Wisconsin Ave., the location that was previously home to Washington Sports Clubs until it closed in the summer of 2020. The St. James Bethesda Performance Club will extend the brand’s “Train Like an Athlete” experience first introduced at the Springfield Flagship Complex in fall 2018 and earlier this year at Reston Town Center.
Peet’s Coffee Acknowledges Regret at Closing Silver Spring Location
Peet’s Coffee has officially acknowledged the closing of the downtown Silver Spring location, which staff was told about last week. “Closing one of our coffee bars is never an easy decision,” reads an email from the company to the Source. “We know the Silver Spring store was part of the daily routine of so many and we deeply regret that our lease came to an end.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Alexandria, VA
Take a glimpse at America's history and visit Alexandria, Virginia. This city is an excellent destination for history buffs and architecture lovers. Primarily known for its rich colonial history, the landscape of Old Town Alexandria is made up of Colonial-era buildings and cobblestone lanes, which are home to outstanding arts and culture, award-winning restaurants, and thriving neighborhood businesses.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Herndon Shooting — A suspect has been arrested in connected with a shooting at the 2600 block of Logan Wood Drive in Herndon. The victim was hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening. [Fairfax County Police Department]. School Board Member Apologizes After Using...
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
mocoshow.com
Vietfood, a Vietnamese Restaurant, to Open in Twinbrook Center
Vietfood, a Vietnamnese restaurant that currently operates as a stall called Viet Kitchen in Rockville’s Pike Kitchen, will be moving to a new location at The Twinbrook Center in Rockville. It will be taking over a 1,500 SF space that was previously occupied by Asia Market., according to the brochure for the shopping center by klnb. An opening date is not yet available.
ffxnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Oct. 15-21
The weekend is almost here. Let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the five most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to news@ffxnow.com or submitted as an anonymous tip. Photos of scenes from around the county are welcome too, with credit always given to the photographer.
mocoshow.com
On Top, a Korean/Japanese Fusion Restaurant, Has Opened at Pike Kitchen in Rockville
On Top, a new restaurant offering Korean and Japanese fusion cuisine, opened its stall earlier this month at Pike Kitchen food hall in Rockville (1066 Rockville Pike). The restaurant has shared photographs of yubu, which is a fried tofu pocket filled with rice and various toppings “On Top.” Our featured photo, courtesy of @ontop_pike on Instagram, shows Masago, Spicy Crab, Spicy Pork, Spicy Chicken, Unagi (Eel), and Mentaiko Mayo yubu. Donburi, a Japanese rice bowl dish consisting of fish, meat, vegetables or other ingredients served together over rice, is also on the menu. We do not have a website for the restaurant at this moment.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
mocoshow.com
BB.Q Chicken and Beer Now Open in Plaza Del Mercado
BB.Q Chicken is now open at 2235 Bel Pre Rd in Plaza Del Mercado (Silver Spring). It has been over a year and a half since we announced that it would replace Fu Lin Restaurant, which closed on February 21st, 2021. BB.Q Chicken, a global chain of restaurants offering Korean fried chicken and more, has another Montgomery County location at 9712 Traville Gateway Dr in Rockville.
Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
mocoshow.com
Six MoCo Businesses Make “Fastest Growing Companies in Greater D.C.” List by Washington Business Journal
The Washington Business Journal recently released its list of the “Fastest Growing Companies in Greater D.C.” (ranked by average percent change over the course of the last two years). Six Montgomery County businesses made the list, ranked between #8 and #48. The Montgomery County businesses are listed below:
Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide people with $500 every month for 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A guaranteed income pilot program in Alexandria, that is launching soon, will provide select residents with $500 every month for two years. The Virginia city announced Thursday that the application period for Alexandria's Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) will be available online starting on Oct. 31 through Nov. 9, 2022.
spoonuniversity.com
5 Places to Eat With Your Parents in Georgetown
There is nothing college students love more than free food. So, the next time your parents take the journey to Georgetown, encourage them to treat you to one of these five delicious D.C. restaurants. It's like Georgetown's Family Weekend! (but without those school-provided boxed lunches). 1. Farmers Fishers Bakers. A...
GoFundMe Fundraiser Established for Peet’s Coffee Staff
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the staff of Peet’s Coffee in downtown Silver Spring, which will close on Oct. 30. The café’s baristas, who were informed of the closure last week, are being laid off without severance, according to the fundraiser’s description. “On...
