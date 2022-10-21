Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in an assault case in Rowan Co. According to the Morehead Police Dept. the incident happened on Sunday between 4 AM and 7:30 AM in the East Morehead area of Rowan Co. Police say the victim in the case said the attacker is a white male, around 6′ tall with facial hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, ball cap and boots. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, you are asked to contact the Morehead Police Department at 606-784-7511. Officers also advise you to be cautious, stay aware of your surrounding and contact them if you notice anything suspicious.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO