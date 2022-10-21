Then we headed off to the main stage for the next band: Little Jet. This performance was hard to define, but I will say it was ethereal and upbeat. The projected graphics behind the stage followed that theme, being colorful, lively, and fitting to their name. Finally, I was able to see the one of the spotlighted DJs, Kaelin Ellis, who presented an arrangement of techno and electronic songs. The set was very animated, and the crowd reactions were too. Overall, it was an incredible experience, and I look forward to next years' events.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO