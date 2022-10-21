Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Police Investigating Crash on Saturday Night
The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating a crash that took place on Saturday night. APD officers were called to south Western Street and Shelby Drive at 9:56 pm, as a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic, and was struck by a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica. The woman has since...
Amarillo Police investigating a wreck involving a pedestrian
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Saturday night. According to an APD press release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of south Western Street and Shelby Drive at around 9:56 p.m. on Oct. 22. Officers said a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica struck […]
kgncnewsnow.com
CIRT Incident At Amarillo Hotel, Suspect Identified
Amarillo Police have identified a man arrested Thursday, after a CIRT incident at the La Quinta Hotel. The incident at 2108 South Georgia ended up with the arrest of 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct. He’s been booked into the Randall County Detention Center. Police...
KFDA
Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Police were called to South Western Street and Shelby Drive just before 10 p.m. last night. Officials say a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic and was hit by the...
kgncnewsnow.com
A Suspicious Package in Downtown Amarillo
Photo Courtesy of Jérémy-Günther-Heinz Jähnick / CC BY-SA 3.0. On Friday, October 21st, Amarillo Police Department was called about a peculiar package outside the Military Entrance Processing Station on 1100 S. Filmore Street. APD was called at 2:10 P.M. by the Department of Homeland Security. The...
KFDA
Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have identified the man arrested after a SWAT incident at an Amarillo hotel Thursday. Amarillo Police Department said a 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols has been arrested for unlawful restraint and deadly conduct and has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center. According to officials,...
More information released by Amarillo PD after suspicious package report
Update (4:32 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department provided more information regarding Friday afternoon’s incident in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, police were contacted around 2:08 p.m. Friday by the Department of Homeland Security on a suspicious package that was delivered to an address in the 1100 block of […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Two People Dead Following Truck Wreck
Two people are dead following a semi-truck collision just outside Vega, Friday. Texas Department Of Public Safety troopers say at 5:15 a.m., Friday morning, a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer was going west on I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt .was parking on the westbound shoulder and had just attached a semi-trailer to it.
kgncnewsnow.com
Emergency Landing At Rick Husband Airport
A flight from Denver to Houston had to make an emergency landing in Amarillo, Friday. The American Airlines flight 510 was forced to make a landing at Rick Husband International Airport when a passenger on-board underwent cardiac arrest. Amarillo Fire Department officials say an ICU nurse and a flight medic...
kgncnewsnow.com
APD respond to La Quinta for SWAT incident
The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team has been called to the 2100 block of Coulter Street. They responded to a weapons call at 12:40 PM at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter. More information will be released as it develops. UPDATE: Negotiators spoke to the man and the...
What Happened At Amarillo La Quinta Inn?
When I got to baseball practice for my youngest son yesterday, all the talk with the parents was wrapped around one thing...and it wasn't baseball. Everyone was wondering what was going on at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter St. yesterday. Now we're getting some answers. If you were near...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Woman Acquitted Of Murder
An Amarillo woman has been acquitted on murder charges from a 2019 incident. Court records from Randall County District Court show Brittney Carter was found not guilty of killing her husband, Aaron Carter in September 2019. More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according...
Borger ISD teacher named ‘Secondary Teacher of the Year Finalist’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) awarded Borger ISD’s Tricia Shay as one of the “Secondary Teacher of the Year Finalist”, at the 2023 Texas Teacher of the year luncheon on Friday. According to a TASA press release, Shay was one out of three finalists to be awarded Texas Secondary Teacher […]
Myhighplains.com
Quick Quack Car Wash ‘Quackenstein’s Car Wash’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Quick Quack Car Wash joined us in studio to talk about Quackenstein’s Car Wash happening two weekends in October starting Friday. Quick Quack said 1920 S Grand St and 3574 South Soncy Road are participating locations in Amarillo. Quackenstein’s Car Wash dates...
hppr.org
HOODOO Mural Festival: Reporting from HPPR's High School Intern
Then we headed off to the main stage for the next band: Little Jet. This performance was hard to define, but I will say it was ethereal and upbeat. The projected graphics behind the stage followed that theme, being colorful, lively, and fitting to their name. Finally, I was able to see the one of the spotlighted DJs, Kaelin Ellis, who presented an arrangement of techno and electronic songs. The set was very animated, and the crowd reactions were too. Overall, it was an incredible experience, and I look forward to next years' events.
Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
KFDA
Amarillo High Head Coach gets to lead his daughters on and off the court
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo High volleyball team has established a dominate program over the years and now is under the leadership of head coach Mike Moffitt. This year is a little special for Coach Moffitt as he gets to coach his two daughters, Jo and Bird. “The tradition of...
kgncnewsnow.com
Potter County Commissioners’ Meeting to take place Monday Morning
The Potter County Commissioners’ Court will be meeting on Monday, October 24th at 9:00 am inside the Potter County Commissioners’ Courtroom, located at 500 S. Fillmore Street. The agenda of topics for the meeting include consideration for approval of the Potter County Tax Roll for the 2022 year,...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amatech Opens New Student-Run Kiosk
Amarillo AmTech officials say a student Based Enterprise has opened a new mobile kiosk, Monday at the Career academy at 3601 Plains Boulevard. The Kiosk, called AmTech Gear, operates from 8;20 a.m. to 3;30 and offers a variety of products and services to its market on campus. The new store...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo City Council to Meet This Tuesday
Amarillo’s next City Council meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 25th, with a handful of topics on the agenda. Some of those points on the agenda include updates from the various boards like Parks and Recreation as well as the Environmental Task Force, consideration for both a location incentive agreement and tax abatement agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Committee and Coast Packing Company, further discussions on a Police Reserve Force, and much more.
