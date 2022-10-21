Read full article on original website
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
WLWT 5
Bearcats win over SMU makes coach Fickell winningest coach in program history
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats win over Southern Methodist University created a new program record for head coach Luke Fickell. The team's 54th win Saturday makes him the "winningest coach" in program history. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC
The coach is unmatched in Bearcats history.
Archbishop Moeller defeats Detroit King (Michigan) and clinches top playoff seed
Running back Jordan Marshall had 131 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns in the win for the Crusaders
wnewsj.com
Falcons pull off upset of No. 4 seed Badin
HAMILTON — Aiden Eades scored three goals as Clinton-Massie upset Badin 3-2 Saturday afternoon in a Division II Southwest Central 2 Sectional match at Badin High School. The outcome can be considered an upset given Badin’s No. 4 seeding compared to Massie’s No. 5 seeding. Plus the match was played on the Rams home field.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things to do for couples in cincinnati | 15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas. This article on romantic things to do in Cincinnati is a guest post by Stephanie...
The SuperJox Lunch crowd convenes four times a year to talk sports, radio — and old times
It happens four-times-a-year. You might call it The Sports Equinox – but it has nothing to do with the seasons. Radio veterans gather at Barleycorn’s in Lakeside Park to relive the past – and boast about their successful careers – be it truthful or not. The...
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
theshadowleague.com
Another Case Of Tragic, Senseless Gun Violence | Popular Youth Football Coach Murdered After Practice In Front Of Players
Jermaine Knox, 37, a youth football coach in Cincinnati, was gunned down outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Tuesday night according to reports. It is unclear what led to the shooting. But practice had just concluded when someone opened fire with a gun. Knox died at the scene, and another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital. None of the children were injured.
spectrumnews1.com
Joe Burrow Foundation to take on mental health, hunger in Cincinnati, Baton Rouge
CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow Foundation is already taking aim at hunger and mental health issues across southern Ohio, as its first recipients are seeing the impact of the Cincinnati Bengals' star's support. The foundation, which launched in early October, is working to meet the needs of families working...
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
wvxu.org
Here's one way to celebrate 100 years of Cincinnati chili
Cincinnati chili turns 100 this year. The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is marking the occasion by bringing current chili parlor owners together. Why the library? As they say in real estate — location, location, location. "It's not probably a fact that a lot of folks know: Empress...
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
WLWT 5
How to dispose of your yard waste in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The leaves are falling and many of us have been out in our yards raking during our free time. Did you know that Cincinnati offers no-cost yard waste pickup for residents inside city limits? Yard waste pickup for the city of Cincinnati happens every two weeks and coincides with your recycling pickup day.
Racist City Employees Are on Notice, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Catch up on local government, politics, sports, celeb sightings and Halloween fun.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
New airline with destinations coming to CVG airport in 2023
HEBRON, Ky. (WDTN) – If you’re in search of an airline alternative, a new airline is parking their brakes for travelers on a Cincinnati airport. According to our partners at WLWT, Breeze Airlines is coming to Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. The new airline will be having flights from Cincinnati to Charleston, SC […]
Watch: Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo Fritz nibbles on big sister Fiona
Cincinnati's adorable baby hippo, Fritz, is showing off in front of the camera once again. This time, bringing his famous sister, Fiona, back into the spotlight.
