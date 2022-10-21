The Mole has wrapped up its triumphant return on Netflix. This pulse-pounding season of television had us guessing from minute one of episode one — and then kept us on the edge of our seats for three weeks while we waited to find out if our theories were correct. Now the finale is out and all the questions have been answered — all except for the most important question of all: when will we get more of The Mole on Netflix?!

So, what does the future hold for The Mole revival on Netflix? Let’s see what we know…

Will there be a The Mole Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix has not yet revealed if their revival of The Mole will return for another go, but that’s not cause for concern. Netflix rarely renews shows for a second season before their first season debuts. It’s perfectly normal for a hit show like The Mole’s future to be a big question mark at this point. There’s still plenty of time for Netflix to order a second season of The Mole.

Photo: Netflix

And just to clarify — this season of The Mole is actually Season 6; Seasons 1-5 aired on ABC from 2001 to 2008. Netflix’s 2022 revival of The Mole could either be seen as Season 1 of a revival series or Season 6 of the overall Mole series.

When will The Mole Season 2 premiere on Netflix?

That’s another mystery. We know that this season of The Mole filmed in June and July 2021 and then premiered in October 2022. That means that if The Mole’s next season started filming in November or December 2022, it may not premiere until early 2024. Or maybe there’ll be less of a wait since they now know that people want more of The Mole.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

The only real information that we have right now is that, uh, we have no information. We don’t know if they’re casting for another season, nor do we know if or when they’re filming another season. We’ll just have to wait and see…

Decider will update this article should Netflix make an announcement regarding the future of The Mole.