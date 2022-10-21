Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News
Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Tom Brady Reportedly Might Quit The NFL Mid-Season Amid Rumored Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Insiders think that Tom Brady could very well be quitting the NFL mid-season, after announcing his retirement and then doing a complete 180 and un-retiring 40 days later earlier this year! Could his decision be down to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss on Sunday night, or could it be due to his ongoing divorce with Gisele Bündchen, his wife of 13 years? Or perhaps a little bit of both?
Former Vineland, NJ, Football Star Making FIrst NFL Start vs 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs will turn to a local face to try and help jump-start their offense on Sunday, elevating Vineland high alium Isiah Pacheco to the first-team for this weeks game in San Francisco against the 49ers. Pacheco got first-team reps at practice this week and will now take...
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback play
What a difference a week makes. The Steve Wilks Era in Carolina got off to a rough start. That included literally trading away half their offense. The fans' morale was unquestionably low.
Hey Philly, Let’s Cancel Halloween 2022
I know this is a controversial opinion, but I think Philadelphia needs to cancel Halloween for 2022. Or at least reschedule Halloween to October 30. OK. Hear me out about this one. Because I know it’s a hot take. But, after winning the National League pennant on Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies are going to their first World Series in 13 years.
Powder Blue Podcast: The Phillies Are Headed to The World Series
The Phillies are headed to the 2022 World Series! After taking out the San Diego Padres in five games, the Phillies are headed to either Houston to take on the Houston Astros or New York to face the Yankees. But before that, Frank Klose and Geoff Mosher discuss the Phillies...
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
Boomer and Gio rip Yankees for showing 2004 ALCS highlights: 'That's pathetic'
Aaron Boone says the Yankees’ mental skills coach showed highlights of the 2004 Red Sox to try and inspire the team, and Boomer and Gio couldn’t believe it.
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Performance Tonight
The Miami Dolphins are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL's Week 7 "Sunday Night Football" contest. At halftime, the Dolphins are leading the Steelers, 16-10. As is the case most weeks, NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth's performance tonight. "It’s gonna be...
