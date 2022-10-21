ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News

Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
shefinds

Tom Brady Reportedly Might Quit The NFL Mid-Season Amid Rumored Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Insiders think that Tom Brady could very well be quitting the NFL mid-season, after announcing his retirement and then doing a complete 180 and un-retiring 40 days later earlier this year! Could his decision be down to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss on Sunday night, or could it be due to his ongoing divorce with Gisele Bündchen, his wife of 13 years? Or perhaps a little bit of both?
TAMPA, FL
97.3 ESPN

Hey Philly, Let’s Cancel Halloween 2022

I know this is a controversial opinion, but I think Philadelphia needs to cancel Halloween for 2022. Or at least reschedule Halloween to October 30. OK. Hear me out about this one. Because I know it’s a hot take. But, after winning the National League pennant on Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies are going to their first World Series in 13 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Performance Tonight

The Miami Dolphins are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL's Week 7 "Sunday Night Football" contest. At halftime, the Dolphins are leading the Steelers, 16-10. As is the case most weeks, NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth's performance tonight. "It’s gonna be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

