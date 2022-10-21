Insiders think that Tom Brady could very well be quitting the NFL mid-season, after announcing his retirement and then doing a complete 180 and un-retiring 40 days later earlier this year! Could his decision be down to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss on Sunday night, or could it be due to his ongoing divorce with Gisele Bündchen, his wife of 13 years? Or perhaps a little bit of both?

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO