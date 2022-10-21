“Just put on your boots and do it again,” was an apt sentiment a farmer recently expressed to Brandi Miller, president/CEO of the Kansas Cooperative Council, for how producers are dealing with weather concerns, delayed supply chains and trying to find help. But she wants to remind growers that they have more resources than their own grit and gumption, thanks to their local agricultural cooperatives, which are also working to tackle these unprecedented concerns.

KANSAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO