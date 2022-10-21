Read full article on original website
WIBW
Woman arrested in connection to Friday night shooting in Ogden
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department say Bernice Farmer, 76 has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday night in Ogden. She was arrested shortly after 1:00 a.m. for attempted second-degree murder and remains confined in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.
WIBW
WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
kmaland.com
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Lansing Correctional Facility investigating after inmate walked away
The Lansing Correctional Facility is investigating after a minimum-custody inmate was placed on escape status Sunday.
WIBW
Teen taken into custody after narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD said on October 21, 2022, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 block of southeast 33rd Street. TPD says this was related to an ongoing investigation and while conducting the...
Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports 16 arrests in national warrant sweep
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office was one of 64 law enforcement agencies across the nation to crack down on family violence this week. The Sheriff’s Office says it participated in the Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep Wednesday, making 16 arrests on 32 attempts for service. Deputies served 14 misdemeanor warrants for crimes related to family violence; along with six other misdemeanor warrants, a felony warrant, and a handful of protection orders.
Inmate escapes from northeast Kansas prison
The search is underway for an escaped inmate out of a northeast Kansas prison.
Teens accused of setting fire to patrol car arrested
BROWN CONTY (KSNT) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to an act of arson against a Brown County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle earlier this year. The two juveniles, 14 and 16, were arrested following an extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the sheriff’s office. The crime was reported on Sept. […]
Kan. woman jailed for alleged pot possession, traffic violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Dreyona K. Seymore of Atchison in the 800 block South 5th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held on requested charges of possession of marijuana and speeding. Online...
Multiple burglaries reported for businesses in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for suspicious activity following a recent uptick in burglaries. The department put out a warning encouraging businesses and the community to be alert and to report suspicious activity. 27 News reached out to the TPD to find out more and […]
Kansas woman hospitalized after car overturns
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Friday in Atchison. On Sunday, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Deborah McArdie, 73, Atchison, was westbound on Country Club Road just west of 17th Street. McArdie lost control of...
Sheriff asking for help on investigation of Kansas grass fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire investigators are investigating a series of suspicious fires. Firefighters have responded to several grassfires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
kttn.com
Crash on Highway 136 sends one to hospital via helicopter, driver accused of multiple infractions
The highway patrol reports a northwest Missouri man was seriously hurt when the pickup truck he was driving hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle, went off Highway 136 and struck a fence and a tree Saturday night just east of Maryville. Thirty-six-year-old David Morriss of Guilford was flown...
WIBW
Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served Thursday led to the arrest of a Topeka woman for multiple different charges. Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of SW Tyler St in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine and cocaine.
Semi engulfed in flames on Shawnee Co. interstate
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A semi driver pulled over shortly before his trailer caught fire in Shawnee County. The fire started after the driver noticed smoke coming from the rear end of the trailer he was pulling east on I-470 at milepost 179. The driver also stated that smoke was coming from the driver side of […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
Kansas man jailed for alleged bond violation is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Jamie J. Berning, 29, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was jailed in August for an alleged bond violation, according to online...
KCTV 5
Kansas City teenager gets 26 years in prison for 2020 drug deal shooting
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dispute over $20 of marijuana has landed a Kansas City teenager in prison for 26 years. Jay Palmer, now 17, was sentenced to 26 years in prison Wednesday for shooting a then 17-year-old girl in the head during a drug deal on Dec. 30, 2020.
northwestmoinfo.com
Guilford Man Seriously Injured in Accident Near Maryville
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Guilford man was flown to the hospital following an accident in Nodaway County overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 36-year old David Morriss of Guilford was westbound on US 136, just East of Maryville when he struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 20-year old Grace Schroeder of Liberty. Morriss’ vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck a fence, became airborne and struck a tree.
