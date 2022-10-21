Read full article on original website
WSAZ
It’s playoff time in Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
Playoff pairings: 25 local teams set for high school football post season
The first two rounds of the OHSAA playoffs will take place on Friday nights this season
Massillon continues rivalry dominance with 23-13 win over Canton McKinley
The win is the seventh in a row in the series for Massillon
See how St. Edward beat Hoban, 41-20, in a showdown for No. 1
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward left little doubt. The Eagles ended the regular season with a 41-20 win Friday night against Archbishop Hoban that should vault them back atop the cleveland.com high school football Top 25. They never trailed at First Federal Lakewood Stadium against Hoban, which entered the...
New Philadelphia beats Dover in overtime in one of Ohio's oldest high school football rivalries
A missed extra point helps the Quakers win the 119th edition of the rivalry
No. 25 Tallmadge escapes past No. 23 Barberton in final seconds, 20-14
BARBERTON, Ohio — It took every last second Friday night to determine a winner, how fitting considering it is the final week of the regular season. With Barberton facing a fourth-and-1 inside midfield with under one minute left in the fourth quarter, the Tallmadge defense made a stand, recovering a fumble to lift its sideline in jubilation with a 20-14 win.
WKYC
West Bank Golf Club hosted Sunday fundraiser for legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams
CLEVELAND — West Bank Golf Club in Cleveland hosted a watch party for the Browns vs. Ravens game today in support of a local Cleveland icon. The fundraiser was put together for the legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams, who is suffering from medical problems. While Adams was not...
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Akron Saturday
The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in the city's Highland Square neighborhood Saturday evening.
cleveland19.com
Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
What do people not like about living in Akron?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Akron and want it to get better.
OSHP: 'Contained barricade incident' at Indian River Correctional Facility over
Saturday afternoon, Massillon Police and multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility to respond to an ongoing incident, according to officials.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
2 Ohio Turnpike ramps closed this weekend in Portage County
Attention drivers -- The Ohio Turnpike announced two ramp closures in Portage County starting this weekend.
WFMJ.com
Airline selling $39 fare from Akron to Orlando
An airline is promoting is new flights from Northeast Ohio to Florida with special one-way fares as low as $39. Breeze Airways is adding new nonstop flights to Orlando International Airport from Akron-Canton starting March 1. The special one-way fares, which range from $39 to $79, must be purchased by...
Birds alert firefighters to carbon monoxide leak
How birds alerted firefighter to carbon monoxide issue
Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
Where can I find New York Style Pizza here in Akron?
I’m looking for something that resembles the picture above. Any suggestions?
whbc.com
Congratulations McKinley Bulldogs!
The 11th Annual WHBC and Mix 94.1 Food Fight was a huge success!. Everyone wins when we collect over 120,000 pounds of food for the hungry in Stark County. We thank you and the Stark County Hunger Task Force thanks you!. Congratulations to the McKinley Bulldogs for bringing in 64,481...
case.edu
Mandel’s Dan Flannery discusses the 8 Akron police officers involved in Walker shooting being allowed back to work
8 Akron police officers involved in Walker shooting back at work, some residents call it a ‘slap in the face’. WEWS: Dan Flannery, director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education, said it is common for police officers to return to administrative duties in the aftermath of a police shooting. “It’s important to note, based on the information available to us, that these officers are not out on the streets responding to calls,” Flannery said, responding to community outrage at the return of officers involved in the death of Jayland Walker in Akron. “They’re on administrative desk duty.”
