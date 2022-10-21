ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

It’s playoff time in Ohio

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

See how St. Edward beat Hoban, 41-20, in a showdown for No. 1

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward left little doubt. The Eagles ended the regular season with a 41-20 win Friday night against Archbishop Hoban that should vault them back atop the cleveland.com high school football Top 25. They never trailed at First Federal Lakewood Stadium against Hoban, which entered the...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 25 Tallmadge escapes past No. 23 Barberton in final seconds, 20-14

BARBERTON, Ohio — It took every last second Friday night to determine a winner, how fitting considering it is the final week of the regular season. With Barberton facing a fourth-and-1 inside midfield with under one minute left in the fourth quarter, the Tallmadge defense made a stand, recovering a fumble to lift its sideline in jubilation with a 20-14 win.
TALLMADGE, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Airline selling $39 fare from Akron to Orlando

An airline is promoting is new flights from Northeast Ohio to Florida with special one-way fares as low as $39. Breeze Airways is adding new nonstop flights to Orlando International Airport from Akron-Canton starting March 1. The special one-way fares, which range from $39 to $79, must be purchased by...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
whbc.com

Congratulations McKinley Bulldogs!

The 11th Annual WHBC and Mix 94.1 Food Fight was a huge success!. Everyone wins when we collect over 120,000 pounds of food for the hungry in Stark County. We thank you and the Stark County Hunger Task Force thanks you!. Congratulations to the McKinley Bulldogs for bringing in 64,481...
STARK COUNTY, OH
case.edu

Mandel’s Dan Flannery discusses the 8 Akron police officers involved in Walker shooting being allowed back to work

8 Akron police officers involved in Walker shooting back at work, some residents call it a ‘slap in the face’. WEWS: Dan Flannery, director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education, said it is common for police officers to return to administrative duties in the aftermath of a police shooting. “It’s important to note, based on the information available to us, that these officers are not out on the streets responding to calls,” Flannery said, responding to community outrage at the return of officers involved in the death of Jayland Walker in Akron. “They’re on administrative desk duty.”
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy