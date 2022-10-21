ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Oct. 21, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jk0PS_0ihqLra400

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Conference titles were at stake in the last week of the regular high school football season.

Football Frenzy Scores

The Football Frenzy shone the spotlight on these games:

We also sent crews to bring you highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

  • St. Joseph beat Battle Creek Central: 47-29
  • Belding beat Hopkins: 36-14
  • Coopersville beat Spring Lake: 31-23
  • East Grand Rapids beat Greenville: 27-11
  • Grandville won against East Kentwood: 34-21
  • Forest Hills Central beat Forest Hills Northern: 32-0
  • Grand Rapids South Christian won against Forest Hills Eastern: 56-22
  • Fruitport beat Holland Christian: 52-21
  • Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Thornapple Kellogg: 35-7
  • Byron Center beat Grand Rapids Christian: 22-14
  • Kent City beat Grant: 52-14
  • Lowell won against Northview: 49-22
  • Parchment beat Niles Brandywine: 28-14
  • Plainwell won against Paw Paw: 29-23
  • Sparta beat Kelloggsville: 54-8
  • Cedar Springs beat Wayland: 35-21
  • Zeeland West won against Grand Rapids Union: 58-8

Additionally, we’ll have highlights of the women’s volleyball matchup between rivals Calvin and Hope.

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

