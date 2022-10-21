Oct. 21, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Conference titles were at stake in the last week of the regular high school football season.

The Football Frenzy shone the spotlight on these games:

Rockford won against Caledonia: 38-15

Muskegon beat Mona Shores: 55-35

Grand Rapids West Catholi c beat Unity Christian : 36-18

We also sent crews to bring you highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

St. Joseph beat Battle Creek Central: 47-29

Belding beat Hopkins: 36-14

Coopersville beat Spring Lake: 31-23

East Grand Rapids beat Greenville: 27-11

Grandville won against East Kentwood: 34-21

Forest Hills Central beat Forest Hills Northern: 32-0

Grand Rapids South Christian won against Forest Hills Eastern: 56-22

Fruitport beat Holland Christian: 52-21

Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Thornapple Kellogg: 35-7

Byron Center beat Grand Rapids Christian: 22-14

Kent City beat Grant: 52-14

Lowell won against Northview: 49-22

Parchment beat Niles Brandywine: 28-14

Plainwell won against Paw Paw: 29-23

Sparta beat Kelloggsville: 54-8

Cedar Springs beat Wayland: 35-21

Zeeland West won against Grand Rapids Union: 58-8

Additionally, we’ll have highlights of the women’s volleyball matchup between rivals Calvin and Hope.

