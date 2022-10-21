ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 15

Lindsey Edwards
2d ago

A politician nor policemen can stop crime. It is hard for the police to hold their own accountable of crime. Wake up- It is the community that can be a greater impact for the police turn to the community for help in solving crime

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
empowerwisconsin.org

New Texts: Milwaukee suspect GOTV effort targeting Latino voters

MADISON — The plot thickens in Milwaukee’s Democrat operative-led get-out-the-vote campaign, as documents obtained by Empower Wisconsin show the city and liberal activists specifically targeting latino voters. Emails and texts obtained in an open records request by state Rep. Janel Brandtjen show longtime Dem operative Patrick Guarasci, founder...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Ron Johnson Turned His Back On Family Famers Like Me

I’ve lived in Milwaukee for the past decade, working as the manager on our family-owned farm. Alongside my wife and two children, we grow all-natural produce at an affordable price to provide my community with nutritious, locally-grown food. Farmers like me have long been the backbone of Wisconsin—bolstering our...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Meet and Greet Voters in Milwaukee

Three weeks before the midterm elections, candidates are finding ways to meet and socialize with voters. With the barrage of political commercials that flirt with the truth, learning about the candidates running to represent you can be a challenge. On Wednesday, Brownstone Social Lounge hosted a Happy Hour Social with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Community groups denounce Michels Corp.

Black and Latino community organizations joined labor allies in Milwaukee Thursday, denouncing what they say are discriminatory hiring practices by Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels. Protesters gathered in front of the R1VER Michels Suites building to make sure their point was made loud and clear. The rally was organized after the Madison Times reported a lack of diversity at the Michels company, as well as allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
WISCONSIN STATE
Law & Crime

Waukesha Parade Murder Defendant Says He’s a ‘Grown Man,’ Complains About Judge ‘Advising’ Him to Be Quiet

Waukesha parade attack defendant Darrell Brooks has a history of being kicked out of court dating back to even before he fired his attorneys, but ever since he represented himself in his murder case, he has engaged in near constant back and forth with Judge Jennifer Dorow. On Wednesday, he was perhaps as strident as he’s been since jurors were first seated.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek critically missing Lamar Blackmar

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Lamar Blackmar. Lamar Blackmar is described as a 36-year-old black male, approximately 6'00", 200 lbs., last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and black tennis shoes. Lamar requires specific care and people are asked to please contact the police prior to approaching him.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 9 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22, responded to at least five separate shootings. One person was killed, and at least nine people were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive. Fond du...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy