Lindsey Edwards
2d ago
A politician nor policemen can stop crime. It is hard for the police to hold their own accountable of crime. Wake up- It is the community that can be a greater impact for the police turn to the community for help in solving crime
New Texts: Milwaukee suspect GOTV effort targeting Latino voters
MADISON — The plot thickens in Milwaukee’s Democrat operative-led get-out-the-vote campaign, as documents obtained by Empower Wisconsin show the city and liberal activists specifically targeting latino voters. Emails and texts obtained in an open records request by state Rep. Janel Brandtjen show longtime Dem operative Patrick Guarasci, founder...
Ron Johnson Turned His Back On Family Famers Like Me
I’ve lived in Milwaukee for the past decade, working as the manager on our family-owned farm. Alongside my wife and two children, we grow all-natural produce at an affordable price to provide my community with nutritious, locally-grown food. Farmers like me have long been the backbone of Wisconsin—bolstering our...
Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Meet and Greet Voters in Milwaukee
Three weeks before the midterm elections, candidates are finding ways to meet and socialize with voters. With the barrage of political commercials that flirt with the truth, learning about the candidates running to represent you can be a challenge. On Wednesday, Brownstone Social Lounge hosted a Happy Hour Social with...
Parade suspect’s court antics won’t help appeal, experts say
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — He stripped his shirt off in court. He complains that the prosecutors are “slick.” He won’t let the judge get a word in. He won’t even answer to his own name. The Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving...
Community groups denounce Michels Corp.
Black and Latino community organizations joined labor allies in Milwaukee Thursday, denouncing what they say are discriminatory hiring practices by Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels. Protesters gathered in front of the R1VER Michels Suites building to make sure their point was made loud and clear. The rally was organized after the Madison Times reported a lack of diversity at the Michels company, as well as allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment.
Evers’ license crisis putting public safety at risk
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ incompetent Department of Safety and. Professional Services is now compromising public safety. As Empower Wisconsin has chronicled, dysfunctional DSPS has made untold. numbers of professionals wait months — some a year a more — for their licenses. The bureaucratic delays have...
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels says he'd consider allowing Milwaukee County to raise sales tax
MILWAUKEE — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Tuesday he'd consider backing a proposal to allow Milwaukee County to raise its sales tax but only if he believes the county is properly spending its current funds. "And if I'm convinced that they are spending their money efficiently then...
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation, according to a Friday press release from the County Sheriff’s office. Lucas said he will start a new job on Monday as at Fiserv as vice president of security for Wisconsin. The County Sheriff’s office has yet...
One killed in shooting near 38th and Congress
A 30-year-old man is dead following a shooting Saturday night, Milwaukee police said. Police are now seeking a suspect.
Former abortion facility in Milwaukee permanently closes, doctor to open clinic in Illinois
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Clinics that once offered abortion services in Wisconsin are still finding ways to provide care, as clinics in Illinois are seeing more Wisconsin patients. CBS 58 learned Milwaukee’s only independent abortion provider has officially shut its doors. Affiliated Medical Services provided abortions to patients...
12-year-old third young gun violence victim this month, Milwaukee leaders react
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 12-year-old boy is the latest young gun violence victim this month and both Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Chief Jeffrey Norman said they are frustrated at this alarming trend. “This is something unacceptable in our community, we should all find it unacceptable. We should not get...
Waukesha Parade Murder Defendant Says He’s a ‘Grown Man,’ Complains About Judge ‘Advising’ Him to Be Quiet
Waukesha parade attack defendant Darrell Brooks has a history of being kicked out of court dating back to even before he fired his attorneys, but ever since he represented himself in his murder case, he has engaged in near constant back and forth with Judge Jennifer Dorow. On Wednesday, he was perhaps as strident as he’s been since jurors were first seated.
Committee recommends additional detectives, deputy to proposed Sheriff’s Department budget
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will have more sworn law enforcement officers than it has had in recent years following a committee’s recommendation to increase the number of deputies and detectives next year. The Judiciary and Law Committee voted unanimously to recommend hiring two detectives and a deputy...
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
Budget struggles and staff shortages putting Milwaukee park in jeopardy of closing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The future of a Milwaukee park is up for discussion as county officials say budget shortfalls and staff shortages are leading to the closing of some of its popular amenities. Neighbors say they are disappointed with the county's decision. One man even created this Halloween display.
Southeast Wisconsin butcher shop issues Class I recall for variety of beef strips
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A voluntary Class I recall has been issued by a southeastern Wisconsin butcher shop for a variety of its beef strips that are sold at wholesale and retail stores. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, issued the recall on Friday, October 21. The recall includes...
Milwaukee police seek critically missing Lamar Blackmar
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Lamar Blackmar. Lamar Blackmar is described as a 36-year-old black male, approximately 6'00", 200 lbs., last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and black tennis shoes. Lamar requires specific care and people are asked to please contact the police prior to approaching him.
Culver’s or Chick-fil-A? Study shows which fast-food chain tops Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Wondering what the top-rated fast-food chain is in the state of Wisconsin? A study from SavingSpot, a website designed to find better ways to budget and manage money, found several interesting statistics. According to the study, the top-rated fast food chain in the state of Wisconsin is...
Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 9 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22, responded to at least five separate shootings. One person was killed, and at least nine people were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive. Fond du...
