Henderson Police honor former officer at restaurant

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A former Henderson Police officer received recognition from a current officer after the two met at a local burger restaurant.

Police say a couple of weeks ago, Lt. Daniel Lehman was having lunch at Brown Bag Burgers when he was approached by William Wilson. Wilson told Lt. Lehman he used to work for the Henderson Police Department in the late ‘60s.

Courtesy: Henderson Police Department

HPD says Lt. Lehman had previously done some research on the history of the police department and had found a picture of Wilson in his uniform. Wilson worked for the Henderson Police Department from May 5, 1967 to August 11, 1973. Lt. Lehman printed a copy of William Wilson in his uniform and framed it for him.

Familiar face to fill new role as school resource officer

Police say the two men met for lunch back at Brown Bag Burgers and Lehman presented the photo to Wilson. HPD says Wilson was very excited and overwhelmed with nostalgia. An HPD spokesperson said the department appreciates Wilson’s service for the city and for sharing his stories with the newer officers.

