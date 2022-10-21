Aubrey Plaza Has Strong AF Legs And Toned Abs In A Cut-Out, High-Slit Dress In 'The White Lotus' Event Photos

Read full article on original website
Women's Health
Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Dance Moves And Epic Abs In A Cropped Sweatshirt While Dancing In An IG Video
Julianne Hough flaunted her sculpted abs in a cropped sweatshirt while dancing in a new Instagram video. The 34-year-old celeb enjoys toning her full body through various group exercise classes, such as SoulCyle and Barry's Bootcamp. Julianne enjoys starting her day with some lemon water and shares that one of...
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Women's Health
Make-up free Holly Willoughby shows off classy Halloween manicure
Holly Willoughby has dived head first in to spooky season with a 'witchy' manicure. The presenter, 41, couldn't stop grinning as she flashed her new black tipped nails on Instagram, captioning the seconds-long clip with an emoji of a witch and a manicure. And, just in case anyone wasn't sure...
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Women's Health
'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Baby Number Two
Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her second child. The dancer has been open about her journey to conceive baby number two with her 1.1 million Instagram followers for awhile now. As she nears the end of her first trimester, the certified personal trainer says...
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage
Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
Machine Gun Kelly Gets Edgy in Caged Corset with ‘Targaryen’ Man Bun & Leather Boots at Time 100 Next Gala
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made striking style statements at the Time 100 Next Gala on Tuesday night. Held at the Second Floor in New York City, the event celebrated some of the most influential rising stars and public figures in their fields. Serving a punk rocker meets warrior moment, Kelly wore an eye-catching ensemble that consisted of a sheer, caged corset that was complemented with long leather sleeves that had built-in gloves. The “Bloody Valentine” singer teamed the eye-catching top with fitted latex pants. To further elevate the moment, Kelly styled his platinum blond hair in an updo, which gave...
Women's Health
At 76, Goldie Hawn Is Totally Toned All Over With Epic Legs In Spandex In A New Workout Video On IG
Goldie Hawn has been an icon for years, and she's not slowing down any time soon. The 76-year-old star took to Instagram to post some workout advice, showing off some moves and looking super strong while doing it. Goldie is all about movement, and she says it's important to incorporate...
Women's Health
Meghan Markle Is Seen Shopping In A Sleeveless Green Romper In A Rare Off-Duty Sighting
This weekend, Meghan Markle was seen with a friend in Montecito, California, with a friend enjoying a little shopping. The Duchess of Sussex was wearing a sleeveless and strapless green Malia Mills jumpsuit that ended just below her knees, with a cardigan slung over her shoulders in a slightly lighter shade of the same olive green.
Women's Health
Incredible Halloween nail designs that take 'spooky manicures' to the next level
The best thing about Halloween? Dressing up. The worst thing about Halloween? You can only (really) wear your costume for one night only. But Halloween nails? Heck, you can rock those throughout all of October!. It's possible to opt for something subtle, like Holly Willoughby's black French tips, but we...
Women's Health
The exact concealer Julia Roberts uses for a ‘natural’ radiant glow at 54
Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts received the Icon Award (something we’ve all been calling her for years!) at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala last week. She was absolutely glowing at the event—and thankfully we have the details on the powerhouse product that helped her achieve a radiant complexion: Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer.
Women's Health
Nabela Noor On How She Learned To Celebrate 'Little Moments Of Goodness'
“Pockets of Peace” is what Nabela Noor calls the visual gratitude journal in which she offers glimpses into her small daily wins for her 7 million TikTok followers. Born during the pandemic two years ago and originally named “Quarantine Routine,” the video series plays a key role in Nabela’s self-care regimen and has evolved along with the times (hello, name change!) and its creator’s life (8-month-old daughter Amalia is now a mainstay).
Women's Health
Jennifer Garner's Favorite $31 Anti-Aging Retinol Eye Cream Is Up For Grabs On Amazon Right Now
Jennifer Garner, 50, just revealed her favorite retinol eye cream that's available on Amazon for $31. The highly-rated anti-aging Neutrogena product was developed to target wrinkles and dark circles. The actress says the cream helps her achieve a "younger" and "bright-eyed" look. If you didn't already know, Jennifer Garner is...
Women's Health
Kim Kardashian is dividing fans with her skincare technique
Social media has its perks, there's no doubt about it. I mean, in need of some hair-spo? No one knows the power of social media better than the queen of Insta, Kim Kardashian, herself. But, as with most things, it does come with its pitfalls *collective sigh*. A major red flag, if you will, with social media and the beauty industry, in particular, is the spread of misinformation – just take the Jones Road foundation hype as a prime example.
Women's Health
Zooey Deschanel Fans Absolutely Lost It Over Her Katy Perry Halloween Costume on Instagram
Zooey Deschanel took fans down memory lane when she posted a series of Halloween costume ideas in an Instagram clip. The short video titled "Cool Girl Halloween Costumes Ideas (Part 2)" featured references to Zooey's characters from past TV and movie projects. Zooey then used a 2012 photo of Katy...
Matthew Perry: How to tell which drugs I used during ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry writes in his forthcoming memoir that his changing appearance throughout 10 seasons of “Friends” serves as a dead giveaway for which drugs he was using at the time. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,” the actor writes in “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” out Nov. 1. “When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.” Perry, 53, shares that by the end of the third season of the hit NBC sitcom, on which he played Chandler Bing,...
