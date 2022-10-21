Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane CrashTravel MavenLinville, NC
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
13 guns, 400 pounds of drugs, and $40k cash: NC drug dealer arrested
Goldsmith was charged with trafficking in marijuana by possession, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, carrying a concealed gun, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson Co. stabbing suspect arrested, sheriff says
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a woman wanted for aggravated assault is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man earlier this month. According to Tricia Morefield, public information officer for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Tenorio was arrested Thursday. Her bond is set at $15,000, and her arraignment is scheduled for […]
Driver charged with DUI after alleged crash near Johnson/Carter Co. line
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver has been charged after a reported crash into a utility pole on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Lexus 350 was going east on State Route 67 near the Johnson County/Carter County line at 1 p.m. The Lexus was going downhill […]
my40.tv
Pawn shop bust: Arrest warrants out for 14 people in alleged Buncombe Co. theft ring
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Arrest warrants have been served for the 14 people charged in an alleged organized theft ring operating out of a pawn shop in Arden. Following a weeks-long investigation, more than one dozen people are now charged with organized retail theft, a felony, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
my40.tv
Stolen goods identified in organized theft ring valued at $250K, sheriff's office says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged 14 people in what it is calling an organized crime operation. The sheriff's office says they've recovered more than 4,000 items with a combined value of over $250,000. The operation was centered at Denny's Jewelry and...
my40.tv
More than a dozen firearms, 400 pounds of drugs, $40K seized in Asheville arrest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man arrested after a brief chase in North Asheville on Tuesday afternoon now faces numerous drug charges. When Asheville police tried to make contact with Matthew Lynn Goldsmith Jr., 23, he fled in his vehicle. APD K-9 units, in addition to members of Buncombe County Sheriff's Office BCAT and SCET units, also joined the investigation.
Police: Man found dead after fall at Grandfather Mountain overlook
LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — A man has been found dead after an apparent accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain Park on Sunday, police say. According to the release, an emergency call reporting a missing person last seen at an overlook at Grandfather Mountain State Park came in around 10 a.m. on Sunday. After a search, rescue […]
14 arrested, 4,000 stolen items recovered in organized theft ring in North Carolina
Deputies busted an organized theft ring and recovered 4,000 stolen items in Buncombe County.
‘Heavily Armed Suspects’: TN business still searching for 12-foot skeleton’s missing arms
The staff of Jones Chiropractic Clinic know that the choice to mount a 12-foot tall skeleton on its roof wasn't exactly a normal one, but they were happy to see him up there all the same.
One dead following Greeneville house fire
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has died following a house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A man’s body was found inside a home on Doc Hawkins Road after firefighters brought under control a fire. At around 1:29 a.m. Greene County 911 was alerted to the fire after a […]
WBTV
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said. According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.
WYFF4.com
14 charged after thousands of items recovered from pawn shop, deputies says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A weeklong investigation led to 14 arrested and charged in organized theft ring after authorities recovered over 4,000 items from a pawn shop, according to deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that the items were recovered on Tuesday from Denny’s Jewelry...
Kingsport Times-News
Judge dismisses Megan Boswell’s attorney
BLOUNTVILLE — In a withdrawal hearing on Friday, a Sullivan County judge decided to dismiss Megan Boswell’s public defender and appoint a new attorney, most likely delaying the case. Boswell is charged with murder in the death of her 15-month-old child, Evelyn.
FOX Carolina
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
my40.tv
UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Rutherford County woman found safe
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities said Kayla Ann Nolan has been found safe. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Kayla Ann Nolan, 21, has hazel eyes and red/auburn colored hair. She...
wvlt.tv
Man dies in Greene Co. house fire, officials say
Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show. Honoring David Meske. Updated: 6 hours ago. Webb will honor longtime...
NC mail carrier could have saved man’s life after noticing his mail went untouched
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A western North Carolina mail carrier is being credited with possibly saving a man’s life. Joshua Smith, who has worked in the Hendersonville area for six years, noticed a man’s mail went untouched for a day, WLOS learned. Smith said he noticed mail at...
Man dies after falling off mountain in North Carolina, deputies say
LINEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died after falling off a mountain in North Carolina, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that around 10 a.m. they received reports that a person was missing after being seen on Grandfather Mountain. The person, who has not been...
Megan Boswell’s attorney files motion to withdraw as her counsel
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The attorney for Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter, has filed a motion asking the court to let him withdraw as her counsel. Brad Sproles, Boswell’s public-appointed defense attorney, filed the motion on Wednesday claiming that “the attorney client relationship has deteriorated to the point […]
Johnson County finds previously missing 11-month-old girl
An 11-month-old Johnson County girl at the center of an Endangered Child Alert has been found and is safe, according to authorities Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0