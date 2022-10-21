ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, NC

WJHL

Johnson Co. stabbing suspect arrested, sheriff says

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a woman wanted for aggravated assault is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man earlier this month. According to Tricia Morefield, public information officer for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Tenorio was arrested Thursday. Her bond is set at $15,000, and her arraignment is scheduled for […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Driver charged with DUI after alleged crash near Johnson/Carter Co. line

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver has been charged after a reported crash into a utility pole on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Lexus 350 was going east on State Route 67 near the Johnson County/Carter County line at 1 p.m. The Lexus was going downhill […]
my40.tv

More than a dozen firearms, 400 pounds of drugs, $40K seized in Asheville arrest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man arrested after a brief chase in North Asheville on Tuesday afternoon now faces numerous drug charges. When Asheville police tried to make contact with Matthew Lynn Goldsmith Jr., 23, he fled in his vehicle. APD K-9 units, in addition to members of Buncombe County Sheriff's Office BCAT and SCET units, also joined the investigation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Police: Man found dead after fall at Grandfather Mountain overlook

LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — A man has been found dead after an apparent accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain Park on Sunday, police say. According to the release, an emergency call reporting a missing person last seen at an overlook at Grandfather Mountain State Park came in around 10 a.m. on Sunday. After a search, rescue […]
LINVILLE, NC
WJHL

One dead following Greeneville house fire

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has died following a house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A man’s body was found inside a home on Doc Hawkins Road after firefighters brought under control a fire. At around 1:29 a.m. Greene County 911 was alerted to the fire after a […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WBTV

Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday morning when he fell from a cliff, park officials said. According to the park, emergency personnel was dispatched around 10 a.m. for a report of a missing person. Officials said the person had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.
LINVILLE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Judge dismisses Megan Boswell’s attorney

BLOUNTVILLE — In a withdrawal hearing on Friday, a Sullivan County judge decided to dismiss Megan Boswell’s public defender and appoint a new attorney, most likely delaying the case. Boswell is charged with murder in the death of her 15-month-old child, Evelyn.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
POLK COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Rutherford County woman found safe

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities said Kayla Ann Nolan has been found safe. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Kayla Ann Nolan, 21, has hazel eyes and red/auburn colored hair. She...
wvlt.tv

Man dies in Greene Co. house fire, officials say

Jeff McCarter, aka “El Jefe”, passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show. Honoring David Meske. Updated: 6 hours ago. Webb will honor longtime...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Megan Boswell’s attorney files motion to withdraw as her counsel

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The attorney for Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter, has filed a motion asking the court to let him withdraw as her counsel. Brad Sproles, Boswell’s public-appointed defense attorney, filed the motion on Wednesday claiming that “the attorney client relationship has deteriorated to the point […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

