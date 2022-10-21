ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finally, a Sweatsuit That Doesn’t Look Sloppy

By Suzy Forman
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The second the temperature drops below, say, 55 degrees, we’re down for the count. We’re over it. We’re not going to deal with shivering and shuddering our way through the day just so we can wear a cute outfit. We want to bundle up as much as possible and go full-on cozy.

But obviously we wish we could have it all. A cute outfit and cozy warmth — at the same time? A complete and total dream. Sadly, we refuse to take off our sweatsuits. Our bodies just won’t let us. But you know what? Maybe we don’t have to. Maybe our dream is about to become a reality !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sz3DI_0ihqKu7c00
Amazon
Get the Cutiefox 2-Piece Sweatsuit for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweatsuit proves how every little detail counts when it comes to loungewear. Is it ultimately a sweatshirt and sweatpants combo, like all others? Yes, and yet it immediately stands out. Starting with the top, instead of that classic crew neckline, this sweatshirt elevates things with a mock neckline. Instant elegance! And check out the sleeves. They’re lantern sleeves, so they give you that voluminous accent while still pulling things together at the wrist!

The pants are equally great. They’re drawstring style with a high-rise silhouette, and they’re on the fitted side (though not as tight as leggings). Our favorite part, however, might be that there are two patch pockets on the back. Pockets are truly key to upgrading a pair of sweats!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00V00v_0ihqKu7c00
Amazon
Get the Cutiefox 2-Piece Sweatsuit for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Another bonus is that this sweatsuit comes in nearly 20 colors, so you can stick with classics like beige or navy or go for something bright and bold like hot pink or grass green. There are some cool color-block varieties in there as well!

The final question is: How will you style this sweatsuit for outside the home? It’s honestly so easy. It looks equally great with sneakers as it does with booties, or you could even add on a heel. Yes, really! You could also try layering some necklaces over the neckline, adding on a beanie or fedora or letting an oversized scarf hang down from your neck. We’re sure you’ll try it all in the months ahead!

Get the Cutiefox 2-Piece Sweatsuit for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as
wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

