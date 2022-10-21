Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil Suits, Deeds and Marriages for the week of Oct. 17-21, 2022
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Oct 17-21 Francis Anderson (POA) and Jay Anderson to Willis Chaffin and Lynette Chaffin. Edred Adams (Trustee), Kenneth Arrington and Sarah Arrington to Kenneth Arrington II, Sarah Arrington and Eldred Adams Jr. Donald Gussler and Darlene Staniford to Eric Spencer and Clista...
Ironton Tribune
Trick or Treat Schedule
Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:. • The businesses of Ironton will be having Trick or Treating from 5:30–7 p.m. • The Lawrence County Courthouse will have safe trick or treat from 5 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Oct. 27. • Coal Grove will hold Trick...
cartercountytimes.com
Out of county, out of pocket
The Carter County Ambulance Board met in regular session on Monday, with director Rick Loperfido providing the board with additional information on his recent meeting with representatives of St. Claire Regional Medical Center, the Rowan County ambulance service, and the Rowan County judge executive. Loperfido said that he, board chair...
thelevisalazer.com
Illegal Sign Removal Underway in Highway District 12
HIGHWAY DISTRICT 12 – (Oct.19, 2022) – A sign removal blitz is underway in the seven counties of Highway District 12: Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Martin, and Pike. All signs illegally placed on state right of way will be removed – this includes signage for political candidates, yard sales, businesses, real estate, or any other purpose.
kentuckytoday.com
Deadline week away for FEMA flood benefits
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, reminds eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the severe July 2022 floods, that the deadline is rapidly approaching to apply for federal disaster assistance. Residents of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie,...
salyersvilleindependent.com
$24.4 Million in Funding for Economic Development Projects in Eastern Kentucky
Pikeville, Ky. (Oct. 19, 2022) – Today during the annual SOAR Summit, Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) announced $24.4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in nine Eastern Kentucky counties. When completed, the projects...
Invitations sent for groundbreaking of new horse racetrack in Boyd County, KY
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Invitations have been sent asking for people to join Kentucky officials in Boyd County, Kentucky to break ground on a new quarter horse racetrack in eastern Kentucky. The invitation is asking people to join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and other officials. It says the ceremonial groundbreaking will happen on Friday, […]
wmky.org
KYTC Advances Preferred Alternative for KY 801 Upgrade in Northern Rowan County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has selected a preferred alternative for upgrading KY 801 between the MMRC industrial park and KY 158 in northern Rowan County. The proposed project will address the highway’s current deficiencies and improve its overall safety, mobility and connectivity for the area’s increased development and traffic demands.
Governor helps dedicate Williamson pregnancy center, presents $25K in grant funding
A legislation made up of local and state officials and facility personnel joined West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in Williamson Saturday, Oct. 15, to help officially dedicate the WellSpring Pregnancy and Family Resource Center. The governor, who has been a vocal proponent for right-to-life legislation and who in September 2022...
wymt.com
Deputies investigating thefts at former elementary school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking everyone who lives near a former elementary school to stay vigilant following some thefts. Last Thursday, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Kentucky Power about a copper theft to their equipment on the property of Lost Creek Elementary School.
hazard-herald.com
Annual Cruisin' on Main Trunk-or-Treat held in Perry County
The annual Cruisin' on Main Trunk or Treat was held Oct. 8 in Hazard. John Mize, one of the event organizers, said the Cruisin' on Main Car Show is a public car show that occurs the second Saturday of each month and has been going on for approximately 30 years. Each October, said Mize, the organization holds a Trunk or Treat event for the local children. Mize said he and his wife, Elizabeth, have helped coordinate and sponsor the organization's event for the last two years, working to expand it each year. During the annual trunk-or-treat event, a car show is held on Main Street in downtown Hazard; community partners set up providing information about their services and/or businesses; door prizes are awarded; candy is given to children; a costume contest is held; and Slop E Joe's food trailer is set up providing food. Everything is free to the public, said Mize, and is designed to bring people together to participate in some community fun for the Halloween holiday. The event, he said, will continue to be held and hopefully grow each year. “This is something we will be continuing in the future and hope to build,” said Mize. “We love our city, county and our people, and have aspirations for this event to grow with the help of local government and organizations.”
wmky.org
Roadside Debris Removal Operation Nears Completion in Eastern Kentucky Flood Disaster Counties
Gov. Andy Beshear, during his Team Kentucky update today, announced that crews in Eastern Kentucky will soon conclude flood debris collections from state and county rights of way and designated community drop-off sites following substantial progress over the past two months to retrieve eligible residential debris along roadsides. “The aftermath...
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence County Grand Jury returns 20 indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 20 indictments on Oct. 10. • Justin Roberts, 30, of Louisa, charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor, no registration receipt and first-degree possession of a controlled substance for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor, having no registration receipt and possessing LSD on Sept. 24.
wymt.com
Prestonsburg, Floyd County officials making big plans with ‘biggest news’ of Thunder Ridge Industrial Park
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg and the Floyd County Fiscal Court are moving forward with a plan that is years in the making. During the SOAR Summit in Pikeville Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Abandoned Mine Lands funding for the purchase of the former Thunder Ridge racing track. The track, which has been empty for decades, has been a target for the county and city for years.
US News and World Report
129-Year-Old W.Va. Glassmaker Addressing Financial Concerns
MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — While demand for Blenko glass continues to be strong, the 129-year-old Milton glassmaking company is facing some economic challenges. “We have seen significant increases in almost every single chemical used in our glass formulations,” said Dean Six, vice president of Blenko Glass. “Everything we use in the glassmaking process has gone up. Everything from gloves and janitorial supplies to raw metal for our blowpipes has increased in price.”
lanereport.com
Kentucky Power announces grants to SOAR and HPCEDA
— Kentucky Power recently presented two non-profit organizations’ grant awards for their plans to bolster economic development in several eastern Kentucky counties. Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance (HPCEDA) was awarded $25,000, and Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR), received $100,000. The Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) grants are funded.
wymt.com
Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
Burning pizza box threatens 4 Boyd County homes
The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes.
wymt.com
District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students, staff, and parents throughout the Pikeville Independent School District are mourning the loss of a Pikeville Elementary School student this weekend. In a letter to the district Sunday evening, Superintendent David Trimble announced that a second grader from Pikeville Elementary School died this past weekend.
thebigsandynews.com
13 arrested following drug probe in Louisa
LOUISA — Louisa Police Chief Greg Fugitt said that a joint investigation on Lackey Avenue led to the arrest of 13 people on Thursday. Fugitt said in a release that officers were following up on complaints from the community and had been conducting an investigation into suspected drug trafficking for several months.
