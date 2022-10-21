The annual Cruisin' on Main Trunk or Treat was held Oct. 8 in Hazard. John Mize, one of the event organizers, said the Cruisin' on Main Car Show is a public car show that occurs the second Saturday of each month and has been going on for approximately 30 years. Each October, said Mize, the organization holds a Trunk or Treat event for the local children. Mize said he and his wife, Elizabeth, have helped coordinate and sponsor the organization's event for the last two years, working to expand it each year. During the annual trunk-or-treat event, a car show is held on Main Street in downtown Hazard; community partners set up providing information about their services and/or businesses; door prizes are awarded; candy is given to children; a costume contest is held; and Slop E Joe's food trailer is set up providing food. Everything is free to the public, said Mize, and is designed to bring people together to participate in some community fun for the Halloween holiday. The event, he said, will continue to be held and hopefully grow each year. “This is something we will be continuing in the future and hope to build,” said Mize. “We love our city, county and our people, and have aspirations for this event to grow with the help of local government and organizations.”

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO