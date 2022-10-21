Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
TheHDRoom
How to Watch Houston vs Navy Football Online Without Cable Today
If the Navy Midshipmen (2-4, 2-2) continue to alternate football wins and losses, they are due a win in Week 8 against the Houston Cougars (3-3, 1-1) despite being underdogs. Navy and Houston get underway on the ESPNU cable channel at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT. Find out...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley addresses Terrapins after reaching bowl eligibility in Week 8
Mike Locksley and Maryland are going bowling, securing a postseason birth for back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2013-14. At 6-2, the Terrapins secured a bowl game in Week 8 of the season, a particularly impressive accomplishment. After the game, Locksley revealed to the team it is the fastest...
'The Roughneck' | Houston Oilers truck captures the spirit of the Luv Ya Blue era
HOUSTON — It's a huge event happening in Houston. Classic cars, and trucks worth millions of dollars are up for auction and that includes a special truck that was re-designed as a tribute to the Houston Oilers. KHOU 11 anchor Dave Froehlich spoke with the owner before it headed...
fox26houston.com
Houston Astros fans taunt Yankees on social media after 3-game win streak during ALCS
HOUSTON - Texans are known for their pride, and that is showing all over social media after the Houston Astros won the first three games in the American League Champion Services (ALCS) and look to clinch Sunday's game. This comes after Saturday's blowout game, with Houston dominating 5-0 against New...
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
KHOU
Photos: Dusty Baker Jr.
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., center, celebrates with pitcher Hector Neris, left, and pitcher Cristian Javier, right, after defeating the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
247Sports
Maryland Women's Basketball: After roster overhaul, Terps have "a great puzzle to put together."
After a summer that included a near-complete roster overhaul, Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese and her staff are simply putting the pieces together once again to compete for titles. “It's just a great puzzle to be able to put together,” Frese said. “We're looking forward to maximizing...
Food experts: Texas restaurants ranked among best in the world to eat nachos at
That's the beauty of nachos, they can be whatever you want to be; from as plain as can be to as extravagant as a five-course meal at the top steakhouse in the world.
MySanAntonio
Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says
In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
How to eat well near the University of Houston on a cheap student budget
Broke students can satisfy any craving for great prices at these 7 restaurants.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken. Whether you’re a lover of chicken breasts, thighs, wings, legs or a combination of these, there are spots all over the south that serve them with top-notch flavor. A...
Click2Houston.com
Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales creates her own fashion line “Baseball Y’all”
HOUSTON – Julia Morales has been the Astros sideline reporter for a decade. She’s also a mom and an award-winning journalist. If that wasn’t enough, she recently created her clothing line of baseball apparel with a southern flair. The two-time Emmy Award winner joined Houston Life to...
cw39.com
Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
KHOU
It's fall, but Houston trees don't look like it. Here's why
HOUSTON — It's finally starting to feel like fall here in Houston, but when you look outside you might not recognize a change in seasons. We don't get the beautiful change of colors that happens in other parts of the country, like the Great Smoky Mountains and New England. So, why do we lack visible evidence of the fall season in parts of the Lonestar State?
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
papercitymag.com
Wellness Experts to Open a Stunning New Austin Resort, Clubs in Houston and Fort Worth — Canyon Ranch Jumps Into Texas
Each Canyon Ranch spa, including this one in Woodside, California, plays off the surrounding environment. The life-enhancing luxuries of Canyon Ranch, perfected over four decades of providing spa-infused wellness, are on the way to the Lone Star State via the Texas Hill Country where plans are underway for a resort located a short drive from Austin. The Texas commitment, revealed this week, includes the addition of Canyon Ranch clubs in both Houston and Fort Worth and an app to support guests needs 24/7.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Grocery Store
The TV-watching world was further clued into Houston’s culinary prowess and cultural diversity when Bravo’s Top Chef aired its latest season earlier this year. The program focused on Houston as a food city and the city’s food scene was abuzz for weeks as the esteemed cooking show gave Houston its due.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Seafood
Golfstrømmen is a Houston gem. Norwegian for “Gulf stream,” the elegant Post Market food hall spot puts a Nordic spin on Gulf Coast seafood; and it’s been a hit with foodies in-the-know since opening thanks to high-quality sourcing from environmentally-friendly seafood suppliers and the masterful techniques of the talent behind the concept, Norwegian chef Christopher Haatuft of seafood restaurant Lysverket and “Top Chef” and James Beard Award winner chef Paul Qui. Dine on snitters (open-faced Norwegian sandwiches) stacked with cold smoked salmon and lobster salad, raw bluefin tuna with wasabi and smoked soy, and plates of steamed mussels, crispy fried whole red snapper, and seared scallop with bacon foam; and look out for guest chef nights, omakase nights and seasonal tasting menus.
theblackandwhite.net
Brawls erupt between Whitman, B-CC students after rivalry football game despite new security measures
A B-CC student allegedly “jumped” a Whitman senior in downtown Bethesda after last night’s football game between the rival schools, sparking a series of brawls that involved at least eight students and a Montgomery County Police officer. At approximately 7:49 p.m., a B-CC senior struck a Whitman...
