Houston, TX

TheHDRoom

How to Watch Houston vs Navy Football Online Without Cable Today

If the Navy Midshipmen (2-4, 2-2) continue to alternate football wins and losses, they are due a win in Week 8 against the Houston Cougars (3-3, 1-1) despite being underdogs. Navy and Houston get underway on the ESPNU cable channel at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT. Find out...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field

Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Photos: Dusty Baker Jr.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., center, celebrates with pitcher Hector Neris, left, and pitcher Cristian Javier, right, after defeating the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says

In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

It's fall, but Houston trees don't look like it. Here's why

HOUSTON — It's finally starting to feel like fall here in Houston, but when you look outside you might not recognize a change in seasons. We don't get the beautiful change of colors that happens in other parts of the country, like the Great Smoky Mountains and New England. So, why do we lack visible evidence of the fall season in parts of the Lonestar State?
HOUSTON, TX
worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
MARYLAND STATE
papercitymag.com

Wellness Experts to Open a Stunning New Austin Resort, Clubs in Houston and Fort Worth — Canyon Ranch Jumps Into Texas

Each Canyon Ranch spa, including this one in Woodside, California, plays off the surrounding environment. The life-enhancing luxuries of Canyon Ranch, perfected over four decades of providing spa-infused wellness, are on the way to the Lone Star State via the Texas Hill Country where plans are underway for a resort located a short drive from Austin. The Texas commitment, revealed this week, includes the addition of Canyon Ranch clubs in both Houston and Fort Worth and an app to support guests needs 24/7.
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Grocery Store

The TV-watching world was further clued into Houston’s culinary prowess and cultural diversity when Bravo’s Top Chef aired its latest season earlier this year. The program focused on Houston as a food city and the city’s food scene was abuzz for weeks as the esteemed cooking show gave Houston its due.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Seafood

Golfstrømmen is a Houston gem. Norwegian for “Gulf stream,” the elegant Post Market food hall spot puts a Nordic spin on Gulf Coast seafood; and it’s been a hit with foodies in-the-know since opening thanks to high-quality sourcing from environmentally-friendly seafood suppliers and the masterful techniques of the talent behind the concept, Norwegian chef Christopher Haatuft of seafood restaurant Lysverket and “Top Chef” and James Beard Award winner chef Paul Qui. Dine on snitters (open-faced Norwegian sandwiches) stacked with cold smoked salmon and lobster salad, raw bluefin tuna with wasabi and smoked soy, and plates of steamed mussels, crispy fried whole red snapper, and seared scallop with bacon foam; and look out for guest chef nights, omakase nights and seasonal tasting menus.
HOUSTON, TX

