Waco, TX

The Spun

Look: Kansas' Uniforms Are Going Viral Today

No matter the outcome, Kansas football is well-dressed for today's game. The Jayhawks are wearing their "Warhawks" uniforms at Baylor. They include powder blue jerseys and white helmets with the Warhawk logo and "bowtie K." KU is wearing its standard royal blue pants with the fresh tops and helmets. Take...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas football's road loss to Baylor

KU football dropped its third straight game on Saturday, falling to Baylor on the road 35-23. For the fourth time this season, KU fell behind by two scores before it even scored a point. The Jayhawks fell behind 14-0 before it tacked on a field goal. Things got worse for KU before the half, as Baylor extended its lead to 28-3 at the break. In the second half, KU scored 20 unanswered points as the team clawed its way back to within one score. A late touchdown from Baylor put the game out of reach for the Jayhawks, though.
WACO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
prepskc.com

Raise another banner

The De Soto Wildcats hoisted the United Kansas Conference trophy, after 31-21 victory over the Basehor-Linwood Bobcats. The Wildcats got off to a fast start on the legs of Carson Miller. The quarterback scored on the first offensive play of the game, when he decided to keep the ball on a triple option play. 78 yards later he had the first points of the game. Misael Calderon converted the kick, and that quickly the Wildcats led by 7-0.
DE SOTO, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
stadiumjourney.com

Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City Royals

Kauffman Stadium of the Kansas City Royals was built in 1973 and is celebrating 50 seasons in 2022. The home of greats such as George Brett, Bret Saberhagen, Bo Jackson, Salvador Perez and others shares a complex with Arrowhead Stadium and is a long Steve Balboni home run away from interstate access.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KVOE

Hartford woman involved in injury crash in Olathe

A Lyon County woman was involved in a crash that hurt two people in the Kansas City metro area Saturday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 northbound near the Santa Fe Street junction in Olathe. The crash log indicates 36-year-old Susan Woody of Hartford was driving a car northbound and rear-ended a car driven by 36-year-old Roger Flores of Olathe around 10:20 am.
OLATHE, KS
addictedtovacation.com

14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

