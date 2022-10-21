Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Prestonsburg, Floyd County officials making big plans with ‘biggest news’ of Thunder Ridge Industrial Park
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg and the Floyd County Fiscal Court are moving forward with a plan that is years in the making. During the SOAR Summit in Pikeville Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Abandoned Mine Lands funding for the purchase of the former Thunder Ridge racing track. The track, which has been empty for decades, has been a target for the county and city for years.
wymt.com
Deputies investigating thefts at former elementary school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking everyone who lives near a former elementary school to stay vigilant following some thefts. Last Thursday, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Kentucky Power about a copper theft to their equipment on the property of Lost Creek Elementary School.
wymt.com
Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
Burning pizza box threatens 4 Boyd County homes
The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes.
wmky.org
Roadside Debris Removal Operation Nears Completion in Eastern Kentucky Flood Disaster Counties
Gov. Andy Beshear, during his Team Kentucky update today, announced that crews in Eastern Kentucky will soon conclude flood debris collections from state and county rights of way and designated community drop-off sites following substantial progress over the past two months to retrieve eligible residential debris along roadsides. “The aftermath...
Invitations sent for groundbreaking of new horse racetrack in Boyd County, KY
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Invitations have been sent asking for people to join Kentucky officials in Boyd County, Kentucky to break ground on a new quarter horse racetrack in eastern Kentucky. The invitation is asking people to join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and other officials. It says the ceremonial groundbreaking will happen on Friday, […]
Woman dead after car strikes tree in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Lawrence County, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer north on Big Branch Road at […]
thelevisalazer.com
Illegal Sign Removal Underway in Highway District 12
HIGHWAY DISTRICT 12 – (Oct.19, 2022) – A sign removal blitz is underway in the seven counties of Highway District 12: Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Martin, and Pike. All signs illegally placed on state right of way will be removed – this includes signage for political candidates, yard sales, businesses, real estate, or any other purpose.
Pike County officials speak on significance of UK men’s basketball Blue-White Game
All eyes were on eastern Kentucky Saturday evening as the University of Kentucky men's basketball team played its annual Blue-White game in Pike County.
wymt.com
Police searching for suspect in Rowan County assault
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a suspect in an assault case. It happened early Sunday between 4 and 7:30 a.m. in the East Morehead area in Rowan County. The victim in the case told police the attacker is a white man, around 6′...
WSAZ
Woman dies in single vehicle crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a tree in Lawrence County, Ohio. Troopers say around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, Marilyn Burns was driving north on Big Branch Road in Union Township when she drove off the road and hit a tree.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Business Catches Fire
According to reports, a restaurant in Martin caught on fire earlier this morning. Martin Fire Department responded to a call of a fire after 5 a.m. at Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern, a bar and grill restaurant located on KY-1428. Maytown, Garrett, Allen and Left Beaver Fire Departments joined Martin Fire Department in battling the flames.
3 arrested for allegedly vandalizing Logan County, WV church
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440. Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including […]
salyersvilleindependent.com
$24.4 Million in Funding for Economic Development Projects in Eastern Kentucky
Pikeville, Ky. (Oct. 19, 2022) – Today during the annual SOAR Summit, Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) announced $24.4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in nine Eastern Kentucky counties. When completed, the projects...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil Suits, Deeds and Marriages for the week of Oct. 17-21, 2022
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Oct 17-21 Francis Anderson (POA) and Jay Anderson to Willis Chaffin and Lynette Chaffin. Edred Adams (Trustee), Kenneth Arrington and Sarah Arrington to Kenneth Arrington II, Sarah Arrington and Eldred Adams Jr. Donald Gussler and Darlene Staniford to Eric Spencer and Clista...
wymt.com
District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students, staff, and parents throughout the Pikeville Independent School District are mourning the loss of a Pikeville Elementary School student this weekend. In a letter to the district Sunday evening, Superintendent David Trimble announced that a second grader from Pikeville Elementary School died this past weekend.
wymt.com
One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - One man was arrested Saturday after a pursuit in Olive Hill. Olive Hill Police Chief Bruce Palmer said the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in Olive Hill. 40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill was arrested. Several drugs were seized after the pursuit...
WSAZ
School bus involved in accident on Route 1 in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon along Route 1 in Greenup County, according to Greenup County Emergency Services. Greenup Schools posted on social media Wednesday that bus 704 was involved in the crash near W-Hollow. According to Greenup Schools, five students were on the feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary.
Williamson, WV man arrested on drug charges
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit says they arrested a man after an investigation. They say they arrested Wilbert “Frankie” Hatcher, of Williamson, after the investigation. Deputies say they took around 50 grams of heroin and crystal methamphetamine at a traffic stop between Dunlow and Crum. Hatcher is being […]
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence County Grand Jury returns 20 indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 20 indictments on Oct. 10. • Justin Roberts, 30, of Louisa, charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor, no registration receipt and first-degree possession of a controlled substance for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor, having no registration receipt and possessing LSD on Sept. 24.
Comments / 0