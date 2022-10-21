Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Janelle Monae Straps Into Platform Pumps, Netting Tights & ’60s Cape Coat for ‘Peaky Bilnders’ Play
Janelle Monae looked to the ’60s while attending the opening night of “Rambert’s Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby” play in London. The Billboard Music Award-winning musician arrived to the event at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in a buttoned overcoat, instantly reminiscent of the vintage era. Her style featured a double-breasted cape-like silhouette with rounded lapels, black buttons and piping. Adding a slick finish to her outfit were a black top, leather beret and bunched gloves, as well as leggings with a perforated cutout pattern. Monae’s outfit was complete with gold circular drop earrings and round sunglasses, as well as...
Kerry Washington Sees Green in Polo Crop Top, Slit Skirt & 6-Inch Stilettos for ‘The School of Good and Evil’ Premiere
Kerry Washington gave prep school a glamorous twist for the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School of Good and Evil.” Based on the fantasy novel series by Soman Chainani, the new film also stars Charlize Theron, Sophia Anne Caruso and Michelle Yeoh, premiering on the platform on Oct. 19. For the occasion, Washington arrived at Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theatre in a two-piece outfit. Posing on the red carpet, the BET Award-winning actress wore a light green knit polo with a pointed collar, buttoned front and cropped hemline by Ralph Lauren. Paired with the sleek piece was a dramatic iridescent green silk skirt...
Aubrey Plaza Gets Fiery in Stella McCartney Red Cutout Dress & Matching Heels for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere
Aubrey Plaza hit the blue carpet alongside her fellow cast members for the season two premiere of HBO’s original series “The White Lotus”. The event, which was held at Goya Studios in Los Angeles yesterday night, saw Plaza clad in crimson from head to toe. Plaza’s dramatic premiere look consisted of a red floor-length Stella McCartney dress featuring an asymmetrical shoulder detail and a geometric side cutout that upped the risk factor. The former “Parks and Recreations” star’s dress was also fitted with a high slit that ran up the side, allowing for a peek at Plaza’s shoes. The comedian styled her...
Noah Cyrus Goes Goth in Tattoo-Print Dress & Leather Boots for ‘A New York Evening’
Noah Cyrus performed live during “A New York Evening” at National Sawdust in Brooklyn yesterday. The “All Falls Down” singer was clad in a gothic graffitied maxi dress by Marine Serre and staple black boots. The lengthy cream-colored dress, made of comfy stretch fabric, was decorated with a graphic black and red doodle-style pattern. The garment was paired alongside chunky rings fitted with large shiny gemstones and reflective silver hoops that further dressed up Cyrus’ edgy ensemble. The former “Hannah Montana” cast member’s long black hair was styled down in waves, parted in the middle, while her makeup centered around a dusty rose...
Hypebae
Wait — We’re Not Talking Enough About Zendaya’s Plush, Terracotta Clay Lips
Let’s face it, Zendaya is “that girl” when it comes to serving inspirational glam moments. Her recent appearance during Paris Fashion Week at Valentino‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show proved just that. The sheer black sequined ensemble was head-turning to say the least — but the bronze-gold lipstick moment is what left us utterly speechless.
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos
Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
Tamera Mowry Embraces the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Hybrid Suit Jacket & Thigh-High Boots for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tamera Mowry was interviewed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” yesterday. The “You Should Sit Down For This” author went on the show sporting a reworked suit jacket by Sacai and black thigh-high boots.
Khloé Kardashian pairs extreme thigh-high boots with backless bodysuit
Meow! Khloe Kardashian has given her fans a new twist on the iconic catsuit, pairing black leather heeled thigh-high boots with a backless bodysuit.
Lourdes Leon Delivers Edgy Style in Leather Coat, Sheer Stockings & Knee-High Boots for UGG Feel House Opening
Lourdes Leon wore a grunge ensemble at the opening of Feel House on Oct. 22. Feel House is UGG’s new multi-sensory community space in Brooklyn, New York, dedicated to making self-expression comfortable for everyone. The 26-year-old model wore a black sleeveless minidress to the event. The fitted crew neck dress was paired with a long black leather coat and sheer black thigh-high stockings that featured a lace lining. To accessorize, Leon opted for a silver beaded necklace with an oversized cross pendant and a set of silver rings. She added a patent leather shoulder bag with a white embroidered strap. Leon slipped...
Allure
Even Butterfly Clips Look Goth on Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish put her spin on a Lizzie McGuire-approved hair accessory. Days after donning an '00s-approved belt popularized by Hot Topic shoppers, Eilish is back to her Y2K ways. On Friday, October 21, Eilish shared an Instagram Story selfie featuring a hair accessory familiar to '00s aficionados. As you can see in the photo below, Eilish gave her official approval of the butterfly clip.
Rihanna Amps Up Football Jersey with 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Distressed Diesel Jeans for Studio Session
After shifting the narrative around maternity style, Rihanna is now onto her next fashion phase: sporty street style. The Fenty founder and newly announced Super Bowl headliner put her own edgy flair on another football-inspired ensemble while at a recording studio in Los Angeles on Oct. 9. Rihanna didn’t let...
64-Year-Old Andie MacDowell Is All Legs In High-Slit Dress For Paris Fashion Week
Age is just a number and 64-year-old Andie MacDowell is all about proving just that – especially at Paris Fashion Week this season. The branch of the event scheduled for fall kicked off on September 26 and ended October 4, and in that time, MacDowell was seen unabashedly strutting along in a dress with a high slit that showed off her sculpted legs.
thebrag.com
Taylor Swift throws shade at Kanye’s divorce with Kim on ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has taken shots at Kanye West through the lens of his divorce with Kim Kardashian on her new album Midnights. Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights recently dropped to positive critical reception. Some were quick to notice some lyrics on the track Vigilante Shit that appear to be throwing shade at Kanye West, who Swift is known to have beef with.
NYLON
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
Shelley Long Makes Rare Appearance In Public During ‘Cheers’ 40th Anniversary
It is hard to believe that it has been 40 years since Cheers premiered on our television screens and we got to know beloved characters Norm, Diane, and Sam. Shelley Long played Diane Chambers, a waitress at the Boston bar for five seasons. She has continued to work over the...
Florence Pugh Rocked Her Signature Sheer Dress Trend In A Shimmery Black Gown At The Academy Gala
Florence Pugh rocked yet another breathtaking gown with sheer fabric at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new members event, held at The National Gallery in London! The Don’t Worry Darling star, 26, graced the red carpet in a glistening dress by Rodarte that featured black-tinted, sparkle-adorned, see-through fabric with elegant black bows and a timeless tiered design.
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Keke Palmer Puts Futuristic Flair on Metallic Blazer Dress with Patent Pumps at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022
Keke Palmer looked stunning in silver for Elle’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event held at The Getty Center in Los Angeles on Monday night. Palmer put her own fashionable flair on an oversized metallic blazer dress. The boxy piece had a plunging deep V-neckline, wide lapels, dramatic side slant pockets, black ruffled cuffs and crinkled accents throughout.
Comments / 0