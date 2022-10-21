ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Franklin Parish’s Sheriff release statement after brawl at the Carroll High versus Franklin Parish High football game

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Sheriff Kevin W. Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement after a brawl took place at a football game between Carroll High School and Franklin Parish High School on October 20, 2022. “At this time much of the Carroll coaching staff in […]
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe City Schools notifies LHSAA of skirmish in stands

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City Schools have informed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after an altercation Thursday night in the stands between several people, including coaches, fans, and members of law enforcement. Video captured by KNOE’s Brendon Fairbairn shows several people, including coaches and sheriff’s deputies, pushing and...
MONROE, LA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU celebrates Homecoming 2022 with weekend events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has a weekend full of events planned in celebration of Homecoming 2022. Parking lots on the university’s campus open at 7 a.m. Ahead of kickoff at 2:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium, there will be several sights and sounds for fans to take in as they wait for the Tigers to take on Ole Miss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Tigers shutout Tylertown to win region

FAYETTE — The Jefferson County High School Tigers did what not many people expected them to do last Friday night against Tylertown High School with the MHSAA Region 7-3A championship at stake — shut out the Chiefs. But that’s exactly what happened as Jefferson County blanked Tylertown 34-0...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
LSUSports.net

IN FOCUS: LSU Wide Receiver Jaray Jenkins

For the last few years, it seems like Jaray Jenkins always has the answer. From the little kid chasing his older brother around a football field, to drowning in darkness as a senior in high school, to scoring game-winning touchdowns and dancing in the end zone, he has always found the answer.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy