Read full article on original website
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com
Ned and Bob Agree On Clean Slate, Education Funding
BRIDGEPORT – Both gubernatorial candidates promised CONECT, a collective of churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and civic organizations from New Haven and Fairfield Counties, that they would support funding for a new clean slate law and education. Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed a bill that is intended to...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont Made $54M In 2021
Gov. Ned Lamont isn’t taking a salary from the state, but it’s clear from his 2021 taxes that he doesn’t need to. The tax return released by his campaign today shows he made $54 million last year. That’s more than double what he made over the previous three years.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Reports Ninth Month of Job Growth
Connecticut employers added roughly 4,400 jobs in September, according to Thursday statistics from the Labor Department which reported the state’s unemployment rate had declined slightly to 4%. In the report, labor officials said the September employment gains contributed to the state’s ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Connecticut...
Comments / 0