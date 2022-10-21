Read full article on original website
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Saturday, October 22
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures this morning dropped down into the 30s for most of the viewing area once again. Today may be the last day we see those morning lows dip into the 30s for at least the next seven days. Temperatures this afternoon will top out around the upper 70s.
WCTV
Authorities searching for missing woman off St. George Island coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple agencies are searching for a missing woman in the waters off the Forgotten Coast Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Staci Peterson is suspected to be in the water. FCSO, Florida Fish & Wildlife, and SGI State Park staff are searching...
WCTV
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
WCTV
Coyote trapped in car’s grill overnight after collision
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A coyote is expected to recover after getting struck by a car in the Big Bend. Rehabbers at St. Francis Wildlife Association received a call from a driver who said they struck a coyote, and the animal appeared to have died. The coyote was lodged into the front grill of the Toyota.
WCTV
Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene on Roberts Road about one mile east of Centerville Road around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the driver in a pickup was heading west when...
WCTV
One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a gas-powered scooter that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured. The crash happened Sunday morning before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street. According to TPD, one man died...
WCTV
One dead in Jackson County crash after vehicle overturns
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An Alford man died Saturday evening after losing control of his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 54-year-old man was driving northbound on Lakepoint Road/U.S. 231 (State Road 75) a little before 6 p.m. without a seatbelt, approaching a curve. The driver failed to...
WCTV
UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been shot at the Savoy Apartment Complex on Esplanade Way in Tallahassee around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Tallahassee Police. TPD telling WCTV that one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries. There are no arrests and no suspects at...
