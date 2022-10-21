ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior Financial Services officer Jenna Barnes of State Employees’ Credit Union of Pembroke and PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne during the bank’s donation of school supplies to be sent to Oxendine Elementary School.

PEMBROKE — Jenna Barnes, senior Financial Services officer at State Employees’ Credit Union of Pembroke, left, stands Tuesday with PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne during the bank’s donation of school supplies to the district. School supplies will be sent to Oxendine Elementary School for use. PSRC would like to thank the bank for its generosity and contribution to the education of students throughout the district.

