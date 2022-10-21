PEMBROKE — Jenna Barnes, senior Financial Services officer at State Employees’ Credit Union of Pembroke, left, stands Tuesday with PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne during the bank’s donation of school supplies to the district. School supplies will be sent to Oxendine Elementary School for use. PSRC would like to thank the bank for its generosity and contribution to the education of students throughout the district.
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
THUMBS UP: Providing support and a unique means of housing are some of the ways the Robeson County Church and Community Cente
Former administrators inspire principal to lead her school
LUMBERTON – Rowland-Norment Elementary School Principal Joanna Cole became a principal after gaining inspiration from the leadership of
Red Cross needs donors to protect blood supply
RALEIGH — The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or p
Fairmont meeting forges ahead on code enforcement
FAIRMONT — On Tuesday, the Fairmont Board of Commissioners said they looked forward to the coming code enforcement effort. To
Chadbourn high school designated historic property
CHADBOURN, N.C. — Westside High School in Chadbourn, Columbus County, was designated as a historic property on Oct. 18. &ldqu
UNCP to hold grand opening of the American Indian Heritage Center Nov. 1
PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will celebrate the grand opening of The Curt and Catherine Locklear American Ind
ETI awarded $1.9 grant to give students access to STEM technologies
RED SPRINGS — Robeson County students will gain more access to STEM technology thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense.
The Fairmont Farmers’ Festival now and then
FAIRMONT — The 2022 Farmers’ Festival in Fairmont marked the resumption of a local tradition dating back half a century.
Why should we have to prove anything?
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second part of a six-part series that will run each Wednesday in the Robesonian. This wa
King joins others in advocating for STEM program
LUMBERTON — A local Career and Technical educator joined others Wednesday in a presentation to the N.C. House Select Committee on Advanc
Dense fog and fog safety explained
LUMBERTON — On Oct. 25 the National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Warning. Though the warning expired at noon, fog remains hazardou
Emergency training exercise to be held at UNCP
PEMBROKE — Officials at UNC Pembroke are informing the public of a full-scale hazmat training exercise scheduled to take place on campus
Hispanic Heritage Month student spotlight: Tonya Juarez, Yamil Sanchez and Abril Rodriguez
PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke recognizes a trio of student leaders – Tonya Juarez, Yamilkal “Yamil” Hernández Sánc
Mathematician, author Francis Su to speak at UNCP
PEMBROKE — American mathematician and author Francis Su will present a lecture titled “Mathematics for Human Flourishing” on
100 Years Ago: On Oct. 16, 1922, The Robesonian reported the following: “Fair Last Week Was Bigger and Better. Thousand
Regional agronomist to speak at Cattleman’s Association meeting Thursday
LUMBERTON — Georgia Love will be the guest speaker Thursday during the monthly meeting of the Cattleman’s Association.
“Love Doesn’t Hurt” event to raise awareness of domestic violence
LUMBERTON — “Love Doesn’t Hurt.” It’s a simple message that counselors at Robeson Community College h
Red Springs police offers reward for information on break-in
RED SPRINGS — At about 3:27 a.m. on Thursday, a white minivan and three unknown people were seen breaking into the town of Red Springs&r
One of three charged with murder and robbery arrested
LUMBERTON — Michael Cooper of Fairmont, charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon, was arr
