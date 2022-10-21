ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,500+ gallons of waste leaked into Kalamazoo River

By Chris Bovia
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
Avoid the Kalamazoo River between the Paterson Street Bridge and the D Avenue Bridge, says the City of Kalamazoo.

That's after a leak of 1,500-2,000 gallons of liquid waste was reported Thursday morning.

The waste came from local manufacturer, Graphic Packaging. According to officials, an internal sump overflowed out a roll-up door at the facility, eventually making its way to a drainage ditch that lead to the river.

The city is still assessing the impact of the spill and remediation has already begun.

Still— the city says it's best to stay away.

All surface water activities including swimming, wading, fishing, canoeing, and kayaking should cease in this area. It is also recommended that all persons avoid these areas and keep pets and children away until the area is assessed and remediated.
City of Kalamazoo

This is the latest issue faced by Graphic Packaging, including a second round of environmental violations accusations levied by EGLE earlier this month regarding equipment and air purity.

