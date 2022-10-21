ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 3 days ago
Edwin Pedroza is pictured in police custody on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, for the slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, Brooklyn, last month. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

A Staten Island man has been busted for fatally stabbing a stranger who complained about his bad manners, police said Friday.

Edwin Pedroza, 42, was grabbed at his home early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, authorities said.

He was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez , 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, cops said.

Pedroza — wearing a scowl — kept his head bowed and said nothing as police escorted him from the 78th Precinct stationhouse to an waiting cop car to take him to Brooklyn criminal court for his pending arraignment.

Shocking video obtained by the Daily News shows the crazed fight that started inside the shop and ended outside.

“You didn’t even say thank you,” Nunez told his killer after holding the door for him as they both walked into the store, according to a worker who witnessed the exchange.

“I didn’t ask you to hold it!” the stabber responded.

The two men fought, bouncing off a glass counter during the scuffle, video shows.

At another point, Nunez had his right hand on the killer’s throat as they battled, and the store clerk called 911.

The strangers both headed outside, where the confrontation turned deadly in just 30 seconds, the video shows.

Nunez assumed a fighting stance and taunted the other man before knocking over his e-bike. Pedroza allegedly made good on his threat to knife Nunez, with a single knife thrust into the victim’s chest.

“After he got stabbed, he was surprised,” a store worker said. “He was taunting [the biker]. My perspective, he asked for it.”

Pedroza allegedly took off on his bike as Nunez, in a white shirt soon soaked with blood, jumped up and down on the sidewalk before he realized he was wounded.

Nunez, who lived in a nearby shelter, died at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Brooklyn Methodist.

Cops identified Pedroza as a suspect in Nunez’s death about a week after the killing and released a mug shot of him, asking the public to alert police about his whereabouts.

He has an extensive criminal history with about 20 arrests, mostly for drugs, police said.

With Rocco Parascandola

Lee Lee
2d ago

WOW..I won't be holding a door for anyone anymore..I usually do and people usually say thank you, because I also think it is rude to not hold the door when someone is behind me, but this is really nothing to fight about..But I have to remember the times we are living in to..So with that being said I WILL KEEP MY PIECE NEXT TO MY HIP, YOU FEEL ME.. ✌️

Mel Ford
2d ago

Sounds like Nunez asked for that. If dude wanted to stab him he could’ve did it when they first started fighting. Nunez could’ve let it go. Sad situation cause a life is lost.

the Hawk.
2d ago

Not for nothing dude that held the door open shouldn’t have felt the need to instigate further it’s like you don’t do a good deed and expect anything in return and getting mad when you are not Thanked or appreciated and than getting mad it’s all counterproductive I’m sorry for the victim it’s sad I’m sure his family friends loved him but even the store owner said the victim got into fighting stance and threw the perpetrators bike down all this was over nothing and it’s unfortunate this guy paid with his life we’ll have to see how the courts handle this one

