Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners

Edwin Pedroza is pictured in police custody on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, for the slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, Brooklyn, last month. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

A Staten Island man has been busted for fatally stabbing a stranger who complained about his bad manners, police said Friday.

Edwin Pedroza, 42, was grabbed at his home early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, authorities said.

He was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez , 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, cops said.

Pedroza — wearing a scowl — kept his head bowed and said nothing as police escorted him from the 78th Precinct stationhouse to an waiting cop car to take him to Brooklyn criminal court for his pending arraignment.

Shocking video obtained by the Daily News shows the crazed fight that started inside the shop and ended outside.

“You didn’t even say thank you,” Nunez told his killer after holding the door for him as they both walked into the store, according to a worker who witnessed the exchange.

“I didn’t ask you to hold it!” the stabber responded.

The two men fought, bouncing off a glass counter during the scuffle, video shows.

At another point, Nunez had his right hand on the killer’s throat as they battled, and the store clerk called 911.

The strangers both headed outside, where the confrontation turned deadly in just 30 seconds, the video shows.

Nunez assumed a fighting stance and taunted the other man before knocking over his e-bike. Pedroza allegedly made good on his threat to knife Nunez, with a single knife thrust into the victim’s chest.

“After he got stabbed, he was surprised,” a store worker said. “He was taunting [the biker]. My perspective, he asked for it.”

Pedroza allegedly took off on his bike as Nunez, in a white shirt soon soaked with blood, jumped up and down on the sidewalk before he realized he was wounded.

Nunez, who lived in a nearby shelter, died at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Brooklyn Methodist.

Cops identified Pedroza as a suspect in Nunez’s death about a week after the killing and released a mug shot of him, asking the public to alert police about his whereabouts.

He has an extensive criminal history with about 20 arrests, mostly for drugs, police said.

With Rocco Parascandola