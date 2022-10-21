Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Eastern Iowa Pumpkin Farm Has A Little Of Everything [PHOTOS]
Our thermometers keep swinging on the hot and cold pendulum and after the cold weekend we had last week, it will be nice to get some warmer temperatures. During this time of year, people love to take advantage of the fall colors by going to local farms. On Thursday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig did just that as he toured Kroul Family Farm over in Mount Vernon.
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Iowa?
We all remember when we were little. Our parents would leave us alone like it was no big deal. They'd go to the store and we would sit & watch TV. They'd go to work while we sat at home on summer break. They'd go to bowling league every Tuesday and we went to sleep on our own.
Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
The 'One Chip Challenge' created by the Paqui tortilla chip brand has been around since 2016, but it's really caught fire (no pun intended) on TikTok this year. If you're unfamiliar, the goal is to eat an extremely spicy chip that comes in a solo package and see how long one can last without eating or drinking anything else. The chip company encourages those who partake to post a video of their attempt online and share the 'level' they're able to reach.
KCCI.com
Storm chances in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Mountain Lion Sightings on Video
Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. He says the...
Is It Illegal In Iowa To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
Your first impulse after raking your yard may be to toss all your leaves in the trash and send them to the landfill, but there are a few reasons why you should not do that. YES! In the state of Iowa it is illegal to dispose of leaves into the landfil. After raking your leaves you must put them in a brown paper bag and purchase a sticker from the city that states the bag is full of leaves and must be recycled.
kiow.com
Trumpeter Swans in Northern Iowa
The Trumpeter Swan is one of Iowa’s great conservation success stories. This native species was extirpated from the state in the 1800s due to wetland habitat loss and unregulated harvesting and the species remained absent for over 100 years. The Iowa DNR started a captive breeding and reintroduction program in 1994 which has successfully re-established a population of Trumpeter Swans in the state. The initial goal of the reintroduction was to establish 15 breeding pairs. This goal was first met in 2004 and the breeding population has slowly increased ever since. The DNR tracks the number of nesting attempts each summer in order to quantify a population trend. The results for 2022 confirm an increasing population with a record 135 Trumpeter Swan nesting attempts across the state.
3-year-old Iowa cancer survivor has wish fulfilled
"It's something that we typically do as parents," the little girl's mother said "We worry about our kids. We want what's best for them. We want them to be happy and healthy."
KELOLAND TV
Scorched by sunflowers
This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: A previous version had Charlie Edinger’s name spelt incorrectly. Mt. VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — As a leading state in sunflower production, finding a sea of the yellow crop in late summer is not uncommon in South Dakota. However, now that harvest season is upon us, those beautiful flowers have now become a risky crop for farmers to combine.
Iowa Toy Shop Donating Entire Day of Work to Local Kids
These folks sound like prime candidates to be Santa's helpers, and thanks to them, lots of kids in Eastern Iowa will be guaranteed a fun toy under their tree this Christmas. Blu Track is a very small company with a factory in Anamosa. According to what their spokesperson told Radio Iowa, this Friday's operation (October 21) will be devoted entirely to making 500 of its dual-track kits to donate to local Toys for Tots chapters.
This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding
It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
Dang Flabbit! Iowans Don’t Curse…Much
Iowans don't swear...according to some sort of science. A recent study came out that gave us a better insight into just how much soap we should be using to clean out our mouths with. According to a site called Word Tips, Iowa doesn't freakin' curse much compared to the rest of the country.
KCCI.com
Warmer, windier, rainier weather coming
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. If today didn't satisfy your appetite for 80° temps, they're coming right back tomorrow. We'll only cool down to around 60° tonight (our normal high this time of year), then warm rapidly back up to the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Des Moines' record high for Oct. 23 is 84° back in 1899.
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KETV.com
Wind-swept wildfires force evacuations across Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. — Ferocious winds turned small fires into large ones across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa Sunday, damaging homes and pushing hundreds of volunteer and professional firefighters to their limits. Farmers and law enforcement took stands along county roads and in farm fields parched by weeks of little...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
3 News Now
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
