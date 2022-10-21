Your first impulse after raking your yard may be to toss all your leaves in the trash and send them to the landfill, but there are a few reasons why you should not do that. YES! In the state of Iowa it is illegal to dispose of leaves into the landfil. After raking your leaves you must put them in a brown paper bag and purchase a sticker from the city that states the bag is full of leaves and must be recycled.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO